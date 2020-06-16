 Skip to content
The mask is supposed to go over your nose too, you Dumb-Dumbs
    2008, June, Getty Images, The Mask, Mark Getty, Search BuzzFeed, Home Depot yesterday, Charyse Diaz  
Diogenes
4 hours ago  
Counterpoint:  The people who don't know this are mouthbreathers anyway.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
/more than willing to put my nose in there
 
SumoJeb
Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there


bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
Diogenes: Counterpoint:  The people who don't know this are mouthbreathers anyway.


You gotta give the rest of us commenters a chance.
 
erik-k
How is it possible for anyone to be so dumb they don't realize this on their own?

Just... How?
 
hissatsu
Well, you need to remember something. A lot of people... No, a whole lot of people are tremendously stupid, ignorant, or both. I'd guess between a fifth and a quarter of the people I see with masks don't cover their nose. I think the mask scares away the virus or something. I'm really not sure how it all works. Then there are the people who pull down their mask to talk. Very smart. When I start to spew spittle in all directions is the perfect time to remove the mask.
 
6nome
Diogenes: Counterpoint:  The people who don't know this are mouthbreathers anyway.


As someone with allergies who is a mouthbreather, this mask thing has been liberating.
 
waxbeans
SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there

bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.


gunther_bumpass
Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there


You do and you'll lose it.

She's got a painting of herself on the wall of her kitchen. Lady's crazy.
 
sdd2000
erik-k: How is it possible for anyone to be so dumb they don't realize this on their own?
Just... How?

Just... How?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
These idiots are everywhere. Also the ones who let it hang under their chin.
 
Declassify Issue
Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there


Looks like two sunny sides up need a thick slab of bacon.

Hiiyyoooooohhh!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
We need to put these "people" in camps, for their own protection.  And to protect the rest of us, of course.  These "people" are so moronic they likely don't have a human level of free will.  We have to institutionalize them because they can't make decisions for themselves.  They are low intelligence meat based robots.  We wouldn't let metal based robots as dumb as these "people" do the things these "people" do.  Just because these moron bots are made of meat isn't a good reason for them to be free to be converted to walking bioterror weapons platforms.  These people should vote, and probably can't legally consent to sex, so they can't be allowed to procreate, since that would be rape.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
This is why...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
waxbeans: SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there

bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.

Either she had a wicked powerful vag, or you stuck your face in them.
I now have you farkied as "Panty Sniffer". I chose pink. Seemed appropriate.
 
Wadded Beef
waxbeans: SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there

bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.

Have you told your third wife about this?
 
brantgoose
Don't be too quick to judge. Some people with breathing problems can't wear masks without choking. I gag sometimes myself. So I let the mask down to allow me to breath without vomiting. I am still outdoors and maintining distancing when I do this. Otherwise I would be wearing two or three masks, tricked out with filters until I could barely breathe. As it is, some of the masks make breathing laboured, especially those thick stiff ones.

I am trying to be forgiving, although I see lots of people aren't wearing masks, possibly because all the masks are reserved for non-civilians or civilians on the front lines.
 
MythDragon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
bookwormroom.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl
I asked some: Because they can't breathe.

Evidently there are multitudes of people whose respiratory systems are so finely built, so balanced on the knife edge of functionality, that the air flow resistance provided by a piece of cotton will shut them down.

If you're that close to the edge then you probably shouldn't be out in public--as Covid will kill you.
 
brantgoose
Dangerous_sociopath: This is why...

[Fark user image 850x637]


And I wear glasses, too. If they are steamed up, the air is obviously escaping, so I am hoping to find some way of souping up may masks so I can wear more than one layer without discomfort or debilitation.

One trick I know works is to put nylon over the mask(s) to make them fit tighter. With several layers, the steamed up glasses are controlled better and even go away.
 
brantgoose
MythDragon: [bookwormroom.com image 720x604]


No kidding.

But a sleep mask can cover your mouth and your nose and serve as a small but reasonable face mask. You can also use one to hold your jaw up and your mouth closed while you are sleeping. No need to buy expensive, nearly useless jaw supports online. They don't really prevent sleep apnea or dry mouth any way, so why pay more? I've seen Halloween type masks made into "face masks" and with the right filters, this could work as well as any homemade mask would.
 
SumoJeb
brantgoose: Dangerous_sociopath: This is why...

[Fark user image 850x637]

And I wear glasses, too. If they are steamed up, the air is obviously escaping, so I am hoping to find some way of souping up may masks so I can wear more than one layer without discomfort or debilitation.

