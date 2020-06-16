 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   62-year old veteran reported missing lass month from a Massachusetts VA hospital has been found, or what's left of him anyway, because someone at the hospital apparently decided to "get their steps in" and take the stairs instead of the elevator   (wgntv.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's another reason to stay out of VA hospitals. If the food doesn't kill you, the stair stepping will.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the janitorial crew doesn't hit the stairwells at all.
 
probesport
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So gross.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow - sounds like they ran a really thorough search for the guy.  Did they check behind the fake palms in the lobby while they were at it?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A month?!?  JFC, that's some good searchin' there guys!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And here I thought this story was fake news being passed around on Facebook
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd like to say this is just another mishandling by a department under an incompetent administration, but the VA has been jacked for decades.
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also, how did i just notice there was a lass month?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So they have zero cameras anywhere?  They didn't look on the camera where he went?  WTF is going on here.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.


I hope they all hang for this one.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It wasn't even staff but another resident that found him.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: So they have zero cameras anywhere?  They didn't look on the camera where he went?  WTF is going on here.


no1curr

/welcome to the VA
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone-Elses-Problem™


A SEP is something we can't see, or don't see, or our brain doesn't let us see, because we think that it's somebody else's problem. That's what SEP means. Somebody Else's Problem. The brain just edits it out, it's like a blind spot. The Somebody Else's Problem field... relies on people's natural predisposition not to see anything they don't want to, weren't expecting, or can't explain.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"When asked if the man's death was related to Covid-19..."

Idiots.  Who?  Take your pick from this story.  Choose more than one if you like.

The old guy probably had a medical episode in the stairwell that he could have survived with timely attention.  But no, the emergency stairwell is off-limits.  Definitely a formerly homeless person gone missing wouldn't be *there*.
 
bibli0phile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one -- not a janitor, not a resident, not security, not even another member of the staff of the two organizations involved with this building -- had been in that stairwell for a month?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This has happened before: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-e​ngland-ty​ne-24480631
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bibli0phile: No one -- not a janitor, not a resident, not security, not even another member of the staff of the two organizations involved with this building -- had been in that stairwell for a month?


See what happens when you discourage smoking and on the job romance?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.


Looks like somebody at VA considered it to be part of the private company's rented space (so they never went in there), but somebody else at the VA told the private company that it wasn't and to never go in there.  Bureaucracy ahoy!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Summoner101: /welcome to the VA


There are some tasks so enormous that only large and wealthy governments can pull them off.  Like sending people to the moon.

Now taking care of citizens retired from military service?  Apparently that just can't be done.
 
Lexx0001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Wow - sounds like they ran a really thorough search for the guy.  Did they check behind the fake palms in the lobby while they were at it?


Yes, they did.

He wasn't there.

They did find 2 loafs of Fruit Cake.

Still edible, like it always is.
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.

Trying to do some CYA
Hope they have an email or some documents to support that

On another note I walk my section of stairwells at least once a week (PM list)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bibli0phile: No one -- not a janitor, not a resident, not security, not even another member of the staff of the two organizations involved with this building -- had been in that stairwell for a month?


Looks like both organizations considered the stairwell to be under the control of the other group.  Sounds like it was physically connected to the private company's rented space, but somebody at the VA told that company's boss to never go in there or they would be evicted (which I'm sure she passed down to her employees).  It also sounds like it was designed to be an emergency exit only.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one smelled anything?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Hey, Vera.   We got another stiff in the john.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We had an awful smell in the yard last week that you could smell from one end to the other and even in the porch.  Turned out to be a dead 2-inch wide turtle. But no one smelled a whole person rotting in a stairwell?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about the awesome VA Police?? You know, the ones who couldn't make it as a regular Fascist Cops? Seems like they should have, I don't know, maybe done a security round at least ONCE in a month??? Worthless, fat bastards.

/VA employee for over 10 years
//I got better
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Wow - sounds like they ran a really thorough search for the guy.  Did they check behind the fake palms in the lobby while they were at it?


It was run like the search scene from the Dixie Chicks' video for "Goodbye Earl".

Wanted for questioning

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I worked, for the last 15 years of my "career" [cynical snickering] I was an inveterate stair-climber. 50 flights a day. So, 30 days? Obviously no stair climbers. Second, no cleaning staff. Dust accumulates everywhere. All the time. In our home, we dust top to bottom once a week. Even in the basement. Lots of dust. Everywhere. All the time. Third, we once had a squirrel die between an outside wall and drywall in an add-on room. For a week, the smell made your eyes water. (Why didn't we immediately go into the wall? Because it was our first dead thing in a wall. If you've never smelled it, you don't know.) It takes a long time to desiccate a body. It took a week to desiccate that squirrel. To desiccate a man? cheeses-stripe!! Cop shows now show cops putting tissue with peppermint oil in their nostrils when they're in a room with a ripe stiff. I'm surprised they don't use scuba gear. Even in hospital, there's a difference between the effluents from a living sick person and a stiff.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Summoner101: /welcome to the VA

There are some tasks so enormous that only large and wealthy governments can pull them off.  Like sending people to the moon.

Now taking care of citizens retired from military service?  Apparently that just can't be done.


For a large and wealthy government to accomplish those things, there has to be the will to do them.  Politicians learned long ago they received just as much benefit just speaking about how they supported the troops without actually having to support them.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

poison_amy: No one smelled anything?


In a facility with dozens or hundreds of incontinent patients?  People just go nose-blind after awhile.

Surprised they didn't find a dozen homeless people who discovered that no one checked the stairwells, or that someone was cooking meth.

How hard is it for security to sweep the entire facility, if not once a day, then at least once a week?  When I did "Sounding & Security" watches in the Navy, we checked almost everywhere (the ordnance magazines were off-limits to all but the gunners), 4 times an hour.

