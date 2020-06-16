 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston) These young men are working together by baking dog treats & selling them to neighbors, with all proceeds going to a local food bank. So far they've raised $250 & have 50 orders in the queue.
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


morning
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning


Morning


Wish I was still in bed, though. Didn't fall asleep until after 4 am. :/
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hi Woofsday folks! Hugs and scritches to all the good doggos out there. And they're all good doggos :-)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Pig!!!

Love that dog...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

bongon247: Pig!!!

Love that dog...


:D Pig loves you too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
WOOF.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF.


BARK!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!


ARF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning

Morning


Wish I was still in bed, though. Didn't fall asleep until after 4 am. :/


sorry about that, hope it goes better now!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofsday folks! Hugs and scritches to all the good doggos out there. And they're all good doggos :-)


howdy back! Sammy approves of this message!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even to the point of sharing her dog bed with Andrew :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

[Fark user image 425x566]


you rock like ac/dc pig!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning

Morning


Wish I was still in bed, though. Didn't fall asleep until after 4 am. :/


I hope you have restful sleep and peaceful dreams tonight.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofsday folks! Hugs and scritches to all the good doggos out there. And they're all good doggos :-)

howdy back! Sammy approves of this message!
[Fark user image 850x568]
Even to the point of sharing her dog bed with Andrew :-)


Good girl, Sammy! And Andrew has quite the tail puff going there!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hi Woofsday folks! Hugs and scritches to all the good doggos out there. And they're all good doggos :-)

howdy back! Sammy approves of this message!
[Fark user image 850x568]
Even to the point of sharing her dog bed with Andrew :-)

Good girl, Sammy! And Andrew has quite the tail puff going there!


Yeah Andrew always looks like he's excited because his tail is always proofed like that. He is not exactly what you would call a short hair :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning

Morning


Wish I was still in bed, though. Didn't fall asleep until after 4 am. :/

sorry about that, hope it goes better now!


Thanks, me too.

It was already a long day that included a 60 mile round trip to Springfield to have an echocardiogram with contrast done at OHVI. I don't know if I was just overly tired, but my brain just wouldn't STFU and let me sleep.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning

Morning


Wish I was still in bed, though. Didn't fall asleep until after 4 am. :/

I hope you have restful sleep and peaceful dreams tonight.


Thanks!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x566][Fark user image 850x1133]


Hey, always good to see you and the gang!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x566][Fark user image 850x1133]

Hey, always good to see you and the gang!


Thanks. They are very used to us being home now.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x566][Fark user image image 850x1133]


Adorable!!!

:)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x566][Fark user image 850x1133]


Your pack of puppers is awesome!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

[Fark user image 425x566]

you rock like ac/dc pig!


I'm gonna look around for a bandana to make her seem more metal.  :)
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One more to show just how tiny Moxie is. Thanks for all the kind words everyone!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]
One more to show just how tiny Moxie is. Thanks for all the kind words everyone!


does she think she's a gigantic dog? Like I said always happy to see you and the furball pack
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x1133]
One more to show just how tiny Moxie is. Thanks for all the kind words everyone!

does she think she's a gigantic dog? Like I said always happy to see you and the furball pack


She knows she is tiny. She is a lap dog. She does hump Mischief, but not Mayhem.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Apologies in advance for the threadjack: Do any of you know any feral cat rescue organizations in the Chicago, IL area? A coworker in that area who is not a cat person discovered a feral cat family in her yard. She was asking the cat lovers channel on MS Teams (yes, we have a cat lovers channel at work) how to chase them out of her yard. I suggested she contact a feral rescue organization and she replied that the one she called is not rescuing cats anymore. I think it's because of COVID-19, but the reason doesn't matter. Any leads would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks, and back to your regularly scheduled Woofsday thread.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!


RUFF!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

ARF!


Uhh... I mean,

RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Apologies in advance for the threadjack: Do any of you know any feral cat rescue organizations in the Chicago, IL area? A coworker in that area who is not a cat person discovered a feral cat family in her yard. She was asking the cat lovers channel on MS Teams (yes, we have a cat lovers channel at work) how to chase them out of her yard. I suggested she contact a feral rescue organization and she replied that the one she called is not rescuing cats anymore. I think it's because of COVID-19, but the reason doesn't matter. Any leads would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks, and back to your regularly scheduled Woofsday thread.


If you don't get answer here, please consider posting your question in this week's Caturday thread. It's greenlit late afternoon/early evening on Thursdays and goes live at 8 am ET Saturday morning. Until it goes live you can find it at the top of the Greenlit links tab.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Non Sequitur Man: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

ARF!

Uhh... I mean,

RUFF!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

RUFF!


howdy DLC, (Insert witty comment here) good to see you!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 591x599]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

[Fark user image 425x566]

you rock like ac/dc pig!


'Thunderstruck' has been exclusively on my playlist since Saturday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

[Fark user image 425x566]

you rock like ac/dc pig!

'Thunderstruck' has been exclusively on my playlist since Saturday.


good one! Why Is it I am not surprised you commented on a music comment :-)
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Non Sequitur Man: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

ARF!

Uhh... I mean,

RUFF!

[Fark user image image 298x398]


Love The Far Side. I have a whole large manila envelope of my favorites I cut out of the newspaper back in the day. And a couple of books.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Pig is looking forward to Woofday but JJ is watching out for shenanigans.

