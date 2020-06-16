 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Downside to living in the CHAZ utopia: *Nineteen* 911 calls get zero response after burglary, arson suspect held   (kiro7.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course the city will withdraw services to a location that was forcibly taken over by the people. You'd expect the same if 'Y'all Qaeda" took over some territory and then needed government services.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Of course the city will withdraw services to a location that was forcibly taken over by the people. You'd expect the same if 'Y'all Qaeda" took over some territory and then needed government services.


The Mayor did state that if services were needed there, they would provide them.    This was a few days ago, though, maybe tensions have increased?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The shop wasn't even in the zone.

[He said they need clearance from SPD to respond inside the CHAZ/ CHOP zone, but should've been able to respond to Car Trader, which is outside the zone. He said the fire department is looking into why no one responded.]
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are going to become a living South Park episode, get some cops, "Chaz."

southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm betting that this is malarkey and they don't want to respond.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: Of course the city will withdraw services to a location that was forcibly taken over by the people. You'd expect the same if 'Y'all Qaeda" took over some territory and then needed government services.

The Mayor did state that if services were needed there, they would provide them.    This was a few days ago, though, maybe tensions have increased?


I'm not aware of tensions increasing, outside of Fox News photoshopping and misreporting.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm betting that this is malarkey and they don't want to respond.


Exactly. Starve it.
 
palladiate [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, I don't know if you know this, but police don't actually investigate burglaries.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a hippie street festival.  The negative media reports are either sensationalist or outright lies.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, situation normal then?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police", it means funding social services, mental health professionals, etc. and using them to respond instead of police when appropriate. If
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stupid "garden" would be another downside. You mean you can't just throw potting soil on cardboard and expect shiat to grow right?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: Of course the city will withdraw services to a location that was forcibly taken over by the people. You'd expect the same if 'Y'all Qaeda" took over some territory and then needed government services.

The Mayor did state that if services were needed there, they would provide them.    This was a few days ago, though, maybe tensions have increased?


Nah, the mayor is just full of shiat.  Always has, always will.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEFUND THE POLICE...oh wait, that seems to have already happened.

/tonight every building within the CHAZ area and several blocks surrounding it will be burglarized, unless there's a heavy, visible police presence
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: FTA: The shop wasn't even in the zone.

[He said they need clearance from SPD to respond inside the CHAZ/ CHOP zone, but should've been able to respond to Car Trader, which is outside the zone. He said the fire department is looking into why no one responded.]


This.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who run Bartertown??
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Seattle is abdicating their responsibilities.  If they don't take responsibility, they have no authority.  Same with every other thing the governments want authority over, but don't want responsibility.

Expand the autonomous zone.  Create more micro nations across the US.  Secession is now the only moral way to deal with the immoral governments across the US.  Take up arms!  Get your local Raz to hand down the law!  Make new laws of your own!  Expel whitey from the land, from the entire earth!  Remove the cancer!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: FTA: The shop wasn't even in the zone.

[He said they need clearance from SPD to respond inside the CHAZ/ CHOP zone, but should've been able to respond to Car Trader, which is outside the zone. He said the fire department is looking into why no one responded.]


Yup.  This had nothing to do with the zone, just police being whiny little tantrumy biatches because they're upset people don't want them to assault and murder at will any more.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police", it means funding social services, mental health professionals, etc. and using them to respond instead of police when appropriate. If


Just a reminder the words "Defund" followed by "the" followed by "Police" do, in fact, mean "cut the police budget to zero".  So, if you want to use words to mean things other than their common definitions, purple monkey dishwasher.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm betting that this is malarkey and they don't want to respond.


[Citation Needed]
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: DEFUND THE POLICE...oh wait, that seems to have already happened.

/tonight every building within the CHAZ area and several blocks surrounding it will be burglarized, unless there's a heavy, visible police presence


The CHAZ has a police force.  Just have Raz protect the zone.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should explain to them what Autonomous means.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police"


No, that's literally what it means.

Defund: "prevent from continuing to receive funds"
 
The Negro Community [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird that the article is framed as though the shop is inside the zone, but then specifically identifies it as being outside. I can see why police wouldn't respond inside, but outside?
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: 40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police"

No, that's literally what it means.

Defund: "prevent from continuing to receive funds"


It's RIGHT THERE. IN THE WORDS.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Someone should explain to them what Autonomous means.


This wasn't in the autonomous zone, dumbass.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, burglars seem to be the only ones who take corona seriously... one would think they'd be on that like flies on shiat
 
gretzkyscores [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me wants to gleefully embrace the schadenfreude as this "progressive" experiment inevitably fails hard into a morass of hypocrisy, conflict, anarchy, and violence.

Really though, it's just sad and pathetic. Running a successful society is harder and more complicated than just coming up with a list of demands and grievances.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: 40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police", it means funding social services, mental health professionals, etc. and using them to respond instead of police when appropriate. If

Just a reminder the words "Defund" followed by "the" followed by "Police" do, in fact, mean "cut the police budget to zero".  So, if you want to use words to mean things other than their common definitions, purple monkey dishwasher.


Nobody loved you when you were little, am I right?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until they decide they need a government of some kind.

"Under capitalism, one person exploits another. Under communism, it's the other way around."
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would police bother themselves with real criminals? They could be dangerous. Better off just beating up on peaceful protestors
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Part of me wants to gleefully embrace the schadenfreude as this "progressive" experiment inevitably fails hard into a morass of hypocrisy, conflict, anarchy, and violence.

Really though, it's just sad and pathetic. Running a successful society is harder and more complicated than just coming up with a list of demands and grievances.


You have severe mental problems, don't you.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Part of me wants to gleefully embrace the schadenfreude as this "progressive" experiment inevitably fails hard into a morass of hypocrisy, conflict, anarchy, and violence.

