(YouTube)   Remember that guy who disarmed the protestor who had stolen a police rifle? Here's an interview with him   (youtube.com) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, he disarmed two people that day. What a professional.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With tons of links to all kinds of Meal Team Six kit.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy with the sunglasses broke my douchemeter.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How does he walk with such large testicles, and also how do they not make clanging noises?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: How does he walk with such large testicles, and also how do they not make clanging noises?


Perhaps it's the chair he sits in
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: ColonelCathcart: How does he walk with such large testicles, and also how do they not make clanging noises?

Perhaps it's the chair he sits in


Presumably not a slatted chair. . .
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The guy with the sunglasses broke my douchemeter.


Mirrored sunglasses - great way to connect and build trust with your audience
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: With tons of links to all kinds of Meal Team Six kit.


Is Fark getting a cut?
 
Too Tired to Think
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Disarming people without killing them . . . what a novel idea!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Papa Thumb link?
Clicks link .... Yup

It was a good interview.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DecemberNitro: With tons of links to all kinds of Meal Team Six kit.


Yeah, using a real Marine to sell gear to a crowd who, if they even made the trip to Boot Camp, washed out in the first two weeks (or didn't even make it out of receiving).

I appreciate that he made the weapons inoperable by removing the bolt carrier. That was great thinking.

Unfortunately, Meal Team Six and their cop buddies, the Cosplay Cavalry will think they can be just as bad ass. They've never had 2 percent of the training a Marine has had (and that's not counting Infantry School) to deal with the stress of such a situation. I remember musclehead recruits crying in their racks at night, because they could not handle the training. It's not about being macho or threatening; it's about handling the pressure of combat and focusing on a goal.

/Had I re-enlisted, I probably would have applied for DI School
 
