(Daily Star)   Yo dawg, I heard you like defending statues, so I made a statue of your statue defenders so you can defend while you statue (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Slavery, Bristol, Atlantic slave trade, History of slavery, controversial statue of Edward Colston, African slave trade, Slave trade, apparent reference  
Most of those statues genuinely aren't worth putting in museums. What museum has space for, say, fifty near-identical amateurish statues of some unrecognisable bearded doofus farted out of some factory in Lansing or Dayton in 1926 or 1957? They're not like some treasure of ancient Athens or Rome carved out of marble; they're overgrown tacky lawn furniture made to celebrate racism.

I can see there being room for, like, one or two of them in various local museums, in sort of the same way that you'll get cute little country town museums originating in some Nana's attic that have like a 1938 tractor, a croquet set from 1887 and a few old radios on display. But most of them are just landfill fodder.
 
Now that's how you protest!  Public, non-destructive, etc.  I'd like to see a statue competition.  Looty vs fatty in a can.
 
I don't usually like modern art. But this... This speaks to me.
 
