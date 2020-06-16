 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CheshireLive)   The water main on Water Lane is a thing that douses by Springfield House(s)   (cheshire-live.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Amusing, main road, Water, Flood, burst water main, Hydrology, flood water, Rescue Service, Water Lane  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 2:31 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yay, someone understood the definition of irony and that this isn't it!
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Username street name checks out.

Also, that water in Wilmslow looks to be rushing pretty Wilm-fast.

/got nothin'
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given todays weather forecast (thundery showers/torrential downpours with the potential for localised flooding) I'd say the water main was the least of gtheir worries - however, this is the 'posh' part of town and nobody gives a crap... some of them have boats, why waste the opportunity?
(Wilmslow is one of the boroughs of Stockport. Their branch of 'Hoopers' still has doormen - to highlight that it wants to be posh.)
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.