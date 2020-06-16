 Skip to content
(Coming Soon)   Bill & Ted are now coming to save us one week earlier   (comingsoon.net) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, some good news from 2020
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new date will see the comedy sci-fi film go up against Gerard Butler's disaster film Greenland.

Isn't every Gerard Butler a disaster film?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Trek: Picard was supposed to save us and that ended up being a turd. I hope to be surprised but I don't have high expectations.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most non-heinous.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like it's going to be terrible.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have released it on "Bill and Ted" day, last week imo.  Just put it on Netflix and become #1 worldwide instantly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.


Chicken.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
August 21st was farking perfect!
8/21/2020
8 + 21 + 20 + 20 =
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange things are afoot
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Keanu, when did you decide not to grow old with grace?

For shame.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: Oh Keanu, when did you decide not to grow old with grace?

For shame.


Because fun things are fun.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean they dohave a time machine.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.


I'm hitting up the Drive In for this it'll be fun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am an ordained minister and my "church" is the Church of the Wyld Stallyns. We have two tenets:

1. Be Excellent to Each Other
2. Party On, Dude

Tenet #2 is optional and open to broad interpretation, so long as it does not interfere with the first tenet. This church is compatible with most other religions of the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NeoCortex42: As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.

Chicken.


Station.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whoa.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sniderman: Dr Jack Badofsky: NeoCortex42: As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.

Chicken.

Station.


Winger - Battle Stations (Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey) (1991)
Youtube 9dzfacZVgXs
 
frankb00th
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Keanu Reeves is starting to look like a slow slide into uncanny valley.
he looks weird
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Think this was a good 10years to late. Two old men trying to act like teen stoners.
 
ZippityZeus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drew beat them to it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I already miss Rufus.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes way!
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: They should have released it on "Bill and Ted" day, last week imo.  Just put it on Netflix and become #1 worldwide instantly.


Unless Netflix was going to give them a shiatload of cash, what does being #1 on Netflix mean for them?
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seriously, how am I the first? Fine...

Excellent!!! *air guitar/offscreen solo*
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NeoCortex42: As much as I'd like to see this, there's no way I'll be sitting in a movie theater again this year.  Just not worth it.

Chicken.


Fark off.
 
