(Vice)   Remember the armed "Black Panthers" who showed up to the Atlanta protests? Yeah...about that   (vice.com)
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
" The one white man in the group, Michael Pierino Miller, whose IMDB credits include roles in shorts and an appearance as an uncredited extra in Avengers: End Game, "

Yeah, when they find you on IMDB chances are pretty good you're not a Black Panther.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: " The one white man in the group, Michael Pierino Miller, whose IMDB credits include roles in shorts and an appearance as an uncredited extra in Avengers: End Game, "

Yeah, when they find you on IMDB chances are pretty good you're not a Black Panther.


,,,no, they said they worked "with" Black Panther...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the ad for "MINORITY ACTORS" in Tulsa for fake BP/BLM protestors, for props to stand behind Trump, or both?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they making breakfast for children?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting acting jobs now.

OANN might be looking for on-screen talent though
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you get an agent.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: " The one white man in the group, Michael Pierino Miller, whose IMDB credits include roles in shorts and an appearance as an uncredited extra in Avengers: End Game, "

Yeah, when they find you on IMDB chances are pretty good you're not a Black Panther.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: This is why you get an agent.


One that has a black leather couch?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, they're paid actors whose whole shtick was to wave around rifles and scream about the 2nd Amendment. Who also say that they weren't affiliated with any panther-based groups but slapped on some incorrect patches anyway. Near as I can tell, they didn't vandalize or harass anyone. Are they AW's or NRA agents?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: So, they're paid actors whose whole shtick was to wave around rifles and scream about the 2nd Amendment. Who also say that they weren't affiliated with any panther-based groups but slapped on some incorrect patches anyway. Near as I can tell, they didn't vandalize or harass anyone. Are they AW's or NRA agents?


The NRA has been out of the spotlight for some time now and we all know how right wing organizations tend to be when nobody is paying attention to them. I mean even Glenn Beck is suddenly desperate for attention again.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size


You never go full Black Panther.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were they face-eating snow leopards in black face?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In one of the threads, I posted their picture and kinda trashed their gear because it was plastic garbage and the guns looked to be either .22lr or airsoft.

Of course, Fark's usual suspects saw my username, saw the farky they made for me, and called me all sorts of names.

I'm right again, losers. Stay mad.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: UltimaCS: So, they're paid actors whose whole shtick was to wave around rifles and scream about the 2nd Amendment. Who also say that they weren't affiliated with any panther-based groups but slapped on some incorrect patches anyway. Near as I can tell, they didn't vandalize or harass anyone. Are they AW's or NRA agents?

The NRA has been out of the spotlight for some time now and we all know how right wing organizations tend to be when nobody is paying attention to them. I mean even Glenn Beck is suddenly desperate for attention again.


The NRA has a long history of supporting laws that get guns out of the hands of minorities.  So I doubt it, but as you said, they're dying with all their infighting and lawsuits and other stupidity, so maybe they're reaching?
 
Aaron469
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Silly kids just looking for free Nikes like the rest of the "protesters" . If Atlanta isn't careful the buckhead and business tax base will be heading to higher ground.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ban assault weapons!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: KitchenBacon: This is why you get an agent.

One that has a black leather couch?


Why's it gotta be black for?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Satampra Zeiros: KitchenBacon: This is why you get an agent.

One that has a black leather couch?

Why's it gotta be black for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aaron469: Silly kids just looking for free Nikes like the rest of the "protesters" . If Atlanta isn't careful the buckhead and business tax base will be heading to higher ground.


That idea would have been more plausible 20 years ago before gentrification made the suburbs cheaper than the city.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a feeling something was amiss as soon as I saw this picture:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Arm in arm with the cops? Yeah, this is a psyop.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some people just see chaos as an opportunity to cosplay
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: DippityDoo: Satampra Zeiros: KitchenBacon: This is why you get an agent.

One that has a black leather couch?

Why's it gotta be black for?

[Fark user image image 413x750]


Ah!
Black is the new Master Race
Okies
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

croesius: I had a feeling something was amiss as soon as I saw this picture:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Arm in arm with the cops? Yeah, this is a psyop.


THATS KATHY GRIFFIN IN BLACKFACE
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Good luck getting acting jobs now.


Bad publicity is better than no publicity.
Method actors do this type of thing all the time.
Ann Hathaway only showed up for Operation Wall Street to play Catwoman as a revolutionary.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: KitchenBacon: This is why you get an agent.

One that has a black leather couch?


FARK YO COUCH
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wearing similar garb is one thing.
Claiming you are from an organization is another.
My guess is that the actor claiming to be the new Black Panthers did not know the New Black Panthers were a thing or that the old Black Panthers still exist.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Days after that the group mysteriously reappeared carrying weapons at an Atlanta BLM march, except now it claimed to be a new group: Black Panther Revolutionaries Atlanta Chapter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
