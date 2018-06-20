 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Golden State Killer accepts offer denied to his victims   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup, Sacramento, California, Crime, Criminal law, Murder, Capital punishment, Assault, California, victim's relative  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very similar to everything surrounding the Green River Killer. I think there were a couple of murders that Ridgway confessed to that were not on the task force's list, I wonder how many others DeAngelo will add

/because there probably are a few
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice whiny-ass headline, subby.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it safe to call this one a bad apple?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ranks with BTK and Ted Bundy as one of the most evil motherfarkers who ever lived. He would even make a point to call up his rape victims on the anniversary of the attack to further taunt them.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i don't feel i'm overstating it when i say this guy is a bad person.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't believe the police union isn't lobbying to make the kind of DNA analysis used to capture him unconstitutional for use against the cops.
 
spleef420
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

freetomato: It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.


Bullshiat. He'll get the best medical care in the nation just to keep him in prison longer.

It'd be cheaper to bury him now.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spleef420: freetomato: It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.

Bullshiat. He'll get the best medical care in the nation just to keep him in prison longer.

It'd be cheaper to bury him now.


True, it being CA, he'd die of old age before the death penalty got him, but at least taxpayers are spared the expense of a long, drawn out trial and the inevitable appeals. Plus, as earlier noted, he's acknowledging guilt for the crimes for which the statute of limitations has expired so there is that.  I wonder if he will be in protective custody while in prison, or will he be Dahmered in genpop? That wouldn't break my heart.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freetomato: spleef420: freetomato: It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.

Bullshiat. He'll get the best medical care in the nation just to keep him in prison longer.

It'd be cheaper to bury him now.

True, it being CA, he'd die of old age before the death penalty got him, but at least taxpayers are spared the expense of a long, drawn out trial and the inevitable appeals. Plus, as earlier noted, he's acknowledging guilt for the crimes for which the statute of limitations has expired so there is that.  I wonder if he will be in protective custody while in prison, or will he be Dahmered in genpop? That wouldn't break my heart.


Be careful about joking about the Dahmer thing**. I once joked about that a few years ago in a thread about the guards "accidentally" mixing Dahmer in with the Genpop, and one Farker (can't remember his handle) turned out to be one of the bulls in the prison where Dahmer was held. Threw a major shiat fit and even threatened to sue me for libel or defamation or whatever for even suggesting that it was intentional.

/** - sarcasm
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny queso: i don't feel i'm overstating it when i say this guy is a bad person.


chainsawsuit.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spleef420: freetomato: It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.

Bullshiat. He'll get the best medical care in the nation just to keep him in prison longer.

It'd be cheaper to bury him now.


Sure, but due process means you can't just take him out behind the woodshed.

The death penalty costs more, by a long shot.  Abolishing the death penalty would save the state about $1b every 5-6 years.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
he sure as f*ck looks the part
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freetomato: It will save taxpayers a lot of money, if nothing else. Old bastard will die in a cage.


Only because we are weak.  If guilty, he should be forced to fight in a cannibal thunderdome to survive.  If not guilty, let free.  No plea deals.  No taxpayer funded food.  Only other killers to fight and eat.  Rinse and repeat until the GSK is killed and eaten by some other killer.  Until we run out of killers who have been determined guilty by a jury of their peers.

If the jury system is too falliable, abolish it.  If the worry is that an innocent might be killed by cannibal thunderdome, because a jury was wrong, then life in prison is just as wrong, since a life in prison is still less than a free life.  Therefore to reduce the possibility of being wrong, we have to abolish life in prison.  And the value of even a single day of wrongful imprisonment is more than all the gold on earth, that is how much I value my freedom.  So by logic we have to abolish all punishment, since an innocent might be punished.  Only those who pleade guilty because of the weight of the shame they have brought upon themselves can be punished.  And only if they plead guilty and have 3d 4k smellovision proof of their guilt.  Any thing less might result in the punishment of an innocent.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

