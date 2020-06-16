 Skip to content
(Independent)   Economic fallout from a pandemic hitting UK was never modelled, senior civil servants admit. Sir Humphrey says it would have cost money, been depressing and required the government come up with a plan   (independent.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paternity of the US remains undeniable.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hard to model a thing with no modern precedent though.

The model amounts to a bunch of guys sitting around saying, "Welp, THIS might happen. Or maybe THIS. Unless THAT happens, but what are the odds? Roll the dice and find out!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That isn't right. Sir Humphrey would be all in favor of it, provided it fell under the auspices of the DAA of course.

Increased staffing, a bigger budget, importance. And then in 3-5 years a report would be produced which would by then be woefully out of date and would need revising
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Tories only plan one thing out, how to legally rape the social security net from needy Britons and transfer those funds to the wealthiest people in the country. Any other concern doesn't bother them until it effects them directly. The initial reports on the virus stated that it only killed those most vulnerable, meaning frail pensioners and the infirm, which is exactly who the Tories want to remove from society as a "burden", so they had no response until Trump expy Boris Johnson got sick with the virus himself.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In stage one, we say nothing is going to happen.
Stage two, we say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it.
In stage three, we say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we *can* do.
Stage four, we say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Literally the biggest threat to the UK, as determined by both the May and Cameron's governments, was a viral pandemic. #1. And they had a committee in place ready to deal with it.

Boris Johnson ended that committee the first week he was PM.

\ So, yeah, y'all voted for it.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: Hard to model a thing with no modern precedent though.

The model amounts to a bunch of guys sitting around saying, "Welp, THIS might happen. Or maybe THIS. Unless THAT happens, but what are the odds? Roll the dice and find out!"


Have you been spying on me at work?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The Tories only plan one thing out, how to legally rape the social security net from needy Britons and transfer those funds to the wealthiest people in the country.


Slightly incorrect. Many of the people they're transferring that money to are not in the country.

Otherwise, spot on.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
