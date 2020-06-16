 Skip to content
(Greenville Online)   The University of South Carolina has a women's dormitory named for a gynecologist who performed experimental surgeries on slaves without anesthesia   (greenvilleonline.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You expect SC to have a problem with that?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "I feel like we're jumping to conclusions. We're trying to rewrite history," Rice told The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail Tuesday. "And I just feel like we need to take a little time. I think we're getting emotional about things."


Republicans are miserable, repulsive, useless people.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not like anesthesia was an option back then, but point taken.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: It's not like anesthesia was an option back then, but point taken.


It was first used in the 1840s and was available for most of Sim's career.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiki quotes SC's pitch for their med school at the time:

No place in the United States offers as great opportunities for the acquisition of anatomical knowledge, subjects being obtained from among the colored population in sufficient number for any purpose, and proper dissections carried on without offending any individuals in the community!!


And I threw up a little.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even use names? They should just use a number so no one can get offended. Something  like, oh I don't know, Unit 731.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question isn't, "why do you guys wanna take down these statues of awful people?" It's why in God's name the powers that be decided that these, of ALL the Americans in history, were most deserving of being honored. Surely, there are less problematic people that have done some good in this country.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert "That's the joke" meme here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Alfred Packard Resaurant & Grill.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Wiki quotes SC's pitch for their med school at the time:

No place in the United States offers as great opportunities for the acquisition of anatomical knowledge, subjects being obtained from among the colored population in sufficient number for any purpose, and proper dissections carried on without offending any individuals in the community!!


And I threw up a little.


That is some actual literal Nazi shiat right there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: lurkey: Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


I've often suggested this, and also giving women the exclusive right to vote for a few hundred years, just to see if they do a better job of it.

After, all turn-about is fair play isn't it? What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: The question isn't, "why do you guys wanna take down these statues of awful people?" It's why in God's name the powers that be decided that these, of ALL the Americans in history, were most deserving of being honored. Surely, there are less problematic people that have done some good in this country.


Um, because there have been awful people in charge. Some of those who work forces are the same that burn crosses extends well beyond just the police department. When you have a deplorable population they will often elect awful people to places of power when encouraged by dog whistles (see the current president of the united states of america)
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder neo-Confederates and Nazis get along so well.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State Sen. Rex Rice, Republican from Easley, said he does not support the Clemson or UofSC requests to remove historical figures' names from campus buildings. ..."You start cherry-picking certain people, I think you need to look at everybody. You know, I think for the most part a lot of people have some kind of baggage that somebody is offended by,"

No surprise he is a fan of Dr. Cletus Mengele. Rex Rice sponsored a bill to force invasive vaginal ultrasounds on women who inquire about abortion services.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: FTFA: "I feel like we're jumping to conclusions. We're trying to rewrite history," Rice told The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail Tuesday. "And I just feel like we need to take a little time. I think we're getting emotional about things."


Republicans are miserable, repulsive, useless people.


I hear the same argument whenever there is a mass shooting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Welcome to the Alfred Packard Resaurant & Grill.


Sorry - It's "Alferd Packer"


/ resisting the reference to "Ask the Man Who Owns One"  Packard Auto tagline
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: The question isn't, "why do you guys wanna take down these statues of awful people?" It's why in God's name the powers that be decided that these, of ALL the Americans in history, were most deserving of being honored. Surely, there are less problematic people that have done some good in this country.


A lot of people climbed to power and wealth on the backs of slaves.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: State Sen. Rex Rice, Republican from Easley, said he does not support the Clemson or UofSC requests to remove historical figures' names from campus buildings. ..."You start cherry-picking certain people, I think you need to look at everybody. You know, I think for the most part a lot of people have some kind of baggage that somebody is offended by,"

No surprise he is a fan of Dr. Cletus Mengele. Rex Rice sponsored a bill to force invasive vaginal ultrasounds on women who inquire about abortion services.


See, perfect example, awful people in a position of power because they dog whistle to the right awful people.
 
padraig
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: FTFA: "I feel like we're jumping to conclusions. We're trying to rewrite history," Rice told The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail Tuesday. "And I just feel like we need to take a little time. I think we're getting emotional about things."


Republicans are miserable, repulsive, useless people.


This shot has been known for decades. What do they need more time for?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lurkey: Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.


Such internet bullshiat. Lead the way, tough-guy.

Please direct me to a living white person that legally owned slaves. My mother (still alive) picked cotton by hand if you wish to know my point of reference. Is slavery wrong? Hell to the YES.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But you can't judge figures from the past by today's standards!

"Records provide knowledge of his use of at least 11 other enslaved women for medical experimentation... Records also show that some doctors who assisted Sims after being made aware of the inhumane treatment refused to continue working with him. Sims then used enslaved persons to hold down women during surgeries," the resolution reads.

Oh.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: lurkey: Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.

Such internet bullshiat. Lead the way, tough-guy.

Please direct me to a living white person that legally owned slaves. My mother (still alive) picked cotton by hand if you wish to know my point of reference. Is slavery wrong? Hell to the YES.


Legally... OK, no. Illegally, I know of some in the Southwest. Can we use those?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: A lot of people climbed to power and wealth on the backs of slaves.


That's so exaggerated. Only a tiny % of people owned slaves, and I would be shocked if more than a handful of rich families today could trace their fortunes to slave ownership.

shiat, slavery was outlawed for 35 years before my home state of Washington even became a state.

The vast majority of white-owned wealth doesn't own a dime to slavery.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn it's going to suck trying to get around down here when all the streets and buildings are named MLK. I hope everyone keeps there WAZE updated.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: FTFA: "I feel like we're jumping to conclusions. We're trying to rewrite history," Rice told The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail Tuesday. "And I just feel like we need to take a little time. I think we're getting emotional about things."


Republicans are miserable, repulsive, useless people.


"Jumping to conclusions" about events that happened 150 years ago.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: jaytkay: A lot of people climbed to power and wealth on the backs of slaves.

That's so exaggerated. Only a tiny % of people owned slaves, and I would be shocked if more than a handful of rich families today could trace their fortunes to slave ownership.

shiat, slavery was outlawed for 35 years before my home state of Washington even became a state.

The vast majority of white-owned wealth doesn't own a dime to slavery.


The question was about institutions named after people. Those would be prominent people, not ditch diggers. Really. I am not kidding.
 
ringo2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nope.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC2563360/
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lurkey: Maybe SC whites could be slaves for a while.


Maybe SC couldnt send any white politician to DC for like 100 years or something
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
**is renamed Mengele Hall**
 
