 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Steroids found to improve survival rates, homerun totals, in sickest COVID patients   (nbcnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Repeat, Hospital, Inflammation, important success, University of Oxford, Epidemiology, sickest patients, Clinical trial, Illness  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 3:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, they gave my grandma steroids when she had COVID, now she's sick."
Grandma:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok.. so I won't get Barry Bonds...

// wait... respiratory cortico-steroids are not anabolic, muscle-building steroids... so maybe i WILL get Barry Bonds
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yet another reason why flattening the curve is important. The "die for the economy" people act as though everyone who dies from the virus is fated to do so and it's just a matter of when. But if we keep finding treatments that reduce mortality then a low infection rate will save lives.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Outta the park!!!!!
And look at the size of that guy's cabesa!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'90s roidball was entertaining at least, the roidbeast action movie genre got a bit long in the tooth before flaming out, IMHO.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice try, baseball "professionals".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So who in the government owns stock in *these* meds?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wait, so we're not doing hydroxycholoroquine anymore? Next thing you know we're not injecting Clorox anymore.
 
dark brew
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: '90s roidball was entertaining at least, the roidbeast action movie genre got a bit long in the tooth before flaming out, IMHO.


It's almost like MLB realized this and started juicing the baseballs instead

Fark user imageView Full Size


/farking coronavirus ruining my Dodgers chance to lose in the playoffs again
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So who in the government owns stock in *these* meds?


They're generic, and cost pennies.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Yeah, they gave my grandma steroids when she had COVID, now she's sick."
Grandma:
[Fark user image image 512x767]


Grandma* is COVID free!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Covid-19*
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Close enough reason to post this
Sammy Sooser Mike McGwire
Youtube AggeSjZwx6s
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Yet another reason why flattening the curve is important. The "die for the economy" people act as though everyone who dies from the virus is fated to do so and it's just a matter of when. But if we keep finding treatments that reduce mortality then a low infection rate will save lives.


Hey, every life is sacred, but money is more sacred'er. I'm sure the 'job creators' are salivating at the idea of monetizing those dying from COVID.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wrong kind of steroids (I know, that's the joke.)  I

The drug gives a modest survival improvement in the sickest of patients, proven by a suitably large controlled study. We're happy to have a treatment option that will help some people, but don't listen to anyone who claims it's a cure.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.