One trick I know works is to put nylon over the mask(s) to make them fit tighter. With several layers, the steamed up glasses are controlled better and even go away.


buy a silicone half mask that uses the replaceable pancake filters. They seal up really nice along the nose. Make sure to disable the exhale valve.
 
brantgoose
You can easily hide a homemade mask or filter behind a real mask. Why rely on just one layer if you can breath through two or more?
 
brantgoose
SumoJeb: brantgoose: Dangerous_sociopath: This is why...

[Fark user image 850x637]

And I wear glasses, too. If they are steamed up, the air is obviously escaping, so I am hoping to find some way of souping up may masks so I can wear more than one layer without discomfort or debilitation.

One trick I know works is to put nylon over the mask(s) to make them fit tighter. With several layers, the steamed up glasses are controlled better and even go away.

buy a silicone half mask that uses the replaceable pancake filters. They seal up really nice along the nose. Make sure to disable the exhale valve.


Good advice. I will get right on top of that when they start flying these things from China instead of shipping every thing by slow junk.
 
Tyrosine
erik-k: How is it possible for anyone to be so dumb they don't realize this on their own?
Just... How?

Just... How?


We live in a world where a growing mob of people believe the earth is flat, vaccines cause autism, chemtrails are spreading metals in the atmosphere, genetically modified food is unhealthy, the government controls the weather, the earth is the center of the solar system, Jews secretly control the world (yet somehow were powerless to stop their systematic slaughter between 1939 and 1945), the earth is stationary, angels are real, 5G causes everything from cancer to spontaneous decapitation, the Nazis were socialists not fascists, police don't abuse their authority, Obama was born in Kenya, and that the World Trade Center was rigged with explosives to implode on 9/11 and somehow 50,000 office workers failed to notice a thing.

Knowing all of the above it really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that there are people walking around who don't know how to wear a facemask.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Be compassionate. It's all the Buddha can ask of you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
brantgoose: Don't be too quick to judge. Some people with breathing problems can't wear masks without choking. I gag sometimes myself. So I let the mask down to allow me to breath without vomiting. I am still outdoors and maintining distancing when I do this. Otherwise I would be wearing two or three masks, tricked out with filters until I could barely breathe. As it is, some of the masks make breathing laboured, especially those thick stiff ones.
I am trying to be forgiving, although I see lots of people aren't wearing masks, possibly because all the masks are reserved for non-civilians or civilians on the front lines.

I am trying to be forgiving, although I see lots of people aren't wearing masks, possibly because all the masks are reserved for non-civilians or civilians on the front lines.


The non N95 masks are available in abundance.  And even a bandana over the NOSE AND MOUTH is better than nothing.  And there are plenty of people making cloth masks for non medical use.  The mother of my GF has made over 100 and given them out for free to anybody who wants one.  And if she gets more than a box full she donates them to the local place that hands them out for free.

Anybody that can't take the air pressure reduction of a single layer of cotton should probably be forcibly quarantined, for their own safety, since they are the most delicious type of prey for the corona.  Welded into their homes, China style.
 
Abox
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me
Almost as smart as the person in line behind me at the store who took the mask to shovel Pringles into their pie hole while only being about 2 feet behind me. I asked them to back up a little and all of a sudden I became the bad guy
 
mom_dropped_me
forgot the "off"  in the first sentence
 
CluelessMoron
brantgoose: Dangerous_sociopath: This is why...

[Fark user image 850x637]

And I wear glasses, too. If they are steamed up, the air is obviously escaping, so I am hoping to find some way of souping up may masks so I can wear more than one layer without discomfort or debilitation.

One trick I know works is to put nylon over the mask(s) to make them fit tighter. With several layers, the steamed up glasses are controlled better and even go away.


Google for "no-sew blue shop towel face mask ".  All you need are blue shop towels, rubber bands, scotch tape, a stapler and steel wire (or paperclips).

I can make one in two minutes.  They work really well (even a single layer is roughly N50 equivalent) and are disposable.  But in particular the steel wire on the nose part makes them seal really well, so much so that your glasses won't steam up.  Whenever I'm bored, which is pretty often nowadays, I'll just sit down in the basement and make up another two or three of them.  I use them and toss them in the garbage when I get home.
 
rebelyell2006
6nome: Diogenes: Counterpoint:  The people who don't know this are mouthbreathers anyway.

As someone with allergies who is a mouthbreather, this mask thing has been liberating.


Between masks, hand sanitizer, and no visitors at my museum, I haven't had allergy issues or illnesses at all since March.  It feels good.
 
retrobruce
waxbeans: SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there

bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.

