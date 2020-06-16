 Skip to content
(Scientific American)   The initial media confusion over George Floyd's autopsy was not an accident. It was structural gaslighting, meaning a formalized system to hide on-black violence. America just paid attention a little longer than normal until the lies collapsed   (blogs.scientificamerican.com) divider line
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Uh oh. "Medical" "doctors" with their "knowledge" and "science" are chiming in.

Conservative outrage to follow.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I must have missed the gaslighting because everything I saw on the day of he autopsy result release was that it was plainly homicide.
 
CreepyBasementGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.


{citation needed}
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.

Did you remind this "chemist" that science doesn't give a rat's fark how he feels?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cops Lie - Especially when people die.
It's why they can't be trusted to "investigate themselves".
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.


SciAm has been shiat as a science publication since about 2003.  That's when they must've fired any editors they had.  They transitioned from hard science to soft pseudo pop science BS filled with grammatical and spelling errors.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cops Lie - Especially when people die.
It's why they can't be trusted to "investigate themselves".


Oh, you saw the Louisville report on the Breonna Taylor shooting?

"No injuries" officially reported even though they killed a woman asleep in her bed.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1083963​8​/They-took-standard-components-of-a-pr​eliminary-autopsy-report-to-cast-doubt​-to-sow-uncertainty-to-gaslight-Americ​a-into-thinking-we-didnt-see-what-we-k​now-we-saw
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/​v​oices/george-floyds-autopsy-and-the-st​ructural-gaslighting-of-america/?fbcli​d=IwAR1xJyeY2KIhxRN_O9HsuD1Qbu7WiFqPTF​kBGR4cwonz-sxuG6F13C9_Wh4&utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark

Come on mods, it's even an identical link.

\Gaslighting, or drunken incompetence?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I must have missed the gaslighting because everything I saw on the day of he autopsy result release was that it was plainly homicide.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8371557/George-Floyds-autopsy-claim​s-died-underlying-heart-conditions-not​-strangulation.html
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.

SciAm has been shiat as a science publication since about 2003.  That's when they must've fired any editors they had.  They transitioned from hard science to soft pseudo pop science BS filled with grammatical and spelling errors.


Dr Prednisent to your rescue!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.

SciAm has been shiat as a science publication since about 2003.  That's when they must've fired any editors they had.  They transitioned from hard science to soft pseudo pop science BS filled with grammatical and spelling errors.


We know you dont read, so you may hop back into your pond.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I must have missed the gaslighting because everything I saw on the day of he autopsy result release was that it was plainly homicide.


They're talking about the "preliminary" report that was released before the autopsy was complete. The one that the cops "summarized" in a press conference.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: https://www.fark.com/comments/1083963​8​/They-took-standard-components-of-a-pr​eliminary-autopsy-report-to-cast-doubt​-to-sow-uncertainty-to-gaslight-Americ​a-into-thinking-we-didnt-see-what-we-k​now-we-saw
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/v​oices/george-floyds-autopsy-and-the-st​ructural-gaslighting-of-america/?fbcli​d=IwAR1xJyeY2KIhxRN_O9HsuD1Qbu7WiFqPTF​kBGR4cwonz-sxuG6F13C9_Wh4&utm_source=f​ark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=lin​k&ICID=ref_fark

Come on mods, it's even an identical link.

\Gaslighting, or drunken incompetence?


Considering who's modding today, being too busy arguing on the pol tab...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is familiar... Almost TOO familiar.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://m.fark.com/comments/10839638
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RussianPotato: twocent: SciAm is a good source -- so good that a racist misogynist chemist I know had to finally cancel his subscription a decade ago. Science was messing with his prejudice.

SciAm has been shiat as a science publication since about 2003.  That's when they must've fired any editors they had.  They transitioned from hard science to soft pseudo pop science BS filled with grammatical and spelling errors.


They are still rated pretty highly

Your date of crapification seems to correlate with their amalgamation into Springer Publications, so another victim of media consolidation

https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/scient​i​fic-american/
 
