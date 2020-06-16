 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Job openings: good pay and benefits, must like doughnuts and black people   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, Police departments, Police, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, police academy keep, Miami-Dade, Jeff Bell  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if the job comes to be perceived as a fast food position?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
do i get a gun and everything? do i get to shoot people for no reason?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FWPD Stormtrooper Police 'Recruit'
Youtube gf4IGyPTHLo
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: do i get a gun and everything? do i get to shoot people for no reason?


And dogs.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good.  Just as long as I don't have to be a f*cking cop.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said now it's too much media attention, too much politics, and not enough qualified candidates.

Maybe if you stopped acting like wanton slobs 100% of the time, there wouldn't be so much media attention and associated politicking, and qualified candidates would be more interested in working with you?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "to protest and serve"

Nice automistake, Florida hack!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 4 years ago I applied for sheriffs dept. I made the first cut and was invited to participate in the physical fitness test run course. I passed the fitness course and was invited to move up the chain. After that started talking with the LEO's they had at the event. After talking with them I decided I didn't want to be part of their team. They were "off" in my opinion. They pinged me a bad direction so to say. I also thought about what you would see on a daily basis... either people in a very bad routine or people having "the worst day of their lives" To do that day after day in a jail/correctional type setting would/does wear on everyone. I decide I wanted no part of that career.

/glad I didn't get into law enforcement.
//works at a school
///not sure if that's any better. ;-)
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gf4IGyPT​HLo]


I'm not really sure you should want to be associated with stormtroopers. It's almost like they want to hire trigger-happy Nazi murderers.

Why is their aim so important prior to hiring? Beat cops don't need guns--this just leads to police murdering innocent people.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're being asked to join a force under attack politically.  Good people, especially, are not going to want to put up with being called racist and worse when the vast majority of police will never be involved in a death or shooting, and just joined for the career/pension/stability or genuinely want to protect people in their community.

My son is in police academy.  He's not white. His grandfather is black.  His reason is because he saw the police stop a psycho from beating some guy badly when he was about 10, and has wanted to be an officer since.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A friend of my wife's wanted to be a crime scene investigator. Four year degree, got a job, lasted a day.

Her first case was a baby brutalized to death . She still can't get the smell out of her brain.

Law enforcement has you seeing the very worst of people. I can't imagine many people want to dive into that world.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here is everyone's chance to be the change they want.

Let's see how it works out.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cops On Bikes
Youtube _OMN0jKnNaE
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do you want to get a job in a dying industry?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.


Great idea!

They should join the KKK and reform that, too!
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.


Yeah, it is naive. They're not legally allowed to become police officers, vote, own a firearm, or many other things, by the time they reach adulthood, often for trivial offenses like smoking weed.

The system is institutionally racist. It's set up as a cradle-to-slave system with laws and enforcers specifically designed to prevent minorities from gaining any form of equality or power through the system itself. It disenfranchises people--and then we say, "Well, you're not a person anymore. You're a Felon!"

Telling someone to go through the "proper channels" is bullshiat, when those "proper channels" are the very system that's set up to thwart "going through proper channels".
 
vsavatar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never eaten a black person before.  Do they taste just like white people?  I still prefer donuts though.
 
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
csb


friend of mine has been a cop for 6 years. She started different outreach programs geared toward getting kids of single parents off the streets and helping the parents make sure they have everything they need. It's been pretty successful and she has made inroads with getting immigrants and minorities to trust her. She was just told her program is getting cut because the department need a 3rd armadillo swat vehicle. This town has just over 100,000 people and they haven't even used their backup one ever. She's also been the subject of harassment by male officers and when she complained for over 2 years and nothing was done somehow it got leaked to the media. She's one of the good cops. She has the stats of crime dropping in her area and kids staying out of trouble and all the top people want is another armed carrier and why she isn't arresting more people walking around her neighborhoods. She just put in her 2 month notice (using PTO for that time) and got a county cop job in a rural country. She's beyond bummed out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.

Great idea!

They should join the KKK and reform that, too!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, why not.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weilawei: Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.

Yeah, it is naive. They're not legally allowed to become police officers, vote, own a firearm, or many other things, by the time they reach adulthood, often for trivial offenses like smoking weed.