Really though, it's just sad and pathetic. Running a successful society is harder and more complicated than just coming up with a list of demands and grievances.


It's harder than reading, apparently.  As the article points out, this wasn't in the zone.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I agree with what the protesters are protesting about, it's now the case that they've been infiltrated (at least in some cases) by folks who take advantage of the protesting to damage stuff and steal. That crosses a big ol' line. Snuff 'em out, I say.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police", it means funding social services, mental health professionals, etc. and using them to respond instead of police when appropriate. If


THIS.  To improve the staffing quality of police officers, we'll just find people so eager to have guns and expanded legal authority for violence that they'll be willing to be police officers for free, and use their own cars and guns.  And then when one of them goes rogue, we'll call a social worker in to calm them down.  Sounds good.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Part of me wants to gleefully embrace the schadenfreude as this "progressive" experiment inevitably fails hard into a morass of hypocrisy, conflict, anarchy, and violence.

Really though, it's just sad and pathetic. Running a successful society is harder and more complicated than just coming up with a list of demands and grievances.


As opposed to Trump, who is running a nation by _____?
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Sounds like Seattle is abdicating their responsibilities.  If they don't take responsibility, they have no authority.  Same with every other thing the governments want authority over, but don't want responsibility.

Expand the autonomous zone.  Create more micro nations across the US.  Secession is now the only moral way to deal with the immoral governments across the US.  Take up arms!  Get your local Raz to hand down the law!  Make new laws of your own!  Expel whitey from the land, from the entire earth!  Remove the cancer!


I was waiting for someone to say this.  I hope they do.  Can't be prosecuted for murder if it's war, right?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palladiate: Yea, I don't know if you know this, but police don't actually investigate burglaries.


According to the Farking Article, there was arson as well as a burglary.  The arsonist/burglar assaulted them with a box cutter, but they managed to pin him down.  Then a bunch of protesters showed up and ordered them to free the arsonist/burglar.  While this was happening, they called 911 19 times but the cops and fire department refused to show up.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of the chowderheads tripping over themselves to argue about the dictionary definition of "defund" also believe that the "war on drugs" is literally a military action being led by the Pentagon.

If you can't understand informal slogans without breaking them down into the literal meaning of their individual words, YOU are the one who is poorly informed, not everybody else.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they get their tax money back, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: 40 degree day: Just a reminder that "defund the police" doesn't mean "no police", it means funding social services, mental health professionals, etc. and using them to respond instead of police when appropriate. If

Just a reminder the words "Defund" followed by "the" followed by "Police" do, in fact, mean "cut the police budget to zero".  So, if you want to use words to mean things other than their common definitions, purple monkey dishwasher.


I've got an easy* money-making** opportunity for you that only requires a small*** investment, hun.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I wonder how many of the chowderheads tripping over themselves to argue about the dictionary definition of "defund" also believe that the "war on drugs" is literally a military action being led by the Pentagon.

If you can't understand informal slogans without breaking them down into the literal meaning of their individual words, YOU are the one who is poorly informed, not everybody else.


War on Drugs is also a stupid phrase.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to bring in the snipers. Who's to say they are not killing themselves?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these past few weeks, we're seeing police murder black people, beat and blind peaceful protesters, and not respond to crimes?

What exactly are we paying them for?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went up there over the weekend. It was completely tame. There was no violence or property damage of any kind, just a bunch of hippies chilling in a park and kids climbing up fire escapes to chill on roofs. Half the people up there brought their dogs and there were take out places and food carts all over.

I worked in that neighborhood for 6 years. Honestly, its less skeevy now then it used to be.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: palladiate: Yea, I don't know if you know this, but police don't actually investigate burglaries.

According to the Farking Article, there was arson as well as a burglary.  The arsonist/burglar assaulted them with a box cutter, but they managed to pin him down.  Then a bunch of protesters showed up and ordered them to free the arsonist/burglar.  While this was happening, they called 911 19 times but the cops and fire department refused to show up.


Fine.  Let them be autonomous. This crashed and burned (no pun intended) in record time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BubbaBoBob: Time to bring in the snipers. Who's to say they are not killing themselves?


Name checks out.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah this is why we can't have good thigns. We're too stupid to know what were'; gonna get.

What people want:
I make sounds, and everyone else knows exactly what i mean no clarification needed and while word chocie is arbitrary, they still all understand.
And they all understand that we are going to get mutually excursive things cause what i mean is, I want what i want when i want it.


If  you expected to get civil services, then you could not be autonomous from them.
If you want to be autonomous, that means self independent from others.

If you thought you would get something from those others, while you simultaneously wanted to claim autonomy from them, kinda just a show of failing at critical thinking and communication.

I do support anyone that wants to actually try and be autonomous, go on go for it by all means.
But otherwise just like the "off the grid" people claim, i have yet to see one of them whose lifestyles are actually independent of 'the grid."

All they mean to say is: i have no electric bill or water bill to an explicitly named municipality.
But basically everything they have and depend on requires "the grid" to be created for their use in the first place.
Anyone claiming "off the grid" that eats food out of an "on the grid" restaurant dumpster is not actually off the grid at all, they are still entierly dependent upon it.

If you are in fact autonomous from the state police why are you calling them?
That would in fact totally signal not being autonomous.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: As much as I agree with what the protesters are protesting about, it's now the case that they've been infiltrated (at least in some cases) by folks who take advantage of the protesting to damage stuff and steal. That crosses a big ol' line. Snuff 'em out, I say.


Ok, now do that sentence with "cops" and "killing black people on camera."

If protesters are responsible for bad apples in their bunch, cops should be doubly so.
 
