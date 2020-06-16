 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The handling of Covid has been so bad in Belarus, President Lukashenko may finally be toppled after 26 years. Of course, the first opposition candidate is already in jail and the second just had his company's office raided, but there's a chance   (theguardian.com)
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only vote that's going to get someone who's been in office for 26 years out of office is one made of lead. Fired from a 38-caliber bolt-action polling device.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them one of these as a sign of our new and lasting friendship...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Russian client-state, like the United States.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: The only vote that's going to get someone who's been in office for 26 years out of office is one made of lead. Fired from a 38-caliber bolt-action polling device.


Oblig:
Corrosion Of Conformity - Vote with a Bullet
Youtube R2I2mK_3_ns
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus was one of the very few nations that refused to take even the barest of actions against the pandemic. Hell, they didn't close professional sporting events to the public. Of course they have an active outbreak that's getting worse.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Send them one of these as a sign of our new and lasting friendship...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


As cool as a .50bmg rifle is....that MFer is HEAVY.

May I suggest an alternative?:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ it would come with a certain amount of irony.

// plus, 7.62x54r is much more available than .50bmg.

/// you can pick up a box of 20 soft-point boat tail match grade for less than $20
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want to and will not initiate [protests], but if the people decide that's what is needed, I will be with the people," he said. "I prefer the idea of a velvet revolution, a revolution of hope ... a peaceful, perhaps difficult, but legal handover of power."

I'm not saying we should start a revolution, but I understand...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: NewportBarGuy: Send them one of these as a sign of our new and lasting friendship...

[Fark user image image 850x478]

As cool as a .50bmg rifle is....that MFer is HEAVY.

May I suggest an alternative?:

[Fark user image 425x239]

/ it would come with a certain amount of irony.

// plus, 7.62x54r is much more available than .50bmg.

/// you can pick up a box of 20 soft-point boat tail match grade for less than $20


Friend of mine had one of those. Never got a chance to put any rounds through it, though.

I was thinking distance... Dictator Supreme probably has a helluva security detail. Dragunov would prob do the job too.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Send them one of these as a sign of our new and lasting friendship...

[Fark user image 850x478]


Very few countries, and certainly no civilised countries, see guns as an attractive way to settle disputes in the way the US does. You'd had a civil war; you should have learned.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: As cool as a .50bmg rifle is....that MFer is HEAVY.


That's not a .50 BMG. If it was, you'd get flash burns from the powder. The barrel is far too short.

That's almost certainly a .338 Lapua Magnum, current the go-to for snipers. It's designed to carry .30-06 energy out to appox. twice the range. But it could be any number of roughly .300-350 caliber rifle rounds, for 500m and closer, they're all basically just as good as each other, but if it's US military, it would be .300 Winchester Magnum or (outside chance) 7.62 NATO (7.62x51mm)
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: iheartscotch: NewportBarGuy: Send them one of these as a sign of our new and lasting friendship...

[Fark user image image 850x478]

As cool as a .50bmg rifle is....that MFer is HEAVY.

May I suggest an alternative?:

[Fark user image 425x239]

/ it would come with a certain amount of irony.

// plus, 7.62x54r is much more available than .50bmg.

/// you can pick up a box of 20 soft-point boat tail match grade for less than $20

Friend of mine had one of those. Never got a chance to put any rounds through it, though.

I was thinking distance... Dictator Supreme probably has a helluva security detail. Dragunov would prob do the job too.


They are heckin' cool. Another option would be:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pretty sure that Vasily Zaytsev did 1500 yards during the Battle of Stalingrad.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: iheartscotch: As cool as a .50bmg rifle is....that MFer is HEAVY.

That's not a .50 BMG. If it was, you'd get flash burns from the powder. The barrel is far too short.

That's almost certainly a .338 Lapua Magnum, current the go-to for snipers. It's designed to carry .30-06 energy out to appox. twice the range. But it could be any number of roughly .300-350 caliber rifle rounds, for 500m and closer, they're all basically just as good as each other, but if it's US military, it would be .300 Winchester Magnum or (outside chance) 7.62 NATO (7.62x51mm)


I didn't realize that Barrett made a smaller bolt group. I did notice the shorty barrel and figured that someone decided that they were fine with flash burns because they didn't want to carry all of that barrel around.

/ Tangentially related CSB: I recently got a 26" CZ 3" semiauto because I didn't want to haul around the 28". It not nearly as big of a deal because it's shotgun, not huge rifle.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I propose a solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IlGreven: The only vote that's going to get someone who's been in office for 26 years out of office is one made of lead. Fired from a 38-caliber bolt-action polling device.


That won't be necessary if he dies of coronavirus.
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I propose a solution:

[Fark user image 425x199]


Finland would like a word.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anfrind: ColonelCathcart: I propose a solution:

[Fark user image 425x199]

Finland would like a word.


About what? I didn't claim anything of theirs that they didn't cede since WW2?
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: anfrind: ColonelCathcart: I propose a solution:

[Fark user image 425x199]

Finland would like a word.

About what? I didn't claim anything of theirs that they didn't cede since WW2?


Finland gained their independence from Russia in 1917, and held onto it despite a Russian invasion at the beginning of WW2.

If I remember correctly, Estonia was also an independent country at the start of WW2, but fell under Soviet occupation after the Soviets drove out the German army.

/not sure about the other Baltic states
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is no way that their reported number of cases is true - the variance is just way too low.  Looks like they picked a max number of daily cases and subtract a random number centered on some average. Either that or they only do a fixed number of tests per day.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really?

Well fark.

I might have to go there for work "soonish" (about a year from now).
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What gets me is these guys never know when to get out. Then act all surprised while getting hanged by the angry mob.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anfrind: ColonelCathcart: anfrind: ColonelCathcart: I propose a solution:

[Fark user image 425x199]

Finland would like a word.

About what? I didn't claim anything of theirs that they didn't cede since WW2?

Finland gained their independence from Russia in 1917, and held onto it despite a Russian invasion at the beginning of WW2.

If I remember correctly, Estonia was also an independent country at the start of WW2, but fell under Soviet occupation after the Soviets drove out the German army.

/not sure about the other Baltic states


All of them shared the same story.

Conquered by the Russian Empire at some point before 1914. Declared/Given independence by the Treaty of Brest Litovsk. All except Finland were re-conquered. Finland was forced to cede Viborg and push the border back from Leningrad as well as Petsamo was forcibly returned, so no access to the Arctic.
 
