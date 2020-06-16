 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Thankfully, Drew is a heavy drinker and will therefore live forever   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Repeat, Drinking culture, Alcoholic beverage, low-risk' alcohol guidelines, Alcoholism, Beer, Drink, early death, alcohol-related harms  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of living longer if you take away the thing that makes life worth living?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two drink a day habit has ballooned into a 4 drink a day habit after quarantine.

I'm farked.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god I only do heroin and meth.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nightly bar tabs clearly state I'm immortal. Effing swell, I apparently can't drink myself to death.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine points per day for moderate consumption? I'm fine then.

I said, I'M FINE.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I die, I die
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's death rate continues to hold at 100%.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: ballooned into a 4 drink a day habit


*Chuckles Farkly*
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look it's this article for the 1000x time.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Nine points per day for moderate consumption? I'm fine then.

I said, I'M FINE.


Are points the same as pints?  If so I'm good too

/I need to go out let out a few points now
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BlueBox: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Nine points per day for moderate consumption? I'm fine then.

I said, I'M FINE.

Are points the same as pints?  If so I'm good too

/I need to go out let out a few points now


Depends, how good are you at beer pong?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What's the point of living longer if you take away the thing that makes life worth living?


i have to quit drinking because of my psoriasis meds
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: BlueBox: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Nine points per day for moderate consumption? I'm fine then.

I said, I'M FINE.

Are points the same as pints?  If so I'm good too

/I need to go out let out a few points now

Depends, how good are you at beer pong?


The more I drink the better I think I am.   However the next day I realize I was the  "here.. we lost drink this" guy.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.