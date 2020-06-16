 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   "Disturbingly, the US seems to have given up on trying to control the spread of the disease, the only wealthy country in the world that just said, "screw it, let people die"   (gizmodo.com.au) divider line
88
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1164 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 9:35 AM (37 minutes ago)



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!

/ Khorne cares not who bleeds, so long as blood flows
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


HERESY!

Only the God-Emperor has the innate courage to not do anything in response to a global pandemic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look. It was given a half hearted try for a few weeks.

But it was inconvenient, it wasn't quick, haircuts were needed.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA:

"But today's news shows that New Zealand must remain vigilant against the disease when people are travelling from places like the U.S. and UK, where dysfunctional governments have allowed covid-19 to ravage the population."
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"No Lives Matter."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brazil and Mexico are going the same route.  This really could have been contained.  Nations have done it, but there isn't the political or the personal will here to do it.

Here was New Zealand on Sunday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're not getting this until next year.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Democrats:
The economy lives to serve the people.

Republicans:
Other way around.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Die for the Dow!

And thank god that Ainsley Earhardt can finally get her nails done!

The horror is over!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The American way has always been if we can't do something entirely, then we just won't do anything at all.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Goddamn, this writer isn't holding back. FTA again:

"President Donald Trump appears to have gotten bored with the coronavirus pandemic, and continues to spout some of the most ignorant shiat any world leader has ever uttered on virtually any topic."
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Serious Black: The American way has always been if we can't do something entirely, then we just won't do anything at all.


The American way is that every other first world country but we can't, because... and then they all go around still thinking they are the best.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hi, you must be new here.

America... f*ck yeah.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's an early retirement opportunity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


No. They put some restrictions in, not nearly as many as other nations, but some. Many states in the US put in more, but a few put in less.

Now, we're just saying fark it.

We're not the only ones, though. The UK is doing the exact same thing.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


No. Sweden may not have had the best plan, but they had a plan.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The greatest generation is gone. All that's left is the quitters.
 
hestheone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn that Orange Man forcing people to protest!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


Yes, and it's been disastrous for both. It turns out that "let's kill more people so fewer people get killed" is just as dumb as "if the government takes in less revenue it will take in more revenue." Conservatives are wrong about everything.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: The greatest generation is gone. All that's left is the quitters.


/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?

No. They put some restrictions in, not nearly as many as other nations, but some. Many states in the US put in more, but a few put in less.

Now, we're just saying fark it.

We're not the only ones, though. The UK is doing the exact same thing.


They can just claim that they're trying the "Herd Immunity" model.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The two unnamed British travellers reportedly landed in the city of Auckland on June 7 and were planning to spend 14 days in quarantine, as required of all international travellers visiting New Zealand. But the person they had arrived to see in New Zealand - a parent according to the NZ Herald - died more quickly than expected and the women applied for a so-called "compassionate dispensation" to be allowed to travel roughly 644 km to Wellington for the funeral. That dispensation was granted.

And there's where you messed up. You may have shown compassion, however the virus is not burdened with that and doesn't give a fark.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


Metallica are Norwegian, you uncultured muppet.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Except WaPo:
In six states - Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming - the seven-day average of new cases has increased since May 31 while the average number of daily tests being conducted has declined, according to data collected by the COVID Tracking Project and the New York Times. In 14 other states, the rate of new cases is increasing faster than the increase in the average number of tests.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We squandered the shutdown. And medical professional lost most of their credibility when they gave a free pass to protesters. We wont have broad support for mitigation effort any more.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mollari: Excerpt WaPo:
In six states - Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming - the seven-day average of new cases has increased since May 31 while the average number of daily tests being conducted has declined, according to data collected by the COVID Tracking Project and the New York Times. In 14 other states, the rate of new cases is increasing faster than the increase in the average number of tests.


sigh ftfm
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
   Next stop, specific travel bans on people coming from the US.

What countries you ask?


         All of them.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At some point states like mine (3% positive rate, 7 day average) need to block visitors from other states.

We worked hard to slow the spread.  I don't want plague rats coming into my state.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because the USA is a shiathole run by elected garbage humans.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: And medical professional lost most of their credibility


Sure, Jan.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*adjusts foil hat*

The powers that be determined the only way to over rule the government sanctioned closures was to make the people do it for them. It started with pumping money into the "Re-Open" movement. Then a black man was killed and they couldn't miss the opportunity to pump money into that.

I don't think for one second that money wasn't behind both of those things. Ever try to organize things like this? It takes more than angry people who are in agreement.

All I'm saying is everyone is being distracted from the fact that the National Stockpile of PPE was a LIE. US Government protection for the People is nothing more than a paper tiger. It's a dusty 3 ring binder filled with how-to's on acquisition of PPE, it's not a warehouse of actual, tangible PPE. And where was the $$$ spent after all? Where's the Congressional investigation into the inability for the CDC/FEMA to respond appropriately and proportionally to the crisis?

But no. The media kept stoking the flames of rebellion and distracting from the giant fark up.