[Fark user image 425x566]

you rock like ac/dc pig!

'Thunderstruck' has been exclusively on my playlist since Saturday.

good one! Why Is it I am not surprised you commented on a music comment :-)


It has a very special meaning. I've always liked it but it took on a whole new life on Saturday
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Apologies in advance for the threadjack: Do any of you know any feral cat rescue organizations in the Chicago, IL area? A coworker in that area who is not a cat person discovered a feral cat family in her yard. She was asking the cat lovers channel on MS Teams (yes, we have a cat lovers channel at work) how to chase them out of her yard. I suggested she contact a feral rescue organization and she replied that the one she called is not rescuing cats anymore. I think it's because of COVID-19, but the reason doesn't matter. Any leads would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks, and back to your regularly scheduled Woofsday thread.

If you don't get answer here, please consider posting your question in this week's Caturday thread. It's greenlit late afternoon/early evening on Thursdays and goes live at 8 am ET Saturday morning. Until it goes live you can find it at the top of the Greenlit links tab.


Thanks, not sure she'll wait that long or I wouldn't have thread-jacked. I'll keep checking with her, though. I keep trying to post pics, but Microsoft Teams apparently doesn't play well with Apple's "share" feature.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I make Larry treats. Got a batch in the oven right now. It's an easy recipe, and they're tasty even to people.

400 g. WHOLE WHEAT flour
140 g. powdered milk
20g. sugar
40 g. vegetable shortening
28 g. (1 oz.) salt
3 g. rosemary, powdered
1 can (14.5 oz.) soup stock--veggie, beef, chicken, whatever
2 medium eggs

Preheat oven to 350o F.

Mix dry ingredients* thoroughly before mixing in the wet ingredients. Knead thoroughly. It shouldn't stick to your fingers much at all by the time you're done.

Roll out on a cookie sheet, about 1/2" thick.

Before baking, use a long knife to cut the dough into bite-size squares. I get 128 pieces (8x16).

Bake for one hour. Let cool before breaking apart.

Be sure they're not too moist. I've had them go moldy after a couple of days in the plastic tub because they didn't cook long enough.

Wet weight is ~1250 grams. I've never weighed them after they're cooked.

*You can add a gram of garlic powder when you mix the dry ingredients. Dogs aren't supposed to eat garlic or onions, but a gram spread out over (approximately) a kilogram shouldn't hurt your doggo.

Larry would give them thumbs up if he had thumbs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

a particular individual: I make Larry treats. Got a batch in the oven right now. It's an easy recipe, and they're tasty even to people.

400 g. WHOLE WHEAT flour
140 g. powdered milk
20g. sugar
40 g. vegetable shortening
28 g. (1 oz.) salt
3 g. rosemary, powdered
1 can (14.5 oz.) soup stock--veggie, beef, chicken, whatever
2 medium eggs

Preheat oven to 350o F.

Mix dry ingredients* thoroughly before mixing in the wet ingredients. Knead thoroughly. It shouldn't stick to your fingers much at all by the time you're done.

Roll out on a cookie sheet, about 1/2" thick.

Before baking, use a long knife to cut the dough into bite-size squares. I get 128 pieces (8x16).

Bake for one hour. Let cool before breaking apart.

Be sure they're not too moist. I've had them go moldy after a couple of days in the plastic tub because they didn't cook long enough.

Wet weight is ~1250 grams. I've never weighed them after they're cooked.

*You can add a gram of garlic powder when you mix the dry ingredients. Dogs aren't supposed to eat garlic or onions, but a gram spread out over (approximately) a kilogram shouldn't hurt your doggo.

Larry would give them thumbs up if he had thumbs.

[Fark user image image 850x515]


Thanks for sharing this!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

a particular individual: Wet weight is ~1250 grams. I've never weighed them after they're cooked.


I just weighed them fresh out of the oven.

Surprisingly, they lost almost no weight. It came out to 1250 grams, or 1.25 kilogram.

I guess the water cooks into the wheat and whatnot.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"I was caught In the middle of a railroad track.
I looked round And I knew there was no turning back
My mind raced And I thought what could I do
And I knew There was no help, no help from you"

Definitely in my Top 10 of songs to be played ear-splittingly loud in the cah. With the windows down.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

RUFF!

howdy DLC, (Insert witty comment here) good to see you!


Hi, good to see you too.

Spectrum gear arrived, just have to get hold of a techie to run the cable from the basement junction up to my place in the attic.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

RUFF!

howdy DLC, (Insert witty comment here) good to see you!

Hi, good to see you too.

Spectrum gear arrived, just have to get hold of a techie to run the cable from the basement junction up to my place in the attic.


cool, Be nice when she's all up and running!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Tootsie has the  puppy dog eyes down!!!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Tootsie has the  puppy dog eyes down!!!!!


yep!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: WOOF.

BARK!

RUFF!


YIP!

Un-Canine bit from imgur during caturday
https://imgur.com/gallery/uWrdRcf
not time this video, but depicts youthful critter.  You  may Enjoy.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Finland stamp December 2019.  Regret Blurry.
Anyone got idea for reducing Visible Screen Size in places like this?
Page automagically grew Quite Large.
This Issue #2; mouse fell off table repeatedly & turned self off.  Managed to fix that.
Forcible Blow with Large Hammer declines to work.
O Yah:  FangQ for furrst pg, nearly to ft of,
 
