(The New York Times) List of 97 cities where tear gas was used on protestors. Police complaining about short supply, price increases
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, the list includes Huntsville, Alabama.

I can leave this thread satisfied.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many years until we find out that the gas they used causes lung cancer and billions are paid out?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banned in Seattle now.

Your city can do it to.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting dusty in here.

Oh, wait that's tear gas. Mom!! They're doing it again!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the DoD makes it rain the sort of CS bombs and flashbangs they use to put down revolts in far away lands. Maybe people getting limbs blown off and blinded in both eyes by cops will finally be the last straw?

/nah
//of course it won't
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured the 30 day suspensions of tear gas use in some cities had more to do with supply issues than the goodness of anyone's blessed heart.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: How many years until we find out that the gas they used causes lung cancer and billions are paid out?


Probably zero. It takes Jon Stewart to advocate for 9/11 first responders, and that is a federal matter, considering how much like props they were treated like. Big and flashy.

This is, sadly, a local police issue. At most a major metro pays 5 people 100k each. And maybe only 2 times in the next 20 years.

But that would assume the 90 minutes you were exposed to tear gas over the course of a lifetime was shown to cause cancer. I'm ain't no doctor with fancy book learning.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean rioters.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Banned in Seattle now.

Your city can do it to.


Wasn't it banned because they ran out, or so they had thought?

If the cops have an on-hand supply a ban will be as useful as a ban on chokeholds. Seattle police have a reputation for not giving a damn about procedures when they get a chance to put the boot in.

Have they regained their precinct building? They were talking about using tear gas to clear away the protestors because that building is so vital to their job of putting fences in the road or something.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: I figured the 30 day suspensions of tear gas use in some cities had more to do with supply issues than the goodness of anyone's blessed heart.


10 day for Portland.

/fark Ted Wheeler.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: 10 day for Portland.

/fark Ted Wheeler.


What does PPB have on him that they get to te him to tell them what to do anyway. Guy's an empty suit with no tie in the best of times.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looters stole it and are trading it for narcotics as we fark
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: I think you mean rioters.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have set up my leaf blower stand nearby.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: HerptheDerp: Banned in Seattle now.

Your city can do it to.

Wasn't it banned because they ran out, or so they had thought?

If the cops have an on-hand supply a ban will be as useful as a ban on chokeholds. Seattle police have a reputation for not giving a damn about procedures when they get a chance to put the boot in.

Have they regained their precinct building? They were talking about using tear gas to clear away the protestors because that building is so vital to their job of putting fences in the road or something.


Not as of Monday.  The city council voted 9-0 to ban the use of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and a whole host of other toys. The police are required to disarm those materials and they cannot be transferred to other parts of the country.

It's not a 30 day ban, or a half measure.  They are GONE.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And here all I heard about was they couldn't afford body cameras
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Banned in Seattle now.

Your city can do it to.


Do it to whom?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: How many years until we find out that the gas they used causes lung cancer and billions are paid out?


Look, if a flimsy mask can save you from the most deadly virus to plague the world, it can save you from measly tear gas. They should have worn their mask. Case closed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be interesting if someone bought the whole supply and was now price gouging.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fredbox: I figured the 30 day suspensions of tear gas use in some cities had more to do with supply issues than the goodness of anyone's blessed heart.


Right before the 10 day tear gas suspension in Portland, PPC were mostly shooting decoys (smoke pucks) with one or two actual gas canisters mixed in. "Someone" got hit with some rock salt or something. Sounded like a bunch of little things bouncing off everything around them and didn't do much from about 30 yards away. They were wearing a gas mask and throwing the canisters and pucks back. They got out half a block in front of a flanking trap of four SUVs with cops hanging on all sides. The only rioters present were the cops.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Yes, the list includes Huntsville, Alabama.

I can leave this thread satisfied.


Yep, Asheville NC is on there too.

Sigh, I thought we had learned from the near-fatal police beating a few years ago. They purged a bunch of cops and installed a new chief, but here we are again.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For what it's worth SFPD is less shiatty than SJPD, low bar but still. Sad to see my city on there, not shocked though.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: BolloxReader: HerptheDerp: Banned in Seattle now.

Your city can do it to.

Wasn't it banned because they ran out, or so they had thought?

If the cops have an on-hand supply a ban will be as useful as a ban on chokeholds. Seattle police have a reputation for not giving a damn about procedures when they get a chance to put the boot in.

Have they regained their precinct building? They were talking about using tear gas to clear away the protestors because that building is so vital to their job of putting fences in the road or something.

Not as of Monday.  The city council voted 9-0 to ban the use of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and a whole host of other toys. The police are required to disarm those materials and they cannot be transferred to other parts of the country.

It's not a 30 day ban, or a half measure.  They are GONE.


Well good. I sincerely hope the police there follow their new orders. I just keep reading about police forces that think that city governments don't have jurisdiction over them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

joker420: I think you mean rioters.


Aren't you cute.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't read, but was it tear gas (CS) or pepper spray (capsaisin)?

Different beasts.
 
