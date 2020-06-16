 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over   (fox29.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Human rights, Police brutality, Apple users, Abuse, App Store, United Nations, United Nations Commission on Human Rights, police brutality  
•       •       •

1102 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also if you don't use Siri, the ACLU has an app for every state that you should download where you live. You use it to record whatever's going on, and there's a button that you touch that automatically sends it straight to them, like if there is a cop approaching you to try to confiscate your phone. Too late, it's already registered and submitted.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Also if you don't use Siri, the ACLU has an app for every state that you should download where you live. You use it to record whatever's going on, and there's a button that you touch that automatically sends it straight to them, like if there is a cop approaching you to try to confiscate your phone. Too late, it's already registered and submitted.


https://www.aclu.org/video/aclu-app-r​e​cord-police-conduct
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Also if you don't use Siri, the ACLU has an app for every state that you should download where you live. You use it to record whatever's going on, and there's a button that you touch that automatically sends it straight to them, like if there is a cop approaching you to try to confiscate your phone. Too late, it's already registered and submitted.


I would be too afraid I would accidentally tap that app and send the ACLU some mediocre homemade porn.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.


Excellent idea. Be sure to bring evidence to court, like a recording made on your phone, for example.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.


So, be more white. Gotcha.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.

Threadshiatting, serious business.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you say "hey Siri, I'm eating Taco Bell", she maps out routes to the closest bathrooms.

Fantastic, really.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problem I have with the "instant" videos that end up on twitter, facebook, instagram,
the evening news is MOST of the time, they only START recording AFTER something happens
to cause, rightly or not, the officer(s) to start pounding the crap out of someone.  This is why I
wish they would keep shows like Live PD/Cops on the air.  At least they show what leads up to
someone getting the crap pounded out of them.  I've seen way too many times that AFTER the
police release the body camera footage, you will see the officer was justified in his or her actions.
But, by that time, the "woke" crowd has made up their mind, and burned down or otherwise destroyed
part of a city.
At the time of a stop, is NOT the time to argue with the police, EVEN if they are wrong.  I know it's
a pain and insult to be arrested for something you are NOT guilty of, but it would be much easier to
just say ok, my hands are behind my back, get booked and bailed out  or released on an ROR or
a ticket to appear that have your butt beat to pulp or worse, getting shot and die.
And, in the end, if you are right, you might be able to get some big $$$ instead of your family getting
it, as you rot in a cemetery.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.


Breonna Taylor would like a word.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you dont commit crimes you dont have anything to worry about

...is something we need to tell cops, not everyone else.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.


Not knocking you, but one thing I've noticed over the years is that, when trying to record and protect oneself from the police, people feel the need to clutch their cellphones like a drowning man to a straw. This will not help you at the scene and may even escalate things. The cops are not judges. They don't give a shiat about the end result if they are in the mindset that getting off the street for the night is "for the greater good" this is a fantastic way to develope evidence against them. A front and rear dashcam don't hurt either. Of course it will sometimes be exposed for the injustice that it is and be shot down by the AG and that is not right. It is the world we live in though. No protest will change that. It has to be systematically torn down within the judicial system. Good luck to you all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: How about trying to avoid interactions with law enforcement, and if you do have an encounter, be polite and cooperative. The address any problems to the court.


You sound white.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Also if you don't use Siri, the ACLU has an app for every state most statesthat you should download where you live. You use it to record whatever's going on, and there's a button that you touch that automatically sends it straight to them, like if there is a cop approaching you to try to confiscate your phone. Too late, it's already registered and submitted.


Unfortunately, they only have them for one-party consent states, with good reason. In two-party consent states, it is legal to openly record the cops, but illegal* to secretly record the cops. If you're going to record the cops in those states, be sure that your recording is apparent or explicitly inform them.

*there's been one district court decision holding that secret recordings of cops are legal despite two-party consent laws, but it's currently under appeal to the 1st Circuit, and is not binding on other states
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.