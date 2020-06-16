 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Happy Picard Day. Jean Luc's "collection of robes and tops with plunging necklines are equally worthy of praise. His 'off-the-clock' looks prove this captain plays as hard as he works"   (tv.avclub.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Picard Day, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Next Generation season-seven episode, Picard's collection, Rex Manning Day, Star Trek, Starfleet's finest captains  
828 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 16 Jun 2020 at 12:33 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Darkmateria - The Picard Song (full)
Youtube nolpET4mgiI
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Data & Picard
Youtube bl5TUw7sUBs
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recently rewatched all of TNG and it was really really fun. I've never considered myself a trekkie but there was so much good stuff in The Next Generation that despite how dated it feels for some of the effects by today's standards, as a sci-fi show it really was pretty goddamn good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Captain Picard. Inventor of the V-ger Neck Shirt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Well, the dumbass was born in Iowa wasn't he?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I did a rewatch not too long ago with a friend who'd never seen it.  Picard got a lot of flack for being a cheese-eating surrender monkey, but it's completely undeserved.  Dude stared down two Romulan warbirds without blinking.

/he'd have fired back more if the special effects budget allowed it
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Isn't that Elon Musk?
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Brave? Or a wish for death brought on by having countless STDs from numerous aliens "encounters"?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Beat me to it you glorious bastard.
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't care. Not going to subscribe top CBS' shiat-tier streaming service
The Star Trek TV Universe is dead to me
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My favorite story from watching TNG in modern times: 

Laying on a bunk bed, the iPad in its case is set up to hang from the rails above us. I reiterate: we're watching TNG on an iPad.

Dr. Crusher enters the scene, holding a data pad, and starts spouting off medical shenanigans about vital signs.

Hubby turns to me and goes, "Won't it be amazing when we have something like a data pad?" 

Me: *blink blink*
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Two seconds of setting three is what Kirk uses to clean off the Tholian crabs when there is a flareup.
 
red5ish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even Picard can't get away with a onesie jumper.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Red Shirts are dying.
I ain't Lying
What they sellin' you buying
While the Captain's satisfying
His itch in a ditich with some green skinned biatch
And the federation grows increasingly rich

NSFW Lyrics.

Rage Against the Federation
Youtube HoRPDJzQ-Po
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orezona: I recently rewatched all of TNG and it was really really fun. I've never considered myself a trekkie but there was so much good stuff in The Next Generation that despite how dated it feels for some of the effects by today's standards, as a sci-fi show it really was pretty goddamn good.


TNG was such a unique show because so much American entertainment involves the hero going off book and winning the day by being brave and reckless. Even the new Trek movies are pretty much standard adventure flicks with a Star Trek shell on them.

Picard used prudence and reason most of the time. Its a testament the strength of the character and Patrick Stewart's acting skill to have a character like that still be entertaining. Watching it as a kid, I always wanted him to just blow up the other ship or whatever, but as an adult, there is almost something refreshing about a hero who wins by doing things the right way.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enjoy DS9 on Netflix and Prime while the licensing lasts,  the CBS catalog will eventually show itself to be shallow and their little attempt as streaming Balkanization will end.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Its become my insominia show.  The first two seasons have trouble shedding the cheese factor but have a few gems lime when Data's humanity is put on trial.  Plots hold up very well from season three forward.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We have Jane T. Kirk
Fark user imageView Full Size



Whar gender-swapped TNG Picard?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Whar gender-swapped TNG Picard?


the T is for Yowza!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Whar gender-swapped TNG Picard?


Picard was sexy enough without the need for that.

But I guess GIS for "hot bald women" if you really need to.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I humbly recommend DS9. I didn't like it as much as a kid because it was less space battles and weird alien of the week and more long form storylines. As an adult I see it as Star Trek for grownups with the occasional escapade. People die, assholes get elected, the federation isn't so goody-good after all at times.

But if you're into space battles, they're there more as seasons progress. It's actually kind of badass seeing station-grade weaponry put to use.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Whar gender-swapped TNG Picard?

Picard was sexy enough without the need for that.

But I guess GIS for "hot bald women" if you really need to.


Done
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now we just need her in the uniform. . .
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Whar gender-swapped TNG Picard?


This makes me uncomfortable
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
eff those shorty robes!  in the first run i always watched it with my folks, at just the age when absolutely everything is mortifying.  besides, is it really dignified of the boss to go around Donald Ducking like that?  come to think of it, you never did see water fountains in the hallways of the Enterprise.
 