From you, that behavior doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
Ya sick fark.

The more you share about yourself, the more we know how right we are about you.
 
some_beer_drinker
Dangerous_sociopath: This is why...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


You just need to cut a hole to breathe through.
 
CluelessMoron
Tyrosine: erik-k: How is it possible for anyone to be so dumb they don't realize this on their own?

Just... How?

We live in a world where a growing mob of people believe the earth is flat, vaccines cause autism, chemtrails are spreading metals in the atmosphere, genetically modified food is unhealthy, the government controls the weather, the earth is the center of the solar system, Jews secretly control the world (yet somehow were powerless to stop their systematic slaughter between 1939 and 1945), the earth is stationary, angels are real, 5G causes everything from cancer to spontaneous decapitation, the Nazis were socialists not fascists, police don't abuse their authority, Obama was born in Kenya, and that the World Trade Center was rigged with explosives to implode on 9/11 and somehow 50,000 office workers failed to notice a thing.

Knowing all of the above it really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that there are people walking around who don't know how to wear a facemask.


That was such an amazing compendium of human fails that I just had to quote it in order to admire it.

About vaccines causing autism, I'm reminded of a weird observation I read some weeks back:

What would antivaxxers do if medical science came up with a vaccine against autism?
 
JuggleGeek
Diogenes: Counterpoint:  The people who don't know this are mouthbreathers anyway.


I think they know, they are just pissed that they are being told to wear a mask.  Lots of people have the idea that "Why the hell should the government care if people die, I gots my rights!".
 
Richard Saunders
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
Richard Saunders: [Fark user image 425x426]


I think it should be pointed out that masks can be just as deadly as guns. For example, if someone has ebola and soaks their mask contaminated blood and runs around wiping the mask on people's faces at the supermarket.
 
LarrySouth
CluelessMoron: What would antivaxxers do if medical science came up with a vaccine against autism?


Blame Hillary...

/ Obviously
 
Daedalus27
I am fully aware the mask is largely irrelevant if worn that way.  However, my profession requires a lot of speaking which makes mask wearing very uncomfortable with prolonged use and significantly muffles my speech so I can't be understood precisely. I therefore choose to forgo the mask on a regular basis and simply practice social distancing to try to protect myself and others being as far away from other individuals while i practice.

As far as being out in public to shop, if the business requires masks, I do comply with them, however to make it comfortable to wear I generally forgo the nose guard to allow me to be comfortable. It is a calculated risk and I generally try and stay away from other people as much as I can while doing the limited shopping. I believe at this point I probably already suffered covid19 back in February so I shouldn't be contageous or exposed to reinfection.  Doesn't mean I don't take the steps to reduce certain risks, but comfort and effectiveness overrides my desire to properly wear a mask. So I am aware of the situation and making a calculated choice. My area has only suffered 45 infections with no current active cases and no hospitalizations so it isn't a hotbed of transmission (I hope).
 
whosits_112
Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there


Fark user imageView Full Size


GREAT GOOGLY MOOGLY!
I, uh, have to go for a minute...
 
Katie98_KT
Daedalus27: I am fully aware the mask is largely irrelevant if worn that way.  However, my profession requires a lot of speaking which makes mask wearing very uncomfortable with prolonged use and significantly muffles my speech so I can't be understood precisely. I therefore choose to forgo the mask on a regular basis and simply practice social distancing to try to protect myself and others being as far away from other individuals while i practice.

As far as being out in public to shop, if the business requires masks, I do comply with them, however to make it comfortable to wear I generally forgo the nose guard to allow me to be comfortable. It is a calculated risk and I generally try and stay away from other people as much as I can while doing the limited shopping. I believe at this point I probably already suffered covid19 back in February so I shouldn't be contageous or exposed to reinfection.  Doesn't mean I don't take the steps to reduce certain risks, but comfort and effectiveness overrides my desire to properly wear a mask. So I am aware of the situation and making a calculated choice. My area has only suffered 45 infections with no current active cases and no hospitalizations so it isn't a hotbed of transmission (I hope).


Get better masks. It sounds like you can afford it. They shouldn't be uncomfortable if they're good quality cotton. Anything other than that is just an excuse for being an asshole.  Wear your farking mask.
 
whosits_112
Wadded Beef: waxbeans: SumoJeb: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x1062]
/more than willing to put my nose in there

bet you it smells like a city dump on a hot summer day.

Have you told your third wife about this?


Joke's on you. Stinky-vag IS his third wife!
 
