 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Hey everyone - we're doing a 24 hour test of not allowing adblockers - check out the announcement and the service we're using to combat bad ads
Posted by Drew at 2020-06-16 12:33:02 PM, edited 2020-06-16 2:14:05 PM (185 comments) | Permalink

•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



We're running a no-adblock test today to see what impact adblock is having on ad revenues.  If it's minor, that'll be the end of it.  If it's substantial, we'll follow up later.  As I mentioned in earlier NotNewsletters, ad revenues are way off due to the pandemic and as such we need to take action to keep the lights on going forward.  We don't actually know what impact adblock is having, so we're running this test to find out.

Instructions on how to whitelist can be found here.

If you have a specific situation where you need an ads-free experience and $2.50 a month for BareFark is a hardship please Farkback and we'll get you set up for free. Additionally, we'd prefer everyone had BareFark over having to run ads in the first place.

To those who run adblockers to prevent malware, we've got you covered - for the past six months we have partnered with a company called Confiant that prechecks all the ads that you see displayed on the site.  You should definitely check out their site; they're an industry leader in this and are doing some good work in getting the ne'er-do-wells out of the industry.  Why doesn't the industry itself do this? No idea - it's been a constant source of frustration for us as well.  Confiant has some thoughts on the matter on their website.

Thanks to all of you who have signed up for Farks2Give, TotalFark, ads-free BareFark, and the OhFark pandemic badge. You have done heroic work helping us keep going during these coronavirus times.  Sign up if you haven't, it helps very much!
· · ·

(view entire blog)
185 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're actually running a 24 hour test of people turning off Javascript on fark.com.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah sure. 24 hour test.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: You're actually running a 24 hour test of people turning off Javascript on fark.com.


Really!?!?

You use this site for free (no badges) and you can't even allow a few ads to display to help pay for something you enjoy.

That's kinda shiatty.
 
xanderak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll survive.  Somehow.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: yeah sure. 24 hour test.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure glad I'm already paying for TotalFark but still get to have my browser hijacked by malware if I want to continue reading this site.

I know, I know, "I'll get over it".
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll get over it.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: You're actually running a 24 hour test of people turning off Javascript on fark.com.


That and mashing the Escape button before things load.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get rid of the bad Capoeira chicks!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..


Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Drew. You know damn well this never works out. How many years of experience of biatching about this do you have??? You're better than this
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you.

I don't block on mobile, and your site is littered with forced redirects and malware ads.

Off to reddit, like everyone else from the old days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is what Fark looks like with ads?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Patreon? Has that been done yet?  Let some of us donate extra money there to keep the lights on and make up for those who can't afford to not have an adblocker?

I would have also liked a little more warning to this test happening.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I use the Dissenter/Brave browser.

/where we're going, we don't need scripts.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..

Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?


If I was at home, no problem. Not at home though. Kinda out of my hands.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GDPR is my adblocker....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you guys looked into coil.com and web monetization? I'm not familiar with the details but I saw that Imgur is doing stuff with it.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..

Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?


Because everyone trusts their ad blocker a thousand times more than your ability to not show bad ads.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you already cant click on two articles in a row without going incognito.

I guess the site might as well be like that too
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, suppose this service that we're paying for by being bundled with TF DOES allow ads with malware.
Will Fark or that service take any responsibility for damage caused to our computers? Because I've been bit once already.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the definition of a "bad ad?"

Mine are those "Rate (insert politician's name here) , click here" ads.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fast B: Sure glad I'm already paying for TotalFark but still get to have my browser hijacked by malware if I want to continue reading this site.

I know, I know, "I'll get over it".


Hey, check out what the blog post said.

Fark is using Confiant to verify all the ads before they're ever seen.

It's a pretty cool service, and it's been working quite well. These guys are really good at what they do.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..

Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?


Fast B: Sure glad I'm already paying for TotalFark but still get to have my browser hijacked by malware if I want to continue reading this site.

I know, I know, "I'll get over it".


See bolded portions. There is a difference.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just paid for a year of Bare Fark last week, so I guess this works out for me.
/goes on with blocking scripts
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outlawtsar: I would have also liked a little more warning to this test happening.


