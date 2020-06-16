 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's pretty clear at this point that A) Un's dead or its functional equivalent, and B) Lil' Kim has gone full Princess Azula and wants a shooting war with Other Korea   (bbc.com)
    North Korea, South Korea, Kim Yo-jong, Korean War, North's border town, last June, Korean Demilitarized Zone, Korean border  
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.


I feel like this is a move to consilidate power by the sister, but also a considered calculation that SK won't risk war by themselves and that the US is not the reliable military ally it once was, because reasons...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numerous articles saying war! C'mon, they blew up a building in their own territory. BFD.
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to that!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tall building served as a residential facility for South Korean officials who staffed the liaison office.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said the North destroyed the office to "force human scum and those who have sheltered the scum to pay dearly for their crimes" - apparently referring to North Korean defectors who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Good to see them and Trump are on the same page, talking like Red Skull now by using the words "Human scum"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Numerous articles saying war! C'mon, they blew up a building in their own territory. BFD.


This.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, this is just for show. Sis is shoring up her power in the only way she knows how.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn. NK does this every time they want something. They make a big stink to get some kind of concession, then pull back to status quo.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Pete and Re-pete were in the building? Or was there two sheds?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: EvilEgg: Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.

I feel like this is a move to consilidate power by the sister, but also a considered calculation that SK won't risk war by themselves and that the US is not the reliable military ally it once was, because reasons...


The President has only so much leeway against standing orders and joint international command. This president spent that last of that leeway protecting killer cops, using riot gas to stage a photo op with an upside-down bible, and trying to order the armed forces to occupy the Capitol to put down peaceful protests.

Trump has zero credibility and less than zero mandate. He may be the commander-in-Chief, but ultimately the Armed forces answer to Congress.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, great. We've got a dictator with crazy in the family who gets PMS to boot.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NK blew up this building again?  They must be really desperate for attention.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: As always, this is just for show. Sis is shoring up her power in the only way she knows how.


Yep.  If she doesn't show a firm hand, she'll be replaced by someone with a firm hand.  If she's not careful, a decade from now North Korea will be nothing more than a giant strip mine, all it's resources having been pillaged by the Russians and the Chinese.

I don't support the Kim Dynasty, but I'm willing to tolerate it on the grounds that whatever replaces it runs the risk of being the biggest human rights disaster of our lifetime.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No way she's vicious and catty

she's a girl!

and kind of qute too
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When a Kim is born the gods flip a coin.  Unfortunately it's one of those Novelty coins where both sides say "bat-shiat crazy"
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least the ocean is safe.  For now...
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
its not so much that kim is dead.  its that he was almost dead and both him and his sister suddenly realized what that would mean for her if it actually happened with the current power structure.  so theyre suddenly trying to retroactively establish her as the son he never had.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: So Pete and Re-pete were in the building? Or was there two sheds?


The submission shed is a lot like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's going to be funny when NK gets a woman leader before the USA
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember the days when repeats happened but they were extremely rare and happens days apart? Has anyone brought this up when the newsletter comes out and begs for more money?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Yawn. NK does this every time they want something. They make a big stink to get some kind of concession, then pull back to status quo.


Yeah, until that one time they accidently hit the button and then it's global thermonuclear war.

/Probably not this time though
//Update the 2020 calendar anyway
///Would you like to play a game?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Oh, great. We've got a dictator with crazy in the family who gets PMS to boot.


She only gets it often because of who she is.  The rank and file are lucky to get a tiny bit a couple of times a year. And that's most just on the previous leaders' birthdays.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Magorn: EvilEgg: Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.

I feel like this is a move to consilidate power by the sister, but also a considered calculation that SK won't risk war by themselves and that the US is not the reliable military ally it once was, because reasons...


SK doesn't need help defeating NK. That ship has long since sailed.

The US's role is to sideline China.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: So Pete and Re-pete were in the building? Or was there two sheds?


Kim "Two Sheds" Jung Un...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If she's not careful, a decade from now North Korea will be nothing more than a giant strip mine, all it's resources having been pillaged by the Russians and the Chinese.


"From now"?
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I imagine that his Chief Cheetoness will have a very difficult time reconciling his need to deliver his promise of peace with North Korea and his visceral hatred of even referring to any woman in power by their given name.

A change of power to a woman might actually give NK an advantage here.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.


Wouldn't Play their game? He not played thier game but spotted them his queen and both rooks.  He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.  Worse yet, Trump not only legitimized Un, but in the language fo symbolism and diplomacy treated him as an EQUAL.

Trump didn't play their game he GOT played...badly
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ukexpat: ObscureNameHere: So Pete and Re-pete were in the building? Or was there two sheds?

Kim "Two Sheds" Jung Un...


Didn't know Kim composed music.  :)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: NK blew up this building again?  They must be really desperate for attention.


Other leaders said they were daft to blow up the building, but they blew it all the same, just to show 'em. It exploded. So, they built a second one. That blew up. So, they built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then blew up, but the fourth one... stayed up!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.


Come again?

NK has been a UN member since 1991. They are more or less formally recognized by everyone.

Are you thinking of Taiwan?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See seems fun.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh....Princesses Azula was just a normal teen with normal teen ambition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Magorn: EvilEgg: Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.

I feel like this is a move to consilidate power by the sister, but also a considered calculation that SK won't risk war by themselves and that the US is not the reliable military ally it once was, because reasons...

SK doesn't need help defeating NK. That ship has long since sailed.

The US's role is to sideline China.


I'm not sure what you mean by that. Are you saying South Korea could effectively shield Seoul from a conventional artillery bombardment from NK? Because the human and capital loss of that city would be horrific.

A subsequent South Korean "victory" over the north would literally be ashes in their mouths.