/Lots of places you can hide, or hide things, on a ship.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess the janitorial crew doesn't hit the stairwells at all.


Or the maintenance team. Or the property's manager. Or the property's maintenance supervisor.

As a building manager, I can tell you some member of a building's staff should be walking every hallway, every stairwell, all the roofs, every storage area, all common areas, etc. every day. If it's a large property, particularly with how the management/ownership of buildings just LOVE to staff the absolute bare minimum of people possible as the industry standard, you split the property up in to zones and everyone has sections they walk. That way the whole building is covered every single day. Sometimes we'd be crazy busy, particularly in the summer (my experience is with apartment buildings), and you might skip a day here or there, or have a day where you only end up covering half the building, but you make sure to cover the whole building or the other half the next day. You don't want to go too long without walking your whole building.

Doesn't have to be a thorough inspection, but just walking through and keeping your eyes open to notice anything off. You'll find issues like leaks that way, and can address them before they become much larger and costlier issues. Regardless of what entity operates what part of the building, there's an owner who owns the actual building itself as a whole, and has staff there to maintain and manage it. Obviously this industry standard best practice was not occurring, and I imagine there's a building manager and maintenance manager in a lot of deep shiat right now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: What about the awesome VA Police?? You know, the ones who couldn't make it as a regular Fascist Cops? Seems like they should have, I don't know, maybe done a security round at least ONCE in a month??? Worthless, fat bastards.



Since it's an emergency stairwell, I'll bet the VA end was locked against the fire code.  They probably had or expected issues with people from the homeless shelter wandering in and either thought the shelter's entrance was similarly locked.  Technically VA territory, but completely inaccessible so they thought no need to patrol, just tug on the door to make sure it's still locked.  The shelter instead just blocked it with signs and warnings or whatever, which worked fine until someone got stuck on the wrong side of the one-way lock during a low-staffing time and got dehydrated/unconscious before anyone was around (or was simply too worried about having broken the shelter rules to loudly call for help).  I'll bet the guy who found him was going to be similarly stuck in there, but finding a dead body seemed like a good enough reason to not worry about violating the 'don't use the stairway' rule.
 
someonelse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they learn searching from Manos: The Hands of Fate?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.

Looks like somebody at VA considered it to be part of the private company's rented space (so they never went in there), but somebody else at the VA told the private company that it wasn't and to never go in there.  Bureaucracy ahoy!


I will bet dollars to donuts that IF there was building security, the swipe key was on the outside of the emergency exit, and it hadn't been checked even to see if it worked in donkey's years. Nobody went in there because going in was a death sentence--the doors all lock from the other side, and there's no way to signal for help if you do get locked in.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, military trains people to survive in almost every environment possible, except a VA hospital.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.

I hope they all hang for this one.


Narrator: They won't.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
F*cking disgrace... honestly.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Geotpf: Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.

Looks like somebody at VA considered it to be part of the private company's rented space (so they never went in there), but somebody else at the VA told the private company that it wasn't and to never go in there.  Bureaucracy ahoy!

I will bet dollars to donuts that IF there was building security, the swipe key was on the outside of the emergency exit, and it hadn't been checked even to see if it worked in donkey's years. Nobody went in there because going in was a death sentence--the doors all lock from the other side, and there's no way to signal for help if you do get locked in.


Emergency exits don't lock you in. If they did they'd instead be called "death traps". An emergency exit will allow you to exit the building to the exterior. Also, only the doors to the outside are typically one-way. Most emergency stairwells allow you to re-enter on any floor inside the building.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Geotpf: Bootleg: "A non-VA resident was found deceased on the Bedford VA campus in an area leased and operated by a private company," said Kat Bailey, spokeswoman for the facility.
Cassel told CNN Monday the VA's statement is inaccurate, and said she was even warned by the VA that if anyone entered the stairwell, the organization could be evicted.
So, it was a stairwell that was Someone-Elses-Problem™, which is why no one checked it. Still, I imagine the stink would have had one group complaining to the other.

Looks like somebody at VA considered it to be part of the private company's rented space (so they never went in there), but somebody else at the VA told the private company that it wasn't and to never go in there.  Bureaucracy ahoy!

I will bet dollars to donuts that IF there was building security, the swipe key was on the outside of the emergency exit, and it hadn't been checked even to see if it worked in donkey's years. Nobody went in there because going in was a death sentence--the doors all lock from the other side, and there's no way to signal for help if you do get locked in.


It would make sense there's a key, or card swipe on the inside of the doors.  Would be a really stupid design that once someone is in the stairwell, they're locked in, even from getting out of the building.  Especially since that is the point of the stairs, getting outside during emergency.  I seriously doubt he died because he couldn't exit the building.  There shouldn't be any locks preventing entering the stairs, just reentering the floor.  That way, if you don't have a key, only direction is exit the building.
 
rcain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess the janitorial crew doesn't hit the stairwells at all.


What janitorial crew? This is the VA.
It's not like they're caring for people that matter, just bullet catchers who didn't have the decency to die in combat and are sucking off the government teat like welfare mommas

... or at least that's how America chooses to play it with their Military Vets
 
lack of warmth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Emergency exits don't lock you in. If they did they'd instead be called "death traps". An emergency exit will allow you to exit the building to the exterior. Also, only the doors to the outside are typically one-way. Most emergency stairwells allow you to re-enter on any floor inside the building.


For security reasons, I can see having doors to floors being oneway, unless they have a staff key.  That way, once in the building, people can't sneak to other floors.  But surely oneway to outside is logical.  That way, someone getting lost can still walk back in through the front door, and check in with the desk.

I'm leaning towards this guy snuck away for a smoke, and happen to die there.
 
