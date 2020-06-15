 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(JSOnline)   Wisconsin man seen walking dog in Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. Why the dog was wearing the robe and hood remains to be seen   (jsonline.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, Ku Klux Klan, Charles Michael Booth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vilas County, Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath, Friday evening, Court records, Journal Communications  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 7:55 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outrageous!

Black Labs Matter!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Wisconsin and Illinois share a border. A Wisconsin Klansman is no different than an Illinois Nazi, and we know how to deal with them. This shiat gotta stop.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Booth...Booth...now where have I heard that name before.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
vinnieh.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PETA was right!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And in pajamas no less.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
vilas county is usually more of a 'someone threatened to kill a bunch of native americans again' area ... good to see them finally mixing it up

*:-|*

/note: in wi, north of green bay = canadalabama
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Booth...Booth...now where have I heard that name before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another conservative douchebag playing, "I'm not touching you!  I'm not touching you! " because wearing a mask to help prevent disease is socialism.

May 14, 2020 - Dillon, Colorado
Fark user imageView Full Size


Santee California - May 3, 2020
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
100% sure he doesn't pick his dogs poop and just leaves it in his neighbor's yard.

How do I know? I also wear a mask when I take my dog for a walk and let him shiat in my neighbor's yard without picking it up.

It's a Richard Nixon mask, so they few times I have got got, I just yell, "I'm not a crook!," flash the peace signs, grab the chihuahua, and boogey out of there.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminds me of fountain square in Cincinnati in the early 90s
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Booth...Booth...now where have I heard that name before.


Wasn't he one of those fine folks apposed to Republican ideas?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ever get the urge to swing a 2x4 into someone's face.?
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hoping someone beats the crap out of him. So he can scream "Victim"
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Ever get the urge to swing a 2x4 into someone's face.?


Who doesn't? And on a related note, I don't like the guy in this article.
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Another conservative douchebag playing, "I'm not touching you!  I'm not touching you! " because wearing a mask to help prevent disease is socialism.

May 14, 2020 - Dillon, Colorado
[Fark user image 750x422]

Santee California - May 3, 2020
[Fark user image 850x478]


If either one of those stores were in my neighborhood, I would boycott them, let them know that I am boycotting and make sure everybody knows that they let people in who are threatening other people with death
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hoping someone beats the crap out of him. So he can scream "Victim"


The Westboro Baptist Church technique, I recognise it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These obnoxious f*ckwads are NOT going to be able to cope with the world after Trump is gone.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do I never get to meet morons like this. Hell I would pay a nice fee to walk up to him, tell him this is for my black neighbors & co-workers. Then see how many times I could slam him in the head before he fell over.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark racists.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ongbok: If either one of those stores were in my neighborhood, I would boycott them, let them know that I am boycotting and make sure everybody knows that they let people in who are threatening other people with death


That gives the dickwads too much attention and importance. They should be laughed out of the store. Or kicked in the balls.

/ ¿Porque no los dos?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The dog is the only one who can stand being around him
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Key & Peele skit on racist dogs is a cautionary tale.
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/djbfk9/​k​ey-and-peele-racist-dog
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know, I used to be one of those "I may not like what you say, but I'll defend your right to say it" kind of people.

These days I've become more of a "I don't like what you say, but it's your right to say it. It's my right to not lift a finger when somebody knocks your block of, Mr. Spencer."
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Off-topic, but I wonder how much energy a frozen bottle of water has if it's thrown from a vehicle moving around, say, 35 or 40 mph.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: 100% sure he doesn't pick his dogs poop and just leaves it in his neighbor's yard.

How do I know? I also wear a mask when I take my dog for a walk and let him shiat in my neighbor's yard without picking it up.

It's a Richard Nixon mask, so they few times I have got got, I just yell, "I'm not a crook!," flash the peace signs, grab the chihuahua, and boogey out of there.


Bonus points if your dog is named Checkers.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Ever get the urge to swing a 2x4 into someone's face.?


Yeah but what does Rosie O'Donnell have to with this?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: You know, I used to be one of those "I may not like what you say, but I'll defend your right to say it" kind of people.

