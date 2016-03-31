 Skip to content
(Towleroad)   In the worst take ever on white privilege, a megachurch pastor wants to call it 'White Blessing" bc slavery built the framework of this country   (towleroad.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus. And maybe read your Old Testament too for that whole slavery thing...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not Christianity. It's Entertainment.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GFY
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's mighty white of him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Y'all motherfarkers need Muhammad!

arabnews.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus. And maybe read your Old Testament too for that whole slavery thing...


You want to give them more justifications for slavery?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The problem with the phrase "white privilege" is it implies the privilege should be taken away, and things would be ok if, for instance, white people got killed by cops in equal numbers to black people.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem with the phrase "white privilege" is it implies the privilege should be taken away, and things would be ok if, for instance, white people got killed by cops in equal numbers to black people.


That would be good, but only if both numbers were equal to zero.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw that on Twitter last night and couldn't believe it was real. I mean, it's 2020, so I suppose everything is within the realm of possibility now, but goddamn. He thinks black people being kidnapped from their home countries, sailed across the ocean to another country, sold to white people to work on plantations, then beaten, raped, and sold countless more times after that...is a blessing?

I'd say he needs the Lord, but Jesus would whoop his ass.
 