The system is institutionally racist. It's set up as a cradle-to-slave system with laws and enforcers specifically designed to prevent minorities from gaining any form of equality or power through the system itself. It disenfranchises people--and then we say, "Well, you're not a person anymore. You're a Felon!"

Telling someone to go through the "proper channels" is bullshiat, when those "proper channels" are the very system that's set up to thwart "going through proper channels".


It's almost like, if they're really going to Protect and Serve, they'll need to do a serious institution-sized overhaul of the system first.

We need police, but not the kinds we've been seeing in the news lately.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eagles95: csb


friend of mine has been a cop for 6 years. She started different outreach programs geared toward getting kids of single parents off the streets and helping the parents make sure they have everything they need. It's been pretty successful and she has made inroads with getting immigrants and minorities to trust her. She was just told her program is getting cut because the department need a 3rd armadillo swat vehicle. This town has just over 100,000 people and they haven't even used their backup one ever. She's also been the subject of harassment by male officers and when she complained for over 2 years and nothing was done somehow it got leaked to the media. She's one of the good cops. She has the stats of crime dropping in her area and kids staying out of trouble and all the top people want is another armed carrier and why she isn't arresting more people walking around her neighborhoods. She just put in her 2 month notice (using PTO for that time) and got a county cop job in a rural country. She's beyond bummed out.


Canada?

But seriously.  I can see how that would burn someone out.  And people wonder where all the good cops are.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.

Great idea!

They should join the KKK and reform that, too!


They indeed do.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-cur​i​ous-case-of-daryl-davis-the-black-man-​befriending-members-of-the-kkk

It's amazing what talking to people and finding common ground can accomplish.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weilawei: Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.

Yeah, it is naive. They're not legally allowed to become police officers, vote, own a firearm, or many other things, by the time they reach adulthood, often for trivial offenses like smoking weed.

The system is institutionally racist. It's set up as a cradle-to-slave system with laws and enforcers specifically designed to prevent minorities from gaining any form of equality or power through the system itself. It disenfranchises people--and then we say, "Well, you're not a person anymore. You're a Felon!"

Telling someone to go through the "proper channels" is bullshiat, when those "proper channels" are the very system that's set up to thwart "going through proper channels".


^^^^^^THIS. THANK YOU!
 
Brainsick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: China White Tea: Porous Horace: Naive, I know, but what if the police were like 80+% Black people?

All these years, Black people could've become police en masse and have made changes.

Naive, I know.

Great idea!

They should join the KKK and reform that, too!

They indeed do.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-curi​ous-case-of-daryl-davis-the-black-man-​befriending-members-of-the-kkk

It's amazing what talking to people and finding common ground can accomplish.


Ooh good idea. Where are the KKK outreach offices? The Proud Boys Equal Opportunity program? *snert*

Funny how it's always up to the victims to find 'common ground' with abusers in these cases...
🙄
 
eagles95
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: eagles95: csb


friend of mine has been a cop for 6 years. She started different outreach programs geared toward getting kids of single parents off the streets and helping the parents make sure they have everything they need. It's been pretty successful and she has made inroads with getting immigrants and minorities to trust her. She was just told her program is getting cut because the department need a 3rd armadillo swat vehicle. This town has just over 100,000 people and they haven't even used their backup one ever. She's also been the subject of harassment by male officers and when she complained for over 2 years and nothing was done somehow it got leaked to the media. She's one of the good cops. She has the stats of crime dropping in her area and kids staying out of trouble and all the top people want is another armed carrier and why she isn't arresting more people walking around her neighborhoods. She just put in her 2 month notice (using PTO for that time) and got a county cop job in a rural country. She's beyond bummed out.

Canada?

But seriously.  I can see how that would burn someone out.  And people wonder where all the good cops are.


GD autocorrect....meant county. Her stress relief is hiking with her husky rescue. She hasn't realized he would rather die than get tired. Meanwhile a cop who belongs to our pool is on his almost 20th year of being an asshole to everyone and said it's not that stressful and he wished he could have used live ammo but there were too many cameras out and he couldnt have talked his way out of "this one". I took that to mean he's killed before and gives 0 farks who knows. And yes he has a Punisher This Blue line decal on the back window of his F150
 
