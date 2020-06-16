 Skip to content
 
(WBIR Knoxville)   A guest "opting not to comply with posted rules of 'no running, jumping, or bouncing'" on the bridge attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and chipped it with a metal object on their clothes"   (wbir.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope they sent the asshole the bill and banned him from the bridge.

FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I hope they sent the asshole the bill and banned him from the bridge.


A little jail time too. At least community service. Maybe he has to clean the toilets there for a month?
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: SecretAgentWoman: I hope they sent the asshole the bill and banned him from the bridge.

A little jail time too. At least community service. Maybe he has to clean the toilets there for a month?


His community service should be cleaning the underside of the glass bridge.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was not a no-sliding rule. Was.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rules are for other people.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know its off topic, but I found this gem at the bottom of the article... beware, click bait is getting smarter.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Though I do imagine she would know why it's going viral.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, another 'Nope!' on the list to do.

Right up there with the sky walk on the CN Tower...
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like to think that after he did his baseball slide and saw the cracks that he schitt himself, not a full blown bowel release but just enough for everyone around to notice.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glass is a shiatty building material. Ask anyone that has ever farked up a glass coffee table.

/Was almost killed by a glass table.
//Fark glass. Keep it in windows and drinking glasses
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, another 'Nope!' on the list to do.

Right up there with the sky walk on the CN Tower...


grandcanyonwest.comView Full Size
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
physt:
//Fark glass.

That seems more dangerous than simply breaking a coffee table...
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a go with the "dumb ass" tag being directed at the people that built and operate the bridge right?

As only a dumb ass would pretend you can trust the yahoo public to follow the rules out on that bridge.
 
