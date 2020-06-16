 Skip to content
(NPR)   Don't Fear the Reaper: The executions will now resume
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you put the Pro-Life crowd into power.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the next 4 months? What's the rush? Gotta get those people killed before the election?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.


I heard those who put their middle initial between their two names are even worse.
Loonyman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We kill people who kill people because killing people is wrong
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even for treason? By hanging? Like it says in the Constitution?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Needs more cowbell
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good!  That means we can execute the lot of you for treason when this is all over.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Even for treason? By hanging? Like it says in the Constitution?


Unless November is a lock, this is a poorly considered move.
 
Gollie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ohio Replaces Lethal Injection With Humane New Head-Ripping-Off Machine
Youtube lfsMMVgIToA
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

xanadian: Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.


Like when your mother would call you with all three names you knew your ass was grass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good luck finding drugs and doctors. I seem to recall both were in short supply last time they tried killing people.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even through the lens of abject villainy that this administration requires, I can't say I have a problem with this.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Good!  That means we can execute the lot of you for treason when this is all over.


Sitting presidents basically can't commit treason unless there's a declared war. Treason in the US consists solely of waging war on americans or giving material aid to an enemy. A president can declare any americans he wants to wage war on as "in rebellion" or declare anyone he wants to give aid to a non enemy.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER!!

/his base will love it
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We might as well continue our descent into third-world country status. Executing someone accomplishes nothing, aside from sating the bloodlust of people who think the Old Testament wasn't brutish enough.

It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Even through the lens of abject villainy that this administration requires, I can't say I have a problem with this.


the death penalty is always wrong
 
Tabletop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: We might as well continue our descent into third-world country status. Executing someone accomplishes nothing, aside from sating the bloodlust of people who think the Old Testament wasn't brutish enough.

It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?


It lowers the recidivism rate dramatically.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Having read the article... given their crimes, I'm 100% ok with them being executed.

// hope it hurts
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Exile criminals to Monster Island.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: This is what happens when you put the Pro-Life crowd into power.


They've got nothing on the pro-abortion crowd, pal.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweet.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: xanadian: Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.

Like when your mother would call you with all three names you knew your ass was grass.


Name checks out
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As unlikely as it seems, I'm a firm believe in testing.  The head of the DOJ should test all the methods first, before applying them to his charges.  A leader leads.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But if they confess their sins they get to go to heaven after the execution, so it's all good, right?


/sarcasm
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: Exile criminals to Monster Island.


But it's just a peninsula.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.


Like Barack Hussein Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton!!!! DUNN DUNN DUNNNNNNN!

(Also Winnie the Pooh.)
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Good!  That means we can execute the lot of you for treason when this is all over.


Treason never prospers.......
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?


I find that arguing against the death penalty because you may execute an innocent person is hilarious, as if putting them in PMITA prison for the rest of their life is ok if they're innocent.
 
comrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty sick you guys.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Over the next 4 months? What's the rush? Gotta get those people killed before the election?


Law & Order, baby!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I find that arguing against the death penalty because you may execute an innocent person is hilarious, as if putting them in PMITA prison for the rest of their life is ok if they're innocent.


"Instead of death, we award you a lifetime of nonconsensual buttsex."
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Having read the article... given their crimes, I'm 100% ok with them being executed.

// hope it hurts


For the crimes? Absolutely. But you'd better make sure you have the right suspect, though.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Coco LaFemme: It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?

I find that arguing against the death penalty because you may execute an innocent person is hilarious, as if putting them in PMITA prison for the rest of their life is ok if they're innocent.


Death is permanent:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inn​o​cent_Man:_Murder_and_Injustice_in_a_Sm​all_Town

I encourage every death penalty supporter to read that book. I did a 180 after reading it and now am very much against the death penalty.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: This is what happens when you put the Pro-Life crowd into power.


Which of the executions do you object to?

The crimes were grisly. Daniel Lewis Lee murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. He's been on death row since 1999; his execution is scheduled for July 13. Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, will be put to death on July 15. Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people, will be executed July 17. Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped, raped and strangled a 10-year-old girl to death with a wire, will be executed Aug. 28.

Or maybe you meant "...and that's why you should put the Pro-Life crown in power."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Good luck finding drugs and doctors. I seem to recall both were in short supply last time they tried killing people.


