China unveils adorable munchkin Terminator that will melt your heart, face
20
posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:51 PM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm used to Chinese knockoffs, but Dayummm, "Sharp Claw"? They even ripped off the Talon name.

/Link goes to the original the Chinese copied.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
25 year old technology is so exciting!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not fun until we develop Screamers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"Can I come with you?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait. There's a Terminator of Munchkins? That could come in handy.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whatever. Thanks to Battlebots, we all know that thing is gonna be destroyed by a wedge and vertical sledgehammer.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It's not fun until we develop Screamers.

[Fark user image 480x360]

/"Can I come with you?"


Don't know about you, but I know that dude wouldn't be covered on my dental plan.
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not as scary as those robo-dog things from Black Mirror.

Apparently you can buy one of these now?
https://www.wired.com/story/you-can-n​o​w-buy-spot-the-robot-dog/
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All war is a danger for soldiers. It's interesting. War evolves. Eventually, it's robots versus robots. Slowly, the robots gain intelligence. Eventually, the robots begin to place humans into their more dangerous situations.

Eventually.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: DarkSoulNoHope: It's not fun until we develop Screamers.

[Fark user image 480x360]

/"Can I come with you?"

Don't know about you, but I know that dude wouldn't be covered on my dental plan.


Lisa needs braces.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
America already has a munchkin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GansoBomb: Not as scary as those robo-dog things from Black Mirror.

Apparently you can buy one of these now?
https://www.wired.com/story/you-can-no​w-buy-spot-the-robot-dog/



I'm waiting until it's more like the Sher Khan 'bot/ROV from David Gerrold's "War Against the Chtorr."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can be defeated by a blanket
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A mysterious gift.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: All war is a danger for soldiers. It's interesting. War evolves. Eventually, it's robots versus robots. Slowly, the robots gain intelligence. Eventually, the robots begin to place humans into their more dangerous situations.

Eventually.


#robotlivesmatter
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know what would be fantastic?

An agreed global law that says "Unmanned killer robots are fine...but they can only be deployed in designated battlezones set aside by each country in line warfare style"

How awesome would it be to watch two armies of death robots going head to head video game style.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: You know what would be fantastic?

An agreed global law that says "Unmanned killer robots are fine...but they can only be deployed in designated battlezones set aside by each country in line warfare style"

How awesome would it be to watch two armies of death robots going head to head video game style.


StarCraft: Battlefield edition
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: You know what would be fantastic?

An agreed global law that says "Unmanned killer robots are fine...but they can only be deployed in designated battlezones set aside by each country in line warfare style"

How awesome would it be to watch two armies of death robots going head to head video game style.


Sounds like the plot to this movie:

Robot Jox (1/2) Giant Robot Laser Battle (1989) HD
Youtube P4QghULoUfE
 
