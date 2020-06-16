 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   British researchers announce cheap, widely available drug is effective at treating COVID-19. American doctors shake their heads sadly, if only the drug had been expensive and under patent, they could have saved lives   (bbc.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Amazon told the BBC: "We strictly prohibit our employees from using non-public, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch"."

It doesn't look like that from the outside.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thejns.orgView Full Size


Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"So essentially it costs £35 to save a life."

How many millions is that in American dollars?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's great and all, but does survival come with lifelong lung scarring?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Posting naked Trump drawings is not cool, man.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's great and all, but does survival come with lifelong lung scarring?


Think I'd rather be alive with lung scarring, than dead
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Did a quick GIS of Cushing's. Not recommended after eating. What a bizarre disorder.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Bears a striking resemblance to the gentleman in the Oval Office.
 
roc6783
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


I feel personally attacked by that somewhat accurate representation of me.
 
aggievet92
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a low dose steroid protocol. Low dose is an excellent anti-inflammatory. Inflammation appears to cause a lot of the more serious issues related to Covid - especially the lungs. High dose/long term use of  corticosteroids can cause immune suppression and hyperadrenocorticism (Cushings disease). But again this appears to be low dose short term use. A common veterinary mantra is never let em die without steroids. They can be wonder drugs!
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bowen: That's great and all, but does survival come with lifelong lung scarring?


It's not marijuana.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The story talks about its efficacy on patients on ventilators and oxygen, but what about earlier in the disease progression? Tamiflu, for example, can slow or stop the progression of the flu virus at the onset of symptoms. Are we relegated to letting COVID put patients into intensive care before treatment becomes available?

Hooray for some sort of treatment.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: "So essentially it costs £35 to save a life."

How many millions is that in American dollars?


Republicans will keep us from having access to this, and any other treatments, and tell us that people need to die because it is god's will. And you can't really put a price on that.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Trump has Cushings??
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Oh, pull the other one. That's just a picture of Donald Trump nekkid.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]
Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.

This is telling me that we Farkers would experience no side effects at all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.

Trump has Cushings??


I'm suspecting that that was the joke seeing as there's a second to my interpretation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Judging from the article this is a) something I have already heard of and b) useful but no panacea.

Still, every little bit counts. Increments are the normal pace of progress and science. Game changers are fairly rare.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The good news for me is that three of the drugs my Doctor has prescribed for my regular ongoing problems may be useful against coronavirus and its protean co-morbidities. I can always try upping the dose if I am diagnosed with mild coronavirus, or suggest the same to the doctors and see what they think.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank the maker, I needed some good news.  This shiat is b-a-n-a-n-a-s.  Just saw my grandmother for the first time in 4 months in person last night, she was bawling her eyes out.  Any treatment option will give her some freedom back.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interesting. Conversely, steroids also weaken the immune system. It will be interesting to see how this plays out as an option.
 
Broktun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The story talks about its efficacy on patients on ventilators and oxygen, but what about earlier in the disease progression? Tamiflu, for example, can slow or stop the progression of the flu virus at the onset of symptoms. Are we relegated to letting COVID put patients into intensive care before treatment becomes available?

Hooray for some sort of treatment.


I don't think any of the tamiflu trials had a positive result.  Amantadine was used before Tamiflu was on the market, maybe that would work?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The drug used to be cheap in the USA tomorrow the price will have increased by 4000%
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [thejns.org image 463x758]

Long term use of corticosteroids can cause Cushing's syndrome. Way back in biochemistry class, a professor drew "Mr Cushing" as a stick figure man but with a rounded torso.


Luckily, this is just a 10 day course.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The good news for me is that three of the drugs my Doctor has prescribed for my regular ongoing problems may be useful against coronavirus and its protean co-morbidities. I can always try upping the dose if I am diagnosed with mild coronavirus, or suggest the same to the doctors and see what they think.


That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

If the drugs prove effective, the price will go up by a factor of ten, or more, and you won't be able to fill your prescriptions anymore because your pharmacies will lose interest in going to the trouble of finding stock to sell you.

The more useful a product is, the less interest the supply chain has in making it available.

Also: today's 'science by press release' does not include raw data. Without independent verification any claim of effectiveness should be treated skeptically at best.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hydroxychloroquine was a cheap, widely available drug that quickly saw hoarding, shortages and price gouging when it was pushed as a possible treatment.

So don't worry, American ingenuity can twist market forces to make the drug expensive and sold under a virtual monopoly all in the name of profit.


//Hell, even before COVID19 hit, Hydroxychloroquine went from ~$0.10/pill to $2.50 back in 2014, before settling back down to $0.40/pill by 2018; still 4x the price it had been.  Florida is regretting buying in at $5.70/pill a few months ago.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The story talks about its efficacy on patients on ventilators and oxygen, but what about earlier in the disease progression? Tamiflu, for example, can slow or stop the progression of the flu virus at the onset of symptoms. Are we relegated to letting COVID put patients into intensive care before treatment becomes available?

Hooray for some sort of treatment.


Keep waiting for other studies to pay off.

That's about all we can do right now
 
netringer [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: The drug used to be cheap in the USA tomorrow the price will have increased by 4000%


Yep!  Not to worry, subby. Right now PHARMA members are scrambling to change the color of the tablet and invent a new trademarked brand name so they can patent the drug and TV advertise the new version that costs $1200 a month by prescription.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

netringer: pjbreeze: The drug used to be cheap in the USA tomorrow the price will have increased by 4000%

Yep!  Not to worry, subby. Right now PHARMA members are scrambling to change the color of the tablet and invent a new trademarked brand name so they can patent the drug and TV advertise the new version that costs $1200 a month by prescription.


Better call Saul.

Wait, no, the Congress critters.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We've had steroids in the treatment protocol since the beginning because of the immune overreaction
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The story talks about its efficacy on patients on ventilators and oxygen, but what about earlier in the disease progression? Tamiflu, for example, can slow or stop the progression of the flu virus at the onset of symptoms. Are we relegated to letting COVID put patients into intensive care before treatment becomes available?


Remdesivir was studied in mild-moderate COVID cases, no difference in 5 vs 10 day treatment courses, no survival benefit but faster recovery

Dexamethasone in this particular was not found to be useful in patients not requiring oxygen (RECOVERY trial PDF). The RECOVERY trial is looking at 4 other active treatments including convalescent serum, an HIV drug combination, azithromycin (Z-pak, Zithromax), and tocilizumab (Actemra), an injection monoclonal antibody used in rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated diseases.

So, no good treatment yet for mild COVID.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thehobbes: We've had steroids in the treatment protocol since the beginning because of the immune overreaction


Yes?

We've had a whole bunch of things in the treatment protocol. We now have data separating the worthless (Chloroquine) from the useful (low dose corticosteroids) from the actively dangerous (high flow O2).
 
gyruss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WalkingSedgwick: brantgoose: The good news for me is that three of the drugs my Doctor has prescribed for my regular ongoing problems may be useful against coronavirus and its protean co-morbidities. I can always try upping the dose if I am diagnosed with mild coronavirus, or suggest the same to the doctors and see what they think.

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

If the drugs prove effective, the price will go up by a factor of ten, or more, and you won't be able to fill your prescriptions anymore because your pharmacies will lose interest in going to the trouble of finding stock to sell you.

The more useful a product is, the less interest the supply chain has in making it available.

Also: today's 'science by press release' does not include raw data. Without independent verification any claim of effectiveness should be treated skeptically at best.


I'm giving it more benefit of the doubt simply because Trump hasn't tweeted about it.
 
