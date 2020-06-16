 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "Pardon moi, have you any Poupon Gendarmes?   (reuters.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From TFA: Deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez travelled to Dijon and said the violence must end. He denied police had been slow to intervene, praised their courage, and said reinforcements would remain in the city as long as needed.

So, since this was a late-on-scene bureaucrat speaking I have to assume that they were slow to intervene, fearful for their own lives and thus reacted meekly, and that the cops will stick around much longer than actually necessary, well past the end of the violence, just to try to show that they're doing something.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:" A Dijon police source described the ethnic Chechens as heavily armed and said they had told local law enforcement they had come "to clean things up". "

Mathias said Chechens had allegedly used social media to issue a France-wide call for retaliation against the Maghreb community in Gresilles.

See, The NRA had to call the cops beforehand and give them a special code to let them know it was them who were behind a bombing. Now, terrorists just say it out loud in social media.

If there was just something we could do about that...
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I do have some spare end quotation marks you can use.
" " " " " "
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chechens vs. Algerians?  I'm surprised the French don't put that shiat on pay-per-view.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: No, but I do have some spare end quotation marks you can use.
" " " " " "


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Hankie Fest: No, but I do have some spare end quotation marks you can use.
" " " " " "

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


/shakes fist

"Would you help me please?"
"I dunno, do I have to steal anything?"
"No, of course not."
"Then I'm out."
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an older meme sir, but it checks out
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, subby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theinsultabot9000: It's an older meme sir, but it checks out


I saw the joke in Wayne's World before I ever saw the TV ad.
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: theinsultabot9000: It's an older meme sir, but it checks out

I saw the joke in Wayne's World before I ever saw the TV ad.


Family matters for me
 
probesport
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trocadero: probesport: Hankie Fest: No, but I do have some spare end quotation marks you can use.
" " " " " "

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

/shakes fist

"Would you help me please?"
"I dunno, do I have to steal anything?"
"No, of course not."
"Then I'm out."


Do you mind if I don't smoke?
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they have to mustard their forces?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After the protests, it's all gendarmes and dick stitches.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And as a parting gift. They all get a lovely case of Corona.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: And as a parting gift. They all get a lovely case of Corona.


I hope it's not those seltzer things they are peddling.
 
