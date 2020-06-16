 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Your blood ... I *need* your blood
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm using it right now.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: But I'm using it right now.


Stop being negative
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blood is lives...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been consuming blood for years and I'll I've gotten is a terrible case of insomnia, an allergy to the sun, and for some reason, I can't see myself in the mirror anymore.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or, you know, just thin you're plasma out if you're squeamish about "borrowing" it from young people.

/This is America, we'll be hooking IVs to toddlers in weeks.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Blood of a Young Boy
Youtube VRNwqVU70Q8
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It almost sounds like they take out your blood, wash it a bit, and put it back in to make you feel younger.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Or, you know, just thin you're plasma out if you're squeamish about "borrowing" it from young people.

/This is America, we'll be hooking IVs to toddlers in weeks.


The latest type of human trafficking.  I can just see it.  Now excuse me while I go vomit forever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get Out!

It's like a SF Horror movie in which entitled old rich white people are stealing the lucious young black bodies of black people.

Anybody remember the name of that movie?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nimbull: It almost sounds like they take out your blood, wash it a bit, and put it back in to make you feel younger.


That is indeed what it sounds like.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I read the article correctly, draining an old person of blood, causing them to replace it with new blood, slows the aging process?  So the guys using leeches 200 years ago were actually on to something?

/I'm imagining aging Hollywood actresses going in for leech treatments to drain their old blood...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, this guy approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd say something about the White Devil Vampires who govern us, but somebody who be sure to fly off the handle thinking it was Antisemitic when it was just innnocent, every-day black racism.

Trust me, if you are young, white and talented, their suck you just as dry as the next Drake, Kanyé or Beyoncé.

It's not us versus them.

It's us versus them versus all comers versus the Bourgeoisie kakistocracy.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welp, we sure as heck don't need a bunch of OLD mice running around, now do we?
 
Millennium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TFA: But a new study by the same team shows that similar age-reversing effects can be achieved by simply diluting the blood plasma of old mice-no young blood needed.

Homeopathic vampires. I have now seen everything.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: Blood is lives...

[Fark user image 399x239]


Really enjoyed this series a few weeks (feels like months) ago. Thanks for the callback!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If I read the article correctly, draining an old person of blood, causing them to replace it with new blood, slows the aging process?  So the guys using leeches 200 years ago were actually on to something?

/I'm imagining aging Hollywood actresses going in for leech treatments to drain their old blood...


The main conclusion of the article is replacing half of the plasma in older mice with a sterile solution dilutes so me yet to be identified detrimental compounds.  This is major, because it eliminates the need for young blood.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Walker: But I'm using it right now.

Stop being negative


I'm A positive I can't spare any either.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Peter Theil is currently tapping his fingers together, making sucking sounds at this news
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: [66.media.tumblr.com image 250x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great show.
 
