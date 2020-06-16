 Skip to content
(Narco? Polo)   Want to be a narc for profit? Images of 14 suspects of arson in Minneapolis and St. Paul; offer of $5,000 for information that leads to identification   (atf.gov) divider line
    Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minnesota, Mississippi River, North Dakota, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked the cops?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**positively identifies Kent Hrbek**

/that's for ron gant, you asshole
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, this one is mostly armless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Snitches get stitches.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Protest, get into it with the pigs, all of that is fine. Burning businesses and homes down is not okay.

Fark the arsonists.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image image 764x375]


Probably trying to hide his tatts.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Strange.  Why isn't the AutoZone window smasher there?  Eye witnesses followed him and are claiming that he threw the bottles that the police used to justify the use of chemical weapons.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Snitches get stitches.


Why you support crime?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Want to be a narc for profit? Images of 14 suspects of arson in Minneapolis and St. Paul; offer of $5,000 for information that leads to identification

"Narc" is short for narcotics. These guys were arsonists that destroyed property for chuckles.

Yes. Yes, I would like to inform on them and see them go to jail. But... I don't know any of them.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Strange.  Why isn't the AutoZone window smasher there?  Eye witnesses followed him and are claiming that he threw the bottles that the police used to justify the use of chemical weapons.


Because it's not the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Window Smashing Not Related to Arson.
 
anwserman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Strange.  Why isn't the AutoZone window smasher there?  Eye witnesses followed him and are claiming that he threw the bottles that the police used to justify the use of chemical weapons.


He was s police officer. Probably
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Destructor: Want to be a narc for profit? Images of 14 suspects of arson in Minneapolis and St. Paul; offer of $5,000 for information that leads to identification

"Narc" is short for narcotics. These guys were arsonists that destroyed property for chuckles.

Yes. Yes, I would like to inform on them and see them go to jail. But... I don't know any of them.


Hell, I would take the money and donate.

Arsonists are bad people. Full stop.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Destructor: "Narc" is short for narcotics. These guys were arsonists that destroyed property for chuckles.

Yes. Yes, I would like to inform on them and see them go to jail. But... I don't know any of them.


Would that mean someone who rats these guys out would be an arse?  

/Agree... arsonists should go to jail.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's a thought. Maybe people who light shiat on fire were assholes to begin with and will continue to be dangerous in the future if not caught.

Here's another thought... subby is this guy:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image 764x375]


If you want to hide your tattoos, maybe wear a long sleeve shirt?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Snitches get stitches.


This is no longer true.

In an effort to reduce the load on hospitals, for the foreseeable future, snitches are deposited directly into ditches.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Strange. Why isn't the AutoZone window smasher there?


And they specifically included someone for the Autozone fire.

I guess ATF's purview specifically includes arson, not window smashing.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/or an arso
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Snitches get stitches.

This is no longer true.

In an effort to reduce the load on hospitals, for the foreseeable future, snitches are deposited directly into ditches.


After being tested to determine if they are witches.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can identify Gene Masseth, Weedlord Bonerhitler, and Arson McArsonface in those pictures. Send money, plz.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's like maybe 3 people in those shots that could be identifiable.  Without further corroboration of some kind I can't imagine any jury saying "Yes, for sure that's him/her, guilty!"

That said these are the feds, so if they start to get in your business they're going to find everything you might have to hide.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Snitches get stitches.


Username checks out.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: Want to be a narc for profit? Images of 14 suspects of arson in Minneapolis and St. Paul; offer of $5,000 for information that leads to identification

"Narc" is short for narcotics. These guys were arsonists that destroyed property for chuckles.

Yes. Yes, I would like to inform on them and see them go to jail. But... I don't know any of them.



Words often have more than one meaning

1. A Narcotics officer.

2. A tattle-tale, someone who would tell parents/boss/police/authority figure/the man about a misdeed.

3. Someone who hates care-free fun, usually a similar type of person to 2. Will often rain on your parade with facts about the environment when you get a new car. Will complain about practical jokes being mean, or play devil's advocate when it is unecessary or nearly impossible.

4. A person who is short tempered or irratable. Will often shout at you for being on their lawn.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image 764x375]


Hey! That's Kent Hrbek!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image 764x375]

Hey! That's Kent Hrbek!


CSB, I saw Hrbek's final game. He pulled a hammy or something on the way to first.  Retired later that season. Bigger shock was that he actually made contact with the ball.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: "Narc" is short for narcotics. These guys were arsonists that destroyed property for chuckles.


bestkindofcorrect.jpg

/actually I came in here to say the same thing.
//dad was a narc back in the 70s. As in narcotics officer.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image 764x375]

If you want to hide your tattoos, maybe wear a long sleeve shirt?


Edward Snowden here didn't seem too concerned.

atf.govView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: There's like maybe 3 people in those shots that could be identifiable. Without further corroboration of some kind I can't imagine any jury saying "Yes, for sure that's him/her, guilty!"


Most are identifiable enough for an acquaintance or family member to ID them.
 
floydw
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Strange.  Why isn't the AutoZone window smasher there?  Eye witnesses followed him and are claiming that he threw the bottles that the police used to justify the use of chemical weapons.


They don't hunt their own.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: gameshowhost: hobnail: Eh, this one is mostly armless.

[Fark user image 764x375]

Hey! That's Kent Hrbek!

CSB, I saw Hrbek's final game. He pulled a hammy or something on the way to first.  Retired later that season. Bigger shock was that he actually made contact with the ball.


CSB - I actually believed the Joe Mauer contract wasn't a franchise debilitating albatross at first.
 
