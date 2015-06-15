 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Just how ubiquitous is the removal of racist statues? There's a Wikipedia page listing them all
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am always amazed at how fast and thorough these Wikipedia nerds are.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not enough.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why is my missing garden gnome not on this list?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there a difference between racist statues and statues of racists?
 
China White Tea
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Why is my missing garden gnome not on this list?


Old Man Henderson?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Very first one on list make sit seem like the guy isn't that bad. Just says "Carmack was an opponent of Ida B. Wells and encouraged retaliation for her support of the civil rights movement."

And now....the rest of the story:

Carmack wrote a scathing editorial endorsing some lynchings of black men trying to establish a grocery store in a Memphis neighborhood.

"A mob formed, hauled them out and lynched them. Carmack endorses that. Ida B. Wells decried that, they were friends of hers," he said.

Carmack then turned his pen against Ida B. Wells, an early figure in the civil rights movement, for writing editorials in her own paper about the lynchings.

"He incited a mob to "get the black winch." She was out of town on a speaking tour and they burned the newspaper she worked in. She never came back to Memphis," Hoobler said.

https://www.newschannel5.com/news/the​-​history-behind-the-edward-carmack-stat​ue-torn-down-during-protest

So of course Tennessee honors him with a statue. Tennessee is really the worst. I mean other states put of statues of Confederates, but Tennessee puts up a statue of a lyncher.
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To make them feel better we should all chip in and commission a replacement Confederate statue. Basically, it'd be the Iwo Jima one but with troops in Confederate uniform hoisting a white flag.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The "Spirit of the Confederacy" is being moved where???
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is there a difference between racist statues and statues of racists?


No
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memen​t​o_Park

A quote by the architect on the project: "This park is about dictatorship. And at the same time, because it can be talked about, described, built, this park is about democracy. After all, only democracy is able to give the opportunity to let us think freely about dictatorship."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Richmond, VA: The national headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was set on fire. Windows were broken and fire set to the curtains hanging in the building's Library. Flames covered most of the front of the building. There was extensive smoke and water damage throughout the building and charring on the building's Georgia marble façade. All the books in the building's library incurred some damage and library shelving was destroyed. Some Stonewall Jackson memorabilia, including his Confederate flag, were destroyed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is there a difference between racist statues and statues of racists?


There is a Fark thread about a Lincoln statue slated for replacement, there's your racist statue VS statue of racist in a nutshell


https://www.fark.com/comments/1084822​8​/Over-7000-people-petition-for-removal​-of-a-statue-of-spins-wheel-Abraham-Li​ncoln-What-hell-is-wrong-with-clicks-l​ink-Oh-that-aint-right#new
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many treason statues should be taken down?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cajnik: At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mement​o_Park

A quote by the architect on the project: "This park is about dictatorship. And at the same time, because it can be talked about, described, built, this park is about democracy. After all, only democracy is able to give the opportunity to let us think freely about dictatorship."


Nah, I'm quite alright with leaving the racist idiots in the past, there's far too many still alive that will venerate them, so better to wipe out all traces for a few generations, kinda like the German laws outlawing the display of anything Nazi related, in another 100 years perhaps they can drop that law and allow museums to pull that crap out of storage for historical reference, but today is still too soon with folks that idolized those idiots still alive.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cajnik: At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mement​o_Park


I think this is the perfect solution to the problem. I believe we should keep the statues. Not in a place that honors them, but in a place where what they did cannot be forgotten.

The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Cajnik: At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mement​o_Park

I think this is the perfect solution to the problem. I believe we should keep the statues. Not in a place that honors them, but in a place where what they did cannot be forgotten.

The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.


And now you have created a perfect shrine

They need to be melted down, they aren't history
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in my state of Virginia, while we trash the racist statues we also do this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And it will pass, because we're a blue state now.
Good luck getting something like this to pass in a state south of us.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is there a difference between racist statues and statues of racists?


technically speaking yes.
there are symbols of racism that do not require a nameable person from history to be depicted.
And i'd point out that a depiction of a human can only carry to the us what is known about them.If none of us knew the names and the story of the three horseback riders in the big rock then we'd not see it as the symbols of the confederacy and their racism when we looked at it would we?A symbol can only mean whatever the viewer decides it does, no matter what the maker of it had in their own mind. Id' say a statue of just about any human from long enough ago is simply a statue of a racist.

Racism was the dominant cultural paradigm for all humans on all of earth for far longer than the idea of not being racists has been.

So you know just a really long odds bet to take that a human from >X long ago wasn't racists.
All statues of us from long enough ago are assumed by me to be statues of racists.

I don't actually expect people to not be a product of their environment, that's just not how we work.

So that's why i do not see a land of "freedom of speech" combined with a culture that really does systematically reject racism.
As long as a child can be subjected to an environment that will indoctrinate them to the ideology of racism.
Then we will forever be fighting systematic racism among us.
If you do not want the ideology of racism in the future, then we cannot be free to propagate it into the future.At some point we have to own all the what5 we wind up supporting situations even when we do not like them.If you can say it with a straight face and looking them in the eye, then and only then do you actually belvei in it.I believe in the freedom of speech and that every voice counts, including that racist spewing hater right there.Their one voice ought to be perfectly equal to mine in advocating how we should collectively behave and having representation in the govt.I can't personally say that with a straight face and honesty on my heart so i know it's not true, at least for me.how about you?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."  George Orwell
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah man they got one of the Jerky Boys!!!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: they aren't history


They were shiatheads, but it was certainly history.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, when will the holograms start to appear?

/ Chinese millionaires recreated the destroyed Afghan buddhas with light.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is there a difference between racist statues and statues of racists?


It's the intent behind the statue.  A statue of Lincoln generally represents his determination to hold together the Union and his wisdom to get the job done.  The fact that he was a racist isn't the message and ideals conveyed by the statue.  Same with Washington, Jefferson, or Franklin and his hatred of Germans who he called "swarthy".

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, on the other hand, is just a reminder that "We used to own you people.  You're not our equals."  That's all that he represents.
decaturish.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Cornelis de Gyselaer: they aren't history

They were shiatheads, but it was certainly history.


When they were put up in the Civil Rights era as a calculated attempt to subvert and falsify history?

How about NOPE
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Kirzania: Cajnik: At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mement​o_Park

I think this is the perfect solution to the problem. I believe we should keep the statues. Not in a place that honors them, but in a place where what they did cannot be forgotten.

The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.

And now you have created a perfect shrine

They need to be melted down, they aren't history


ISIS Destroys Statues And Sculptures At Mosul Museum
Youtube SS9yLgJ4sqo
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jfc.

What state law is that?  I'd like to see the wording on that.

I bet it's something like "damaged state property must be repaired" but it doesn't actually say it has to stay up.  The going back up part is probably just their interpretation if a vague law not related to statues.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alien Robot: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Kirzania: Cajnik: At least Budapest had the forward thinking to put the communist statues in a park
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mement​o_Park

I think this is the perfect solution to the problem. I believe we should keep the statues. Not in a place that honors them, but in a place where what they did cannot be forgotten.

The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.

And now you have created a perfect shrine

They need to be melted down, they aren't history

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SS9yLgJ4​sqo]


And here you are with your usual perspicacity & insight
 