These days I've become more of a "I don't like what you say, but it's your right to say it. It's my right to not lift a finger when somebody knocks your block of, Mr. Spencer."


The problem is that KKK and Nazi types aren't saying anything. Their entire worldview is predicated on the notion that people not like them should be killed. There's nothing to debate there. The only question to be considered is "should people be murdered for not being white?" and the only moral, ethical, or intellectual answer is "no".

There's no speech to defend. Supporting the KKK, Nazis, and other white supremacists isn't a matter of speech, it's an act of violence. They're terrorists, no different from Al Qaeda or ISIS, and they shouldn't be treated any differently.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
he waved...
......he's friendly....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Krusty Komedy Klassic
Youtube 7KNtWrC7vfI
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Slackfumasta: You know, I used to be one of those "I may not like what you say, but I'll defend your right to say it" kind of people.

These days I've become more of a "I don't like what you say, but it's your right to say it. It's my right to not lift a finger when somebody knocks your block of, Mr. Spencer."

The problem is that KKK and Nazi types aren't saying anything. Their entire worldview is predicated on the notion that people not like them should be killed. There's nothing to debate there. The only question to be considered is "should people be murdered for not being white?" and the only moral, ethical, or intellectual answer is "no".

There's no speech to defend. Supporting the KKK, Nazis, and other white supremacists isn't a matter of speech, it's an act of violence. They're terrorists, no different from Al Qaeda or ISIS, and they shouldn't be treated any differently.


Thank you
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: vilas county is usually more of a 'someone threatened to kill a bunch of native americans again' area ... good to see them finally mixing it up

*:-|*

/note: in wi, north of green bay = canadalabama


North of Green Bay is the lake.

North of 29. Unless Wausau and Eau Claire have Alabamian counterparts, I wlnormally use that highway as the demarcation of methsconsin.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If someone would have turned his face into mush with a barrett .50 BMG nothing of value would have been lost
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, a guy wearing a hood can't see very well, so it's not a problem to get him with a squirt gun, or a paintball gun.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x427]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x490]

Fark racists.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I gotta know more about these guys. Like how do I join? Or where do I go to give them all these high-fives I've got?
 
shaggai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like any roach infestation, if you see one in broad daylight, you have thousands hiding nearby.
 
Count_0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Slackfumasta: You know, I used to be one of those "I may not like what you say, but I'll defend your right to say it" kind of people.

These days I've become more of a "I don't like what you say, but it's your right to say it. It's my right to not lift a finger when somebody knocks your block of, Mr. Spencer."

The problem is that KKK and Nazi types aren't saying anything. Their entire worldview is predicated on the notion that people not like them should be killed. There's nothing to debate there. The only question to be considered is "should people be murdered for not being white?" and the only moral, ethical, or intellectual answer is "no".

There's no speech to defend. Supporting the KKK, Nazis, and other white supremacists isn't a matter of speech, it's an act of violence. They're terrorists, no different from Al Qaeda or ISIS, and they shouldn't be treated any differently.


I agree with the sentiment, but in the US their expression is protected.  That's why we are stuck with deplatforming (legal) and Nazi-face-punching (should be legal).
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: [Fark user image image 425x263][Fark user image image 425x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Count_0: [Fark user image image 850x626]


The Gene Pool needs more chlorine
 
Flumple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: Hoping someone beats the crap out of him. So he can scream "Victim"


When his dog isn't present because any rational response from its point of view in trying to defend.... its...err... "master" would end up resulting in a needle at the pound thru no fault of its own.

/You just know that guy is not only comfortable with that problematic terminology but insists upon it.

//What's the chances he likes making off colour "jokes" based upon his dogs coat colour and being it's "master".
 
Dimensio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If someone would have turned his face into mush with a barrett .50 BMG nothing of value would have been lost


I find your statement utterly horrifying and symptomatic of one of the many problems in the United States.

Do you know how expensive .50BMG ammunition is?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My first reaction to stories about people wearing Klan clothing, even if just hoods, is considering that they are likely just attention whores trying to be edgy and provocative.

However, I then very quickly have to consider why they would own a Klan hood in the first place.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.