 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   For decades now, across the entire nation, we've been banning police chokeholds. Yet, inexplicably, police keep choking people. It's a mystery, I suppose. Very mysterious   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Police, police reform, proper training, officer's life, police violence, Police brutality, neck restraints, bottom line  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 5:01 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In fact, when the city's Civilian Complaint Review Board studied its use in 2014, it found hundreds of complaints a year alleging that police officers used the technique - and even concluded that the use of chokeholds at the time appeared to be rising despite a decades-long ban.

"There is an enormous bias inside the police department when the police department is disciplining its own people to avoid diluting the power of any particular officer to use or employ a chokehold," says Richard Emery, who served as the chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board when it reviewed the use of chokeholds in New York City.

He says he doesn't think a nationwide prohibition on neck restraints will lead to more prosecutions but that it could lead to better outcomes.

It's almost as if the police and all those cities they work for, have no problem with any of this. Almost.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh You!!!


/  Throat slicing and near decapitation are ok though
// How's that search for the killers going?  OJ
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ban chokeholds.
Ban sidearms - non-lethal only.
Mandatory bodycams.
Civilian oversight on 100% of assaults.

I dunno...anything else?
 
shaggai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't they actually have an academy where they should be taught NOT to do this. I think it's more of the gung-ho warrior cop training that they get from these "experts" on how to police the white, oops I mean, right way.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cue The Choirboys...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gosh, how can this be?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: [Fark user image image 225x225]

Oh You!!!


/  Throat slicing and near decapitation are ok though
// How's that search for the killers going?  OJ


I mean, there's whataboutism and then there is complete non sequitur.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That cop didn't go crazy.  That cop went cop.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now Fark wants to infect my computer with ad generated viruses. I will miss this place.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: [Fark user image 225x225]

Oh You!!!


/  Throat slicing and near decapitation are ok though
// How's that search for the killers going?  OJ


That is why OJ was innocent.
Buffalo Bills always choke.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do they have Wayne Brady teaching cops now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As we're seeing with the current admin - if something is banned but there's enforcement mechanism then it's effectively not banned.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Clubbing your neighbor: illegal
Teargassing your neighbor: illegal
Shooting your unarmed neighbor in the back as they lie prone upon the ground: illegal
Lying about your neighbor under oath in a court of law: illegal
Taking your neighbor's cash, jewelry, or lawn gnomes because you think those inanimate objects might have been adjacent to a crime: illegal

/I don't mean to start a movement or anything, but maybe it's time to fix the police.
//What? You say there's already such a movement in progress?
///Cool.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Now Fark wants to infect my computer with ad generated viruses. I will miss this place.


Just open the developer tools in Chrome, find the "custombox-lock" class in the "body" element and change it to something else, like "custombox-lick" - and you're back in business.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ban chokeholds.
Ban sidearms - non-lethal only.
Mandatory bodycams.
Civilian oversight on 100% of assaults.

I dunno...anything else?


We're way past the point where any of this is going to have any lasting effect.  Policing in America needs to be defunded, dismantled, and rebuilt from the ground up.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well maybe if you people didn't have such attractive necks!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police officers have returned time and time again to the neck restraint as a way to gain compliance.
"It is the vulnerability of every human being to have the most important organ in their body easily affected and directly affected by constricting the neck," Emery says.

You can't "gain compliance" by exerting a hold that will inevitably and predictability cause someone to fight for their survival. Instead, you "gain justification" for murder.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chokeholds are one of the better and safer ways of subduing someone, certainty better than hitting them with hands or a baton.  Done right a person will go out safely in a couple of seconds.

Of course you have to do it right and let go.  It is obvious in just about every video how poorly trained cops are when they attempt to grapple or control anyone.

/10 years of bjj
 
lymond01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Karate instructor demonstrated the chokehold that blocks blood to the brain, when done properly, puts a person out in under 10 seconds.

When you lay your forearm over the front of the person's neck, blocking their airway, you might be wrestling with them for minutes before they go unconscious.  Possible heart attack and brain damage may be included.

The problem with many of the chokehold deaths we have seen is they don't do it right and they do it for too long.  I'm fine with banning it but done properly (which is hard) it can end a confrontation quickly.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's really not a mystery at all. I'm quite sure there are quite a few really good police out there that joined for the right reasons, Etc. But my experience with them has been the idiots in school that everybody picked on and now it's his turn or her turn to play big man or big woman. Theyre power tripping dick heads. I've been thrown up against the wall because my goddamn shoe set off a metal detector on my way in to court to pay a parking ticket. They're assholes
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here an idea. Don't ban them. Just write into law that any injury or death incident to a neck hold dissolves all qualified immunity and any penalties incurred as a result belong personally to the officer (or union, if that's how they want to roll). The problem will sort itself out real quick after the first few multi-million dollar judgements.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ban chokeholds.
Ban sidearms - non-lethal only.
Mandatory bodycams.
Civilian oversight on 100% of assaults.

I dunno...anything else?


As it is written
(CA PC 835a--check your own state's law)
835a.
(a) The Legislature finds and declares all of the following:
(1) That the authority to use physical force, conferred on peace officers by this section, is a serious responsibility that shall be exercised judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity and for the sanctity of every human life. The Legislature further finds and declares that every person has a right to be free from excessive use of force by officers acting under color of law.
(2) As set forth below, it is the intent of the Legislature that peace officers use deadly force only when necessary in defense of human life. In determining whether deadly force is necessary, officers shall evaluate each situation in light of the particular circumstances of each case, and shall use other available resources and techniques if reasonably safe and feasible to an objectively reasonable officer.
(3) That the decision by a peace officer to use force shall be evaluated carefully and thoroughly, in a manner that reflects the gravity of that authority and the serious consequences of the use of force by peace officers, in order to ensure that officers use force consistent with law and agency policies.
(4) That the decision by a peace officer to use force shall be evaluated from the perspective of a reasonable officer in the same situation, based on the totality of the circumstances known to or perceived by the officer at the time, rather than with the benefit of hindsight, and that the totality of the circumstances shall account for occasions when officers may be forced to make quick judgments about using force.

As it should be amended:
835a(4):
That the evaluation be made with the benefit of hindsight, and the totality of circumstances of the situation, and acknowledge that although officers may be forced to make quick judgements about the use of force that sometimes those judgments may be the wrong judgments and/or the use of force may be incorrect.
In order to protect both the public and the police officer, a subsection shall be added which shall acknowledge that:
In cases where the totality of circumstances indicates that the officer acted to the best of his ability at the time, but further review indicates that a) the judgment to use force was correct but the application was incorrect, or b) the judgement to use force was incorrect but the application was correct; these shall be considered mitigating circumstances in determining the proper penalty, if any.

See, the problem now is that since no hindsight may be used, the reviewing agency has to review it with the eyes of the cop on the scene at the time. Ergo, they MUST come up with the same result. There are only two results: Good arrest/bad arrest.

With my new review system, there would be four:
1. It was a good arrest and a good use of force.
2. It was a good arrest, but an improper use of force.
3. It was a bad arrest, but a proper use of force. (i.e., adhering to the department standards)
4. It was a bad arrest, and an improper use of force.

Suddenly, a cop can turn in his partner without fearing that EVERYTHING was bad. It could be that an arrest should have been made, just partner got a little overzealous; or that it was done right (nothing but a hookup and put in squad car) but it should not have been done. And the review board can find accordingly.

These finds CANNOT BE MADE under 835a as it stands now. Either the officer was right in doing what he did, or he was not. Or, I should say, these two alternatives are not being exercised, in which case they should be. But a reading of the law does not find that this can be done.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.