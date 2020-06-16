 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So some guy in Kentucky is on Twitter claiming that he invented Florida Man. Seems legit   (twitter.com) divider line
    Florida  
Original
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I thought my username checked out....
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: And I thought my username checked out....


[User has been banned for Smarting and Funnying this post]
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beats "gotchyer nose" I guess.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: arrogantbastich: And I thought my username checked out....

[User has been banned for Smarting and Funnying this post]


You should have purchased a squirrel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He also owns the pickle incident, but no one ever talks about that.

/they just picture it
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or the slatted chair.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that even a thing outside of fark?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is that even a thing outside of fark?


Sorta. There was a thing about a year ago out in the wild here where it was cool to google your birthday along with 'florida man' to see hilariousness. Local wacky DJ's covered that specifically. One of whom I'm fairly certain is in fact a farker, JOSH FROM THE HALF ASSED MORNING SHOW.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give yourself a DREW tag already.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew, please post his reaction vid when you finally tell him about your alt, Gorgor.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is that even a thing outside of fark?


A book series I read, Expeditionary Force by Craig Alanson, uses it all the time.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man seems to have seeped into the general consciousness.  Look at Jason from The Good Place.

I'm no scholar of the subject, but I'd have given first props to Dave Barry.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they create Pablo Escobear?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is that even a thing outside of fark?


Yes
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you didn't.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet his mind will really blow when you tell him you invented Fark TV.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Drew really invented Florida Man, he should be charged with crimes against humanity.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/ obligatory
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is that even a thing outside of fark?


Florida Man has his own wikipedia page and subreddit:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida​_​Man

https://www.reddit.com/r/FloridaMan/
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Drew, please post his reaction vid when you finally tell him about your alt, Gorgor.


Rubgyjock as well.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Drew, please post his reaction vid when you finally tell him about your alt, Gorgor.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Now you've done it
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: SumoJeb: Drew, please post his reaction vid when you finally tell him about your alt, Gorgor.

Rubgyjock as well.


Now there's a name I've not heard in a long time.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: If Drew really invented Florida Man, he should be charged with crimes against humanity.


Drew denies all wrongdoing
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: I'll bet his mind will really blow when you tell him you invented Fark TV.


And audioedits
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That scamp also figured into another historical event during his time travelling:
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invented a candy bar too:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
razyjean
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Ambivalence: Is that even a thing outside of fark?

Sorta. There was a thing about a year ago out in the wild here where it was cool to google your birthday along with 'florida man' to see hilariousness. Local wacky DJ's covered that specifically. One of whom I'm fairly certain is in fact a farker, JOSH FROM THE HALF ASSED MORNING SHOW.


I learned about Fark from my local radio station (98 Rock in Tampa). Back in ye olden days, the DJ would straight up say he got his stuff from Fark. Now, they still use Fark's stuff, but don't give credit.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Dave Barry may have coined the term.  I seem to recall him writing a column about why there were so many news stories that began with "Florida man..." decades ago.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
ameet14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta | Season 2 Ep. 1: Florida Man Scene | FX
Youtube 3vGgUoIexVE
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: CipollinaFan: If Drew really invented Florida Man, he should be charged with crimes against humanity.

Drew denies all wrongdoing


No need to white knight him.  He won't sleep with you.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You have one Chance, Drew...

Don't screw it up.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bhcompy: SumoJeb: Drew, please post his reaction vid when you finally tell him about your alt, Gorgor.

[Fark user image image 400x600]

Now you've done it


The links were fine, everyone knew what they were signing up for when clicking a Gorgor link.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Carl Hiaasen was using that phrase in the early 90's at the Miami Herald .
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You'll get over it, looser.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'be never heard of this Drew Curtis guy or this "Fark" thing he is associated with.
 
