(Vox)   The great cycle continues, every generation gets mercilessly roasted by the generation after them. Except for Gen-X somehow. Anyhow carry on   (vox.com) divider line
76
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that makes sense.. Millennials are at that awkward age where they still think they're young but don't fit in with actual young people any more.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.


Hush you! Gen-X is to be seen, not heard!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.

Hush you! Gen-X is to be seen, not heard!


That hits close to home.

I'd respond but I just don't care.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.

Hush you! Gen-X is to be seen, not heard!


Whatever.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're busy.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Gen X"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We'll always have Obama and an onion on our belt.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cause Gen-Xers are awesome. So suck it, everyone else.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, I haven't put deodorant on three months.  None of it matters.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's because we're so awesome.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Young vs. Old
Us vs. Them

Why do things like this always feel like another artificial construct to try to keep the proles infighting, rather than coming together to make a better world? This kind of fighting only serves those that would seek to steal power, and they are unfortunately exceedingly good at making that fight happen.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The reason? We don't give a shiat. Hard to roast someone that doesn't care. The worst you could say about us is we might bogart the bong.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Generation X, we did everything they told us, it wasn't good enough.  Whatever man, I'm drinking myself to oblivion.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
clowning on millennials went viral, describing those born in the '80s and '90s as avocado toast and coffee-obsessed Potterheads with drinking problems.

1. Yes, and your point is...?

2. Enough friendly fire.  Let's focus on the Boomers. We really don't have time for this shiat when people are dying.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Other people "OMG STAY AT HOME FOR 3 MONTHS GOING INSANE!!"

GenX "ummm this was literally the majority of my teen life and without streaming services"
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Our self-deprecating sense of humor makes it impossible for other generations to make fun of us, since we've already beaten them to the punch.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
3 in the air if you just don't care
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this where we shift the generational thresholds so we don't consider ourselves boomers or millennials?

'82, definitely gen x.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Our self-deprecating sense of humor makes it impossible for other generations to make fun of us, since we've already beaten them to the punch.


I used to believe the worst thing about genx was the accepting pessimistic view about things. Now I sort of think it's the best.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tdyak: Generation X, we did everything they told us, it wasn't good enough.  Whatever man, I'm drinking myself to oblivion.


Work hard, save your money, pay your dues, etc..... 1991 gulf war, 2008 crash, stagnant wages, health care costs, and now corona/Trump......

/so tired
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.

Hush you! Gen-X is to be seen, not heard!


We're not allowed to be heard because the only response we have is 'everyone sucks'.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Jeepers Creepers Semi-Star
Youtube jrGwjgK2jrM


We spent enough time roasting ourselves that there's really nothing left to say
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Young vs. Old
Us vs. Them

Why do things like this always feel like another artificial construct to try to keep the proles infighting, rather than coming together to make a better world? This kind of fighting only serves those that would seek to steal power, and they are unfortunately exceedingly good at making that fight happen.


Okay, Boomer.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're a small generation.

/big penises tho
//even our wimmen
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i still hate boomers. gen x
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because we're hardly a big enough generation to bother. We never really held the reigns of power to fark anything up. We're mostly just like millennials but we didn't have internet until we were teenagers and smartphones til we were 30. We've been hammered by every boomer generated fiscal event of the last half century and count ourselves lucky to still be around and employed and pounding down way too much coffee and weed.
 
trackgrease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's okay, we're used to not mattering
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We hate all of you and we are inheriting the Boomers money

/GenX
 
inner ted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tdyak: Generation X, we did everything they told us, it wasn't good enough.  Whatever man, I'm drinking myself to oblivion.


Ha ya!
o wait
:/
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Generations are fake but Gen Z is right"

Contradictions are fake, but this title has one.
 
usahole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SoupGuru: Hey, us Gen Xers had grunge. Does anyone remember grunge? We had grunge and... uh... well, grunge mostly.

Hush you! Gen-X is to be seen, not heard!


Especially the grunge part
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Generation X is why you are allowed to wear beards to work now. Generation X is why you are allowed to wear piercings and not get stared at. Tattoos too! Though that one went a little overboard.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Is this where we shift the generational thresholds so we don't consider ourselves boomers or millennials?

'82, definitely gen x.


The whole generational thing is subjective. If you want it done "right" in my opinion every generation is 20 years. That way you can accurately compare data since you have a static # of years. So that becomes:

45 - 64: Boomers
65 - 84 : Gen 'X
85 - 2004: Millenials
2005 - 2024: Gen Z

You want to change the boundaries? Change all of them. And none of this "between generation Oregon Trail" bullshiat. I was born in '69 and played the hell out of Oregon trail at my middle school. If you were born in 20 year increment you are part of that generation. Culturally, economically, etc you may feel different but that doesn't change when you were born.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Is this where we shift the generational thresholds so we don't consider ourselves boomers or millennials?

'82, definitely gen x.


Sorry, 82 is millenial. Gen X at the latest ends in 1980. You have to be insufferable. My condolences.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The younger generations still listen to Gen X music when they party together, so they really don't have a lot to complain to us about.

Weird that the end of Top-40 radio led to everyone listening to the last Top-40 that ever existed.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: The reason? We don't give a shiat. Hard to roast someone that doesn't care. The worst you could say about us is we might bogart the bong.


I just watched The Big Chill and I'm pretty sure there aren't any Gen X movies that whine endlessly about having ideals when you are young that you betray/don't live up to when older.

Since we were always cynical .
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: We'll always have Obama and an onion on our belt.


Obama's a tail-end Boomer (born in '61)

You do however get to claim Ted Cruz, Scott Walker, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton..... well a lot of Republicans
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TikTok is stirring up intergenerational trouble.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olliwog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever.....

Our Silent Generation/Boomer generation parents let us loose in the summer on bike's with no helmets, little supervision, lawn darts and lots of sugar.  We are the latchkey kid generation that had early independence before helicopter parenting took over.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Young vs. Old
Us vs. Them

Why do things like this always feel like another artificial construct to try to keep the proles infighting, rather than coming together to make a better world? This kind of fighting only serves those that would seek to steal power, and they are unfortunately exceedingly good at making that fight happen.


People do this shiat all on their own because that is just how people are.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The other joy of being Gen X is waiting for a Millennial to say "ok boomer" to us and then telling them they're wrong but we'd like to give them a participation trophy for trying.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Subtonic: Is this where we shift the generational thresholds so we don't consider ourselves boomers or millennials?

'82, definitely gen x.

Sorry, 82 is millenial. Gen X at the latest ends in 1980. You have to be insufferable. My condolences.


I WILL NOT GO GENTLY INTO THAT GOOD NIGHT!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only part that bothers me is that the... Jesus, are we really calling them "zoomers"?... are using the exact same stereotypes as the boomers.  Get your own material, kids!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GenX not getting mercilessly roasted? Literally every Karen who gets called out for being an entitled racist biatch is a GenX-er.
 
