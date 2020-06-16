 Skip to content
(AP News)   Are liability waivers for employees and customers the new normal in business? And what's going to be (inevitably) buried in the legalese?   (apnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect more of the same; "We reserve the right to spy on your internet use. Not just while you use our product, but whenever you use a device that has ever visited us, allowing us to install the tracking software of the day. We reserve the right to use GPS and cell towers to know where you are at all times, and such information as do you speed. We reserve the right to record voice and video at any time, and use the information for either sales or blackmail (depending on which is more profitable). You waive the right to ever sue us, for anything - especially if our poorly protected data on you is stolen and used to wreck your life."

Etc, etc. I don't expect this to get better until some Very high profile people get hurt by it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be another one of those "you have a choice" thing where if you don't sign, you're out on your ass?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't sign waivers, so good luck with that.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Is this going to be another one of those "you have a choice" thing where if you don't sign, you're out on your ass?


I think you understand the choice given to employees very well: do you want to work here? Agree. If you don't agree, we'll consider your termination "with cause", so you can't get unemployment.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't management going to get suspicious when they find out that all their shoppers are named "Heywood Jablome"?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I don't sign waivers, so good luck with that.


Company: "Your signature is not required, use of the product is considered implied acceptance of terms. Terminating the rights you grant us though- that requires a notarized document, hand delivered to our office in Botswana, where it will be processed in 6-8 years."
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a proponent of violence in 99.99999999999998% of cases. But if I hear "new normal" or "return to normalcy" one more time, I'm going to change that to 99.99999999999997.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enter at ye own risk.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see why employees should not be protected by workers' compensation laws.Infection from coronavirus while working should be treated like an occupational disease or injury.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I expect more of the same; "We reserve the right to spy on your internet use. Not just while you use our product, but whenever you use a device that has ever visited us, allowing us to install the tracking software of the day. We reserve the right to use GPS and cell towers to know where you are at all times, and such information as do you speed. We reserve the right to record voice and video at any time, and use the information for either sales or blackmail (depending on which is more profitable). You waive the right to ever sue us, for anything - especially if our poorly protected data on you is stolen and used to wreck your life."

Etc, etc. I don't expect this to get better until some Very high profile people get hurt by it.


Turns out because my roommate has a certain federal job he agreed to let them monitor the internet traffic at home, did not tell me that for over a year.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New? Maybe in terms of COVID but this isn't new. Sign any contracts lately? Sign up for any web sites?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: Turns out because my roommate has a certain federal job he agreed to let them monitor the internet traffic at home, did not tell me that for over a year.


That would be cause for instant ejection in my house.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waivers of liability don't actually eliminate liability for the party requiring waiver, necessarily. They are still required to fulfill their legal obligations, follow labor laws, etc. Waivers are more of a speed bump versus a wall when determining liability. They are cheap and ubiquitous, though, so why would a company not try to use them...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter what they put in there.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/s​p​eaking-of-science/wp/2014/09/29/london​ers-accidentally-pay-for-free-wi-fi-wi​th-a-firstborn-because-no-one-reads-an​ymore/

https://m.slashdot.org/story/313645

i.imgur.comView Full Size


People will just sign them to get their overpriced coffee, crappy burgers, or shiatty electronics.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a business is following all applicable laws, I don't see what there is to hold them liable for, and, if they aren't, I don't see how a waiver protects them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: I don't see why employees should not be protected by workers' compensation laws.Infection from coronavirus while working should be treated like an occupational disease or injury.


Workers comp laws generally require that the injury is related to the job you are performing.  If you got black lung it's because you work in a coal mine.  Corona virus is everywhere.  It's going to be really hard to prove where you contracted the virus.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: If a business is following all applicable laws, I don't see what there is to hold them liable for, and, if they aren't, I don't see how a waiver protects them.


Doesn't matter, they still have to hire lawyers to defend themselves.  A perfect example of how farked up our legal system is.

What we need is a federal law along the lines of "you can't sue for getting sick by the 'rona".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Human sacrifice.  Dogs and cats living together.

Only one of these things is funny.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WithinReason: Turns out because my roommate has a certain federal job he agreed to let them monitor the internet traffic at home, did not tell me that for over a year.

That would be cause for instant ejection in my house.


He owns the house.... Odd thing what causes an issue, pirating movies seems fine, randomly changing the router name to Patton Oswalt jokes causes him to be pulled into a security meeting it seems.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How can it be proven where someone contracted an airborne virus?

I could see it if you were confined for a period of time (a ship, a prison/jail, and some other possibilities.)

Not to say people wouldn't try to sue a suspected place of transmission.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dryknife: How can it be proven where someone contracted an airborne virus?

I could see it if you were confined for a period of time (a ship, a prison/jail, and some other possibilities.)

Not to say people wouldn't try to sue a suspected place of transmission.


Your company lets  you leave your office?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/obscure?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dryknife: How can it be proven where someone contracted an airborne virus?

I could see it if you were confined for a period of time (a ship, a prison/jail, and some other possibilities.)

Not to say people wouldn't try to sue a suspected place of transmission.


You should be able to sue a place of transmission.  If you require an employee carrying coronavirus to report to work, you should be liable for those infected at your place of business.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Marcus Aurelius: WithinReason: Turns out because my roommate has a certain federal job he agreed to let them monitor the internet traffic at home, did not tell me that for over a year.

That would be cause for instant ejection in my house.

He owns the house.... Odd thing what causes an issue, pirating movies seems fine, randomly changing the router name to Patton Oswalt jokes causes him to be pulled into a security meeting it seems.


You changed your WiFi network name to "UncleTouchysNakedPuzzleBasement," didn't you? You've shamed the nation, sir!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: dryknife: How can it be proven where someone contracted an airborne virus?

I could see it if you were confined for a period of time (a ship, a prison/jail, and some other possibilities.)

Not to say people wouldn't try to sue a suspected place of transmission.

You should be able to sue a place of transmission.  If you require an employee carrying coronavirus to report to work, you should be liable for those infected at your place of business.


The problem here is is that there is no way to prevent such from happening.  If there was, there wouldn't be a farking pandemic to begin with.
 
hestheone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It shouldn't have to be that way, but people are a-holes.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only in America.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: WithinReason: Marcus Aurelius: WithinReason: Turns out because my roommate has a certain federal job he agreed to let them monitor the internet traffic at home, did not tell me that for over a year.

That would be cause for instant ejection in my house.

He owns the house.... Odd thing what causes an issue, pirating movies seems fine, randomly changing the router name to Patton Oswalt jokes causes him to be pulled into a security meeting it seems.

You changed your WiFi network name to "UncleTouchysNakedPuzzleBasement," didn't you? You've shamed the nation, sir!


Yes, and he was asked who uncle touchy was, and when did he build a basement in his townhouse.
 
limeyfellow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Human sacrifice.  Dogs and cats living together.

Only one of these things is funny.


i0.wp.comView Full Size

Has to agree with your views. Cats and dogs living together has never been funny.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next up, employers gets sue because employees get the flu.
 
