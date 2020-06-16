 Skip to content
(AP News)   Frustrated merchant seamen, many of whom have been confined to ships sitting just outside major ports since the lockdowns began, are refusing to extend their contracts and will stop working and since 80% of the world's trade goes by ship, well   (apnews.com) divider line
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next up, press gangs
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A  bunch of seamen, all pent up with no relief in sight?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everything I deal with shipping internationally goes by plane, so....

Enjoy waiting for your plastic garbage.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: A  bunch of seamen, all pent up with no relief in sight?


Stuck below decks for months?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: A  bunch of seamen, all pent up with no relief in sight?


there is always pornhub
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: A  bunch of seamen, all pent up with no relief in sight?


They did get to wander around the poop deck though.  But they had no protection.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Airlines, with planes just sitting around, are praying for exactly this to happen. They'll take the 10%-20% that is worth paying the premium to ship by air and laugh all the way to the bank.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Next up, press gangs


No, too informal and unreliable. Just empty out all the refugee camps around the world onto container ships. Two problems solved!

What about children?! I don't know, just deal with it! Do I have to make a stupid rule for everything?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty sure there are still a crap-ton of cruise ship employees drifting at sea, too.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't this the same as an article like 5 links down?
 
