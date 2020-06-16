 Skip to content
 
Cool idea or stuff of new Black Mirror episode nightmares?
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
what in the silence of the lambs ambulance scene fark
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baskin also is selling a pre-printed mask that features the image of the "Hide the Pain Harold".


"Hello, 9-1-1? I'd like to report an internet meme masturbating outside my window..."
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whynotboth.gif
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed Gein approves.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that while weird, a good option to have.

I have an odd sense of humor that makes sense within context that includes my facial expression. But since March, nobody can even tell if I'm smiling.

I'd wear one of these to the grocery store.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: I think that while weird, a good option to have.

I have an odd sense of humor that makes sense within context that includes my facial expression. But since March, nobody can even tell if I'm smiling.

I'd wear one of these to the grocery store.


Yep, that's why I'm getting one!

/well, I put myself on the waiting list for when they go into production...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you feel like growing out your beard, just gradually apply a suitably colored eye shadow!  (or rouge if you don't have a soul...)
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black Mirror is getting lazy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just finished Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson's most recent novel. (I enjoyed it, but the pacing was uneven and the plot was all over the place - I don't think an editor would let a less-established author get away with that, but I think Stephenson sort of made it work. I'm still trying to figure out exactly what I think of it.)

Anyway, one of the many side vignettes talks about how (in that particular decade,) masks or laser visors that screw with facial recognition software become a fairly common or normal thing for a person to wear outside. And current examples of that are the stuff of Black Mirror and/or nightmares:

Fark user image
Fark user image


...but if it was common, I'd probably do it to help foster a culture of screwing with facial recognition.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In my case, I am glad the mask hides my face. :(
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, I'm wondering, with all that Covid masks and all - are the banks getting open too?
 
X-Wing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, as long as we're turning memes into masks... 
Fark user image
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com

strangerdimensions.com
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