The drugs are the problem- they don't use an actual doctor to administer them (any real doctor would lose their license). Typically, they train a guard or other prison staff to start an IV (that's basic medical stuff that anyone can get training on) and they do the "procedure". A lot of times when you hear about complications and botched executions, it's because the person that started the IV didn't have it set right because it may very well be the first one they've ever done, so the drugs flow slowly, or the IV falls out.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Coco LaFemme: We might as well continue our descent into third-world country status. Executing someone accomplishes nothing, aside from sating the bloodlust of people who think the Old Testament wasn't brutish enough.

It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?

It lowers the recidivism rate dramatically.


So does life without parole without as much of the ethical and financial problems.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: We might as well continue our descent into third-world country status. Executing someone accomplishes nothing, aside from sating the bloodlust of people who think the Old Testament wasn't brutish enough.

It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?


No. It's makes people understand they will have a tube shoved up their junk and a plug put in their butthole as they are strapped to a table. Then death is pumped into their veins as the victim's family watches.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Halfabee64: Good!  That means we can execute the lot of you for treason when this is all over.

Sitting presidents basically can't commit treason unless there's a declared war. Treason in the US consists solely of waging war on americans or giving material aid to an enemy. A president can declare any americans he wants to wage war on as "in rebellion" or declare anyone he wants to give aid to a non enemy.


Well Mr. Smarty Pants,
after the execution, feel free to file an appeal.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lostcat: Law & Order, baby!


Is that to the L&O franchise what Muppet Babies was to the Muppets franchise? Because...I really want to see baby Ice T making wisecracks. "Kids today are loading their diapers, and then jumping off the couch and landing on their butts. They call it a 'chocolate blowout.'"
 
Tabletop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Russ1642: Coco LaFemme: It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?

I find that arguing against the death penalty because you may execute an innocent person is hilarious, as if putting them in PMITA prison for the rest of their life is ok if they're innocent.

Death is permanent:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inno​cent_Man:_Murder_and_Injustice_in_a_Sm​all_Town

I encourage every death penalty supporter to read that book. I did a 180 after reading it and now am very much against the death penalty.


As opposed to the time spent incarcerated, which is given back to you after you leave if you're found to be falsely imprisoned? They're both permanent. You can release someone but you can't unimprison them.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Note: I'm pretty sure that the court order allowing federal death penalty punishments to go forward is currently under SCOTUS review under appeal with Roberts calling for response due tomorrow 6/17.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Having read the article... given their crimes, I'm 100% ok with them being executed.

// hope it hurts


Yeah, sounds like a very fine upstanding group of citizens.

/still, I'm against the death penalty for financial (the number of additional appeals it triggers ends up costing the government more than just holding the convicted in a cell for life), practical (there's no take backs; no whoopsie, found new evidence you are free to go), and moral (killing is wrong) reasons
 
spleef420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Russ1642: Coco LaFemme: It's expensive, it's not a deterrent, and how many cases have there been of innocent people being executed or executions being botched because doctors won't perform them and the drugs are sometimes impure because drug companies won't provide them for that purpose?

I find that arguing against the death penalty because you may execute an innocent person is hilarious, as if putting them in PMITA prison for the rest of their life is ok if they're innocent.

Death is permanent:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inno​cent_Man:_Murder_and_Injustice_in_a_Sm​all_Town

I encourage every death penalty supporter to read that book. I did a 180 after reading it and now am very much against the death penalty.


Great idea! Let's give child murdering rapists three hots and a cot for the rest of their lives on your dime.

Wait, fark that, execute them upon conviction.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: Notice how they all have three names.  Regular murderers and other criminals only ever have 2 names published.  Those who commit particularly heinous crimes have all three.


You ever notice when your mom calls you by your full name, you just know an ass whipping is coming?
Same thing, just scaled up.

"MYTHDRAGON SCALES MCDRAGONSON, GET YOUR FIREY ASS IN THE HOUSE THIS INSTANT!"
'Oh shiat, she found my Playboys, beer, and illegal firework collection.'
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Death Cult of Republicans just keeps on going.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Good luck finding drugs and doctors. I seem to recall both were in short supply last time they tried killing people.


Why do you think they've been hoarding hydroxchloroquine?
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spleef420: Great idea! Let's give child murdering rapists three hots and a cot for the rest of their lives on your dime.


this talking point has been debunked for decades. just get to the part about how you're not bloodthirsty you just want JUSTICE and that makes you a good person
 
