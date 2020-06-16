 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Three Indian soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese troops along disputed border...but apparently no guns were fired, leading to the inescapable conclusion that China has an unstoppable army of Shaolin Kung-Fu warrior monks
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More countries need to resort to hand to hand combat to settle their differences. Guns and bombs are too impersonal.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They often don't give border guards any ammo, to prevent them from starting a shooting war.  And the more remote the outpost, the fiercer they are when they're guarding their little pile of rocks and stones.  Seeing a remote border between hostile countries is a really entertaining experience, even when they're not killing each other.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
India is reporting up to 18 Chinese deaths in the incident.

Based on China's COVID death reporting the real number is likely 44k
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Imagining a 'Mortal Kombat' style fight at the border, only with Bollywood music.

And instead of 'Finish Him!' the narrator says "Do The Needful!'
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Indians have access to the Gurkhas and the Sikhs.  I'm not sure the Chinese want to get in a non-shooting war - they only have 1.4B people to sacrifice, hardly enough to make the Gurkhas feel they worked for their pay.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: India is reporting up to 18 Chinese deaths in the incident.

Based on China's COVID death reporting the real number is likely 44k


Hey now you are inflating numbers, more like 43K
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Chinese soldiers are dedicated practitioners of bullshido.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: " US President Donald Trump also offered to mediate, but both countries sidestepped the offer."

See! He's an uniter!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

serfdood: [media1.tenor.com image 498x267]


The slow dolly in here really makes the scene
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
from what i gathered it was
india 3 dead , 34 missing
china 5 dead 11 injured.

it's in laddakh right next to kashmir (the place that india took over last year and brag that they where going to go fark all the ladies so they become true indian. ) might have missed that part doh media kinda hushed it.
 
Two16
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: More countries need to resort to hand to hand combat to settle their differences. Guns and bombs are too impersonal.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
leading to the inescapable conclusion that China has an unstoppable army of Shaolin Kung-Fu warrior monks

That, or explosive devices.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's said, 'Never get involved in a land war in Asia.' Difficulty, you live in Asia
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's comforting to know that both countries have nuclear weapons. Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. No wait, that's the radiation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: It's comforting to know that both countries have nuclear weapons. Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. No wait, that's the radiation.


Fallout 5: Bangalore
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dragonchild: leading to the inescapable conclusion that China has an unstoppable army of Shaolin Kung-Fu warrior monks

That, or explosive devices.


rorkesdriftvc.comView Full Size


And a bayonet, sir, with some guts behind.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mandatory viewing. At least the montage in the first minute that is backed by Drowning Pool's "Bodies".

The Bizarre World of Fake Martial Arts
Youtube gjbSCEhmjJA
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
COVID-LAUNCHERS! I KNEW IT!

/ OANN was right after all! PANIC!
// Snark if you can't tell ... seriously i have to say that now on Fark.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: It's comforting to know that both countries have nuclear weapons. Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. No wait, that's the radiation.


Meh.

If you really think either side is going to use nuclear weapons, it's amazing you can cross the street without pissing yourself.

Sino-Indian relations regularly get kinetic, they blow off a little steam, and then it gets quiet again.   This has been the pattern since before I was born, and I see no reason why this should be any different.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Schmerd1948: It's comforting to know that both countries have nuclear weapons. Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. No wait, that's the radiation.

Meh.

If you really think either side is going to use nuclear weapons, it's amazing you can cross the street without pissing yourself.

Sino-Indian relations regularly get kinetic, they blow off a little steam, and then it gets quiet again.   This has been the pattern since before I was born, and I see no reason why this should be any different.


It's 2020: checkmate.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dittybopper    
''2 minutes ago
''2 minutes ago

Schmerd1948: It's comforting to know that both countries have nuclear weapons. Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. No wait, that's the radiation.


Meh.

If you really think either side is going to use nuclear weapons, it's amazing you can cross the street without pissing yourself.

Sino-Indian relations regularly get kinetic, they blow off a little steam, and then it gets quiet again.   This has been the pattern since before I was born, and I see no reason why this should be any different.


must not have been paying attention since you where born cause it's the first Indian death in a Sino-India conflict in 45 years.
 