The USA created this mess. I think the world is better for having South Korea and their people in it, so perhaps by that metric the war was "worth it". But that doesn't absolve us that we blundered around with our military and worked out the political details later... Or never. If they ask, we are still obliged to help. This isn't going to be a rerun of an episode of MASH.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The USA created this mess. I think the world is better for having South Korea and their people in it, so perhaps by that metric the war was "worth it".


How noble of you, to grant your leave for the Korean people to exist.

Jesus Christ.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Threatening war with South Korea is the only reason the Kims are still in power.  Seoul is too big and too close to the border to protect.  If they actually do it, then there is no reason not eliminate the whole country.


China is the only reason the Kims are still in power and North Korea even exists.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.


Dafuq are you on about? In NK feared Trump, they wouldn't be blowing shiat up. They are doing this because of Trump, not despite him.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.


You mean "until trump came along and legitimized the North by being the first President of the US to go there."  The pictures of the president and Kim standing together at the JSA are invaluable to the North as propaganda; no other president until Trump was foolish enough to give that up.

I'll agree that modern policy toward North Korea has not been effective. Twenty five years ago the US should have fortified the border even further and dumped the whole thing in China's lap. "You're their patron nation. You make sure they behave."  Every day, North Korea become a little less beneficial to China; every day regional stability becomes even more desirable.
 
Magnus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: greatgodyoshi: As always, this is just for show. Sis is shoring up her power in the only way she knows how.

Yep.  If she doesn't show a firm hand, she'll be replaced by someone with a firm hand.  If she's not careful, a decade from now North Korea will be nothing more than a giant strip mine, all it's resources having been pillaged by the Russians and the Chinese.

I don't support the Kim Dynasty, but I'm willing to tolerate it on the grounds that whatever replaces it runs the risk of being the biggest human rights disaster of our lifetime.


I agree.  I didn't support the Nazis either, but the possible alternatives were so scary in my mind.

*I can't believe I had to Godwin a thread, but here we are.*
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sid244: At least the ocean is safe.  For now...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magorn: OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.

Wouldn't Play their game? He not played thier game but spotted them his queen and both rooks.  He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.  Worse yet, Trump not only legitimized Un, but in the language fo symbolism and diplomacy treated him as an EQUAL.

Trump didn't play their game he GOT played...badly


Oops.. forgot that you get your news from the MSM, therefore not having a clue about what really happened...  Trump played Un and the Left, and neither still has a clue...  Un's sister knows he got played, and with Un out of the picture, intends to revive the game her way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Magorn: OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.

Wouldn't Play their game? He not played thier game but spotted them his queen and both rooks.  He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.  Worse yet, Trump not only legitimized Un, but in the language fo symbolism and diplomacy treated him as an EQUAL.

Trump didn't play their game he GOT played...badly

Oops.. forgot that you get your news from the MSM, therefore not having a clue about what really happened...  Trump played Un and the Left, and neither still has a clue...  Un's sister knows he got played, and with Un out of the picture, intends to revive the game her way.


Trump didn't play anyone, he got his ass handed to him and humiliated.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Magorn: He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.

Come again?

NK has been a UN member since 1991. They are more or less formally recognized by everyone.

Are you thinking of Taiwan?


They are however an international pariah, and most of the world considers the Kim family rule illegitimate, The US and most of Europe don't maintain full diplomatic relations with NK and of the "Big 7" European countries only Germany has an embassy that's actually IN north Korea
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: GardenWeasel: Yawn. NK does this every time they want something. They make a big stink to get some kind of concession, then pull back to status quo.

Yeah, until that one time they accidently hit the button and then it's global thermonuclear war.

/Probably not this time though
//Update the 2020 calendar anyway
///Would you like to play a game?


"Global Thermonuclear War" happens because two or more nations with a stockpile of functional ICBMs decide to try to get the other guy before they themselves are gotten, and in that intervening 30 minutes or so, enough warheads go up to make sure nobody gets out.

If NK takes out Seoul, we *might* see nuclear devices used (unlikely), but the use would be highly localized. The after effects (economic impact of a devastated SK, cost of occupying NK and rebuilding it, etc) would be more impactful than a couple of nukes going off. I'm willing to presume a lot of things, but the notion that an SK/NK conflict, even one that went nuclear, would result in the destruction of the world.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Magorn: OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.

Wouldn't Play their game? He not played thier game but spotted them his queen and both rooks.  He gave the regime the ONE thing they desperately craved: international recognition of their legitimacy, and got NOTHING in return.  Worse yet, Trump not only legitimized Un, but in the language fo symbolism and diplomacy treated him as an EQUAL.

Trump didn't play their game he GOT played...badly

Oops.. forgot that you get your news from the MSM, therefore not having a clue about what really happened...  Trump played Un and the Left, and neither still has a clue...  Un's sister knows he got played, and with Un out of the picture, intends to revive the game her way.


and you get your news from?   And you know it reliable ...how?   but sure...explain t me how Un got "played".  How were those visits in any way detrimental to HIM?  What did he give up in exchange for the US downgrading the military readiness of our troops by cancelling joint military exercises with South Korea, for example?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: They are however an international pariah, and most of the world considers the Kim family rule illegitimate


Going to have to show your work here.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: OlderGuy: NK had a good thing going until Trump came along and wouldn't play their game..  They are now reading the tea leaves and praying for Biden to win, knowing he and the Dems will continue the gravy train..  Un,s sister is not Un, and will cut you in an instant.  Un just talked a lot and attacked the ocean.  She has a point to prove.

Dafuq are you on about? In NK feared Trump, they wouldn't be blowing shiat up. They are doing this because of Trump, not despite him.


They are blowing their own shait up, not anybody else's.... or did you miss that....
 