/my foil hat is rated up to 5g.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a hell of a lot easier to control a disease in a small island in the middle of an ocean than a nearly continent sized country with two long and fairly porous borders.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brazil and Mexico are going the same route.  This really could have been contained.  Nations have done it, but there isn't the political or the personal will here to do it.

Here was New Zealand on Sunday:
[Fark user image 850x510]

You're not getting this until next year.


America has a critical mass of people who do not believe in the merit of personal sacrifice for others' benefit.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honestly, what could be more American?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Die for the Dow!

And thank god that Ainsley Earhardt can finally get her nails done!

The horror is over!


Yeah, if she was still alive today, the cops would have shot her guidedog anyways.
 
chasd00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: We squandered the shutdown. And medical professional lost most of their credibility when they gave a free pass to protesters. We wont have broad support for mitigation effort any more.


yep plus the revisions to the projections ( whether justified or not ) mean no one will trust the "unless everyone goes on home arrest all of you will die" warnings. It's going to biz as usual from here on out.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How corrupt does a democracy have to become where a small group dictates how many poors die?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: All I'm saying is everyone is being distracted from the fact that the National Stockpile of PPE was a LIE. US Government protection for the People is nothing more than a paper tiger. It's a dusty 3 ring binder filled with how-to's on acquisition of PPE, it's not a warehouse of actual, tangible PPE. And where was the $$$ spent after all? Where's the Congressional investigation into the inability for the CDC/FEMA to respond appropriately and proportionally to the crisis?


There will be no Congressional investigation because Congress, at least in part, caused the lack of PPE in the stockpile by not funding the purchase of such.

/not that Trump asked for the funding or anything
//Obama did but was turned down
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brazil and Mexico are going the same route.  This really could have been contained.  Nations have done it, but there isn't the political or the personal will here to do it.

Here was New Zealand on Sunday:
[Fark user image 850x510]

You're not getting this until next year.


No it cannot be contained. Containment had to occur in January and February. Instead, everybody in China took a commercial flight back to their home. The disease is endemic now. We have succeeded in 'flattening the curve' which spared our hospital system from being overwhelmed, but I should remind everyone that flattening the curve results in the same number of infections - just over a longer span of time.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgygus: "No Lives Matter."


Not true, zygote lives matter.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: Didn't Sweden also opt for the "Kill 'em All" route?


Also a failure but at least it was a conscious plan and they admitted they f$cked up.  Also, they have universal health care.  This approach with the US access to health care issues is twice as f$cking stupid.
 
deanis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, you're telling me that a nation run by anti-science and anti-education bible humpers didn't take a global pandemic seriously?

/im feeling faint
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bill Burr Tackles The Population Problem | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube a9WowBxdhTQ
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brazil and Mexico are going the same route.  This really could have been contained.  Nations have done it, but there isn't the political or the personal will here to do it.

Here was New Zealand on Sunday:
[Fark user image 850x510]

You're not getting this until next year.


Also, many countries that aren't that rich did an excellent job in containment.  Greece for instance.
 
joker420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone had fair warning and if you didn't take any precautions then too bad, it's called natural selection.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If this country was "serious" about controlling it, then EVERYONE, and I mean EVERYONE would be locked in their homes, like they did at some places in China.  Physically bolting them in their homes.
But, what A LOT of those in government, Republican & Democrat want to do, is lock down those that want to enjoy this nation, business owners etc, but, allow so called "peaceful protesters" to run amok all over the
country.  Sorry...can't have it both ways.
This stupid virus, social distancing and all the other crap has been the biggest farce portrayed on the globe
in a long time.  The health "experts" in the USA have been PAINFULLY wrong.  The death rate, although terrible
hasn't been as bad as predicted  BUT SOCIAL DISTANCING BLA BLA BLA SAVED PEOPLE.
No, herd immunity, which is what saves millions each year, when a flu virus gets into the wild, saves people.
That, and common sense like washing your hands, covering a sneeze/cough, STAYING HOME when sick,
staying away if you have underlying issues.
The lack of common sense for humans anymore, is what spreads this crap.
And, waiting for a vaccine is another farce.  This is a VIRUS.  Unless you destroy 100% it's ability to
attach the RNA to the host and replicate, don't bother.  Viruses MUTATE...it's how they survive.
But, the sheep will line up to get a vaccine, and those that don't will be sent off to a re-education camp
most likely.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: Because the USA is a shiathole run by elected garbage humans.


Don't blame leadership. Blame the people. When I go to the grocery store, hardware store, Target the majority of people AREN'T wearing masks. That's not leadership. That's the majority of Americans not wanting to be inconvenience or wear an ugly mask. If a couple million Americans are dead when this is all over the only person to blame is ourselves.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brazil and Mexico are going the same route.  This really could have been contained.  Nations have done it, but there isn't the political or the personal will here to do it.

Here was New Zealand on Sunday:
[Fark user image 850x510]

You're not getting this until next year.

that photo shows the entire surviving population of the United States
 
QFarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
