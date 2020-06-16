 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Caption these graduating girls   (media3.s-nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2020 at 12:00 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GWEN! I can't believe you made this PORN with that nerdy kid in science class. Is he going to sell that penis enhancer?!! He's going to be a billionaire!!!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't believe they're showing your reenactment of that Basic Instinct scene on the big screen, Deb!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That's a penis!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yay! We made it through the easiest part of our life!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dear Barely legal,
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finding friends with the same mental disorder is priceless.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Dear Barely legal,


Dude, get with the times.

"Dear Clips4Sale, iwantclips, onlyfans, Niteflirt, PornHub...."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Well, high school boys were fun, but we're college students now. Time to start experimenting with each other"
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look at Stacey's mom!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's Porous Horace!"
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.