Hey everyone - we're doing a 24 hour test of not allowing adblockers - check out the announcement and the service we're using to combat bad ads

We're running a no-adblock test today to see what impact adblock is having on ad revenues. If it's minor, that'll be the end of it. If it's substantial, we'll follow up later. As I mentioned in earlier



Instructions on how to whitelist can be found



If you have a specific situation where you need an ads-free experience and $2.50 a month for



To those who run adblockers to prevent malware, we've got you covered - for the past six months we have partnered with a company called



Thanks to all of you who have signed up for We're running a no-adblock test today to see what impact adblock is having on ad revenues. If it's minor, that'll be the end of it. If it's substantial, we'll follow up later. As I mentioned in earlier NotNewsletters , ad revenues are way off due to the pandemic and as such we need to take action to keep the lights on going forward. We don't actually know what impact adblock is having, so we're running this test to find out.Instructions on how to whitelist can be found here If you have a specific situation where you need an ads-free experience and $2.50 a month for BareFark is a hardship please Farkback and we'll get you set up for free. Additionally, we'd prefer everyone had BareFark over having to run ads in the first place.To those who run adblockers to prevent malware, we've got you covered - for the past six months we have partnered with a company called Confiant that prechecks all the ads that you see displayed on the site. You should definitely check out their site; they're an industry leader in this and are doing some good work in getting the ne'er-do-wells out of the industry. Why doesn't the industry itself do this? No idea - it's been a constant source of frustration for us as well. Confiant has some thoughts on the matter on their website.Thanks to all of you who have signed up for Farks2Give TotalFark , ads-free BareFark , and the OhFark pandemic badge. You have done heroic work helping us keep going during these coronavirus times. Sign up if you haven't, it helps very much! · · ·

