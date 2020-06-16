 Skip to content
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1940 NORTHERN NEW MEXICO TRAVELOGUE " LAND OF THE PUEBLOS " PUEBLO INDIANS 46914
Youtube 6-pUJs0Poos
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"These guys should worry more about diabetes than the statue coming down," Kurly Tlapoyawa, an archaeologist who had come to urge the removal of statue, said as he pointed to a militia member who was grasping a Burger King bag along with his rifle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: "These guys should worry more about diabetes than the statue coming down," Kurly Tlapoyawa, an archaeologist who had come to urge the removal of statue, said as he pointed to a militia member who was grasping a Burger King bag along with his rifle.

[Fark user image 532x398]


That's no way to talk to Gravy Seals.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could someone please parse that headline, because I can't even.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pete.
 
smokewon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dstanley: Could someone please parse that headline, because I can't even.


Thunk done into would....that's all I got
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This whole situation was a clusterfark.

Cops just standing by while fights are happening and don't step in until there's gunfire.

Watching video of the incident the shooter will probably get off on self defense for the actual shooting.  He retreated a good distance from the scrum, and people ran to physically attack before he fired (one yelling "I'm going to kill you").

If they want charges to stick, they should charge him with the other stuff - physical assault and pepper spray.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dstanley: Could someone please parse that headline, because I can't even.


Public: Enemy holds up, foot slips, into a coma
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Procol Harum - (Conquistador) 1972 + Lyrics - Digitally Remastered Audio
Youtube cT0loK0UEBQ
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Pete.


Followup tag, though I was looking for significant new information and didn't really see any.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: This whole situation was a clusterfark.

Cops just standing by while fights are happening and don't step in until there's gunfire.

Watching video of the incident the shooter will probably get off on self defense for the actual shooting.  He retreated a good distance from the scrum, and people ran to physically attack before he fired (one yelling "I'm going to kill you").

If they want charges to stick, they should charge him with the other stuff - physical assault and pepper spray.


Someone posted in the thread yesterday that there was radio traffic referring to the (other) armed gang of thugs as 'friendlies' in the area, so OF COURSE they didn't do anything until they had to.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: koder: "These guys should worry more about diabetes than the statue coming down," Kurly Tlapoyawa, an archaeologist who had come to urge the removal of statue, said as he pointed to a militia member who was grasping a Burger King bag along with his rifle.

[Fark user image 532x398]

That's no way to talk to Gravy Seals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gag rabbit sphincter control porcelan help horn?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So now we have Hispanics fighting Native Americans?
 
