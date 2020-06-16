 Skip to content
Caption this down duck
    Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
MF'er called me WHAT?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
I told him it was rabbit season!
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Everybody hates me, nobody likes me. Think I'll eat some worms.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You put your left foot in
You put your left foot out
You put your left foot in
And you shake it all about. ..."
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"I'm a RAPTOR! "
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Quack, damn you!

/apologies to the Mythbusters
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Widgeon ya know it! Eider I'm being chased or I'm quacking up.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am a young female duck striding confidently into the future, secure in my knowledge that the male ducks will not simply treat me as some sexual object to be joked about, but will appreciate me for my mind and personality and will always treat me with respect and civility!

/Penance for my entry in the previous caption contest.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG! I STEPPED IN IT!!!!!!
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm.  Too sexy for my wing.  Too sexy for my wing.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The quackin' has been released.

You knew better than to pick me up. You asked for this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stop yelling that! I can't me any lower
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I asked the pharmacist for some lip balm. He said will that be cash or charge. I said 'just put it on my bill' and he threw me out.
 
kore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...and that's when the attack comes! Not from the front, but from the side. whosht
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: I am a young female duck striding confidently into the future, secure in my knowledge that the male ducks will not simply treat me as some sexual object to be joked about, but will appreciate me for my mind and personality and will always treat me with respect and civility!

/Penance for my entry in the previous caption contest.


Why'n'tchu smilin', baby?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone's talking about goosestepping these days, well I think it's high time duckstepping made a comeback!
 