Yeah, like a little notice and clarification on TotalFark for BareFark.

/seriously, just explain and ask nicely
//springing surprises that come with security issues is douchey
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To those of us who Fark through the Hey! app, does this change anything? I'm temporarily illiterate
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark should sells actual ads. Not just allow some huckster internet marketer to mine for data so they put bullshiat adds between threads and posts in exchange for a few cents.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: fark you.

I don't block on mobile, and your site is littered with forced redirects and malware ads.

Off to reddit, like everyone else from the old days.


I don't adblock on mobile either, but I haven't seen a single redirect, much less any malware, in the past 6 months since we started using Confiant.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always run an ad blocker!  One time I saw an ad, it was literally worse than Hitler!
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I downvote every adblock-fail link I see, I'm not gonna make an exception for this place.

I've bought a year of TF and I sponsored Drew for a year of TF, if that does not cut it, this place may be doomed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the t-word that gets deleted, it seems that posters are making legitimate complaints and the response is about another subject entirely.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as there's no pop-ups -- like the one that stopped me from reading this thread.

FFS.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm running Blokada, site still loads.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the ads going to continue to be scantily clad women?  Cause that might cause problems for employed Farkers
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outlawtsar: What about Patreon? Has that been done yet?  Let some of us donate extra money there to keep the lights on and make up for those who can't afford to not have an adblocker?

I would have also liked a little more warning to this test happening.


You can also support the site by purchasing Oh Fark! badges as well as Farks2Give that you can give out to your fellow Farkers.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Fast B: Sure glad I'm already paying for TotalFark but still get to have my browser hijacked by malware if I want to continue reading this site.

I know, I know, "I'll get over it".

Hey, check out what the blog post said.

Fark is using Confiant to verify all the ads before they're ever seen.

It's a pretty cool service, and it's been working quite well. These guys are really good at what they do.


Ok. I'm still already paying for this site, and happy to do so, but frankly browser ads are - at a minimum - visual clutter, and at worst suck up bandwidth for no benefit. This is a crap experience and there's no sugar-coating it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Outlawtsar: I would have also liked a little more warning to this test happening.

Yeah, like a little notice and clarification on TotalFark for BareFark.

/seriously, just explain and ask nicely
//springing surprises that come with security issues is douchey


He's mentioned it at least twice in the newsletter.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, dang, this thread is off with a vengeance.

I have as much concern with malware ads as the next person, but Confiant seems a decent selection to avert that problem.

And for the amount of time I spend here, a couple bucks a month is well worth the price.

Keep up the good work, and let me know if there's anything more I can do :)
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back the SbB boobie ads!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: ox45tallboy: drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..

Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?

Because everyone trusts their ad blocker a thousand times more than your ability to not show bad ads.


If they feel confident about 'nothing can go wrong'... then they should stand behind that claim financially to cover the cost of malware remover from users machines and loss of time and data for reformatting.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, I'll play ball:

THE ADS FOR MIXI.MEDIA ARE ALMOST ALWAYS TERRIBLE AND LEAD TO BATshiat RIGHT-WING NONSENSE

/but you've been taking their money for a long time so i doubt anything will ever change on that front
//am guessing the crazy douchebags pay well
///passing off crap as news! you should write a book about that
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that one issue has been addressed, get rid of in-line pop ups that fake being articles.

I'd rather see a freaking banner breaking apart the main page than these fake articles.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Fark, this is your site and you can do whatever you want, so run the ads on your own computer and show pictures of the ads where the ads would be on mine.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: ox45tallboy: drewogatory: Well, looks like I'll be back in 25 hours then..

Could I ask why, if you're not willing to support the site, you're not at least willing to have a few ads display in the margins so we can afford the bandwidth?

Because everyone trusts their ad blocker a thousand times more than your ability to not show bad ads.


Well, you shouldn't. First off, ad blockers are only as good as long as they have good data on where an ad originates. Bad admakers and ad companies are constantly trying to find ways around them, and occasionally do. Second off, we're not asking you to trust us, we're asking you to trust Confiant, who verifies all of the ads on Fark. They've got a better pedigree in browser security than the makers of most adblockers.
 
Displayed 50 of 185 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.