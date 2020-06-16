 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Lions in the wild generally don't like to be petted   (huffpost.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Felidae, YouTube, big cat, last week, open window, content, video, Maasai Sightings  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 11:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Generally"  means some do, and I'm just the guy to find out which ones those are.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dunno about that, I love it when food comes to me.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kitty!

It's the snow leopards and Pallas cats that I worry about. They always look like they need lots of brushing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go lions!
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cougars enjoy heavy petting.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This reminded me about the rumors that Detroit's football team is going to become the first international team by moving to Israel and becoming the Dead Sea Lions.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They also can't play football.
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least hold the camera steady while you do the stupid thing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
other helpful hints

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Cougars enjoy heavy petting.


That only leads to trouble and seat wetting.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
goddamned meme with a spelling error *grumble*
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.