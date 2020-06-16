 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NASA)   Today is the 25th anniversary of Astronomy Picture of the Day, a website whose format is essentially unchanged since its 1995 debut   (apod.nasa.gov) divider line
15
    More: Cool, NASA, Astronomy, APOD's Tireless Volunteer Army, Astronomy Picture of the Day, major world languages, APOD's TVAoTaSMD, APOD's readership, APOD's Silver Anniversary  
•       •       •

848 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 16 Jun 2020 at 11:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truly, a crown jewel of the internet..
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Truly, a crown jewel of the internet..


14 years ago it helped me bridge the gap between some conservatives I worked with. We would share pictures of aircraft (usually WW2 era) and the NASA PotD. Now, I am sharing pictures with younger people I work with. The universe is amazing and I love that NASA does this.

It really is a crown jewel.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still haven't had this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water on Mars on 4/1. Again.

Continue.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kidding. Oddly enough I found some Japanese sites that look like this.

Setting aside the antiquated look of NASA website, the photos from Hubble telescope are breathtaking.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL "quadranscentennial"
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love apod! Yay!
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APOD has been one of the sites I check daily for - ye Gods! - over 20 years now.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats! The source of many desktop backgrounds through the years.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
APOD photos are my Zoom backgrounds.  I can change them every day and they are always amazing
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've followed them for at least 20 of those years.  I'm not sure I could even start a work day without clicking there first. It is one of the true greats.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Best computer wall paper site evar.

While not as significant now, the early digital photography used by NASA and shown on APOD was magnitudes better than anything consumer grade.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the only sites older than Fark I still know about, haha
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: TIL "quadranscentennial"


Archer biannual
Youtube ljkaN_-d-Zg
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not only are the pictures amazing, the fact that the page format is (a) simple and (b) basically unchanged for decades makes it very easy to write scripts to download the pictures as they are published.

/currently using Microsoft Flow to save them to a OneDrive folder that I use for desktop wallpaper
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.