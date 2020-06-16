 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Mom wanted to be a doctor, but her plans were derailed by a pregnancy so she took time away and then became an RN. Recently mom and that baby graduated together from medical school. Well, the baby is an adult obviously, not Doogie Howser   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Physician, Medicine, Medical school, Louisiana State University Health, new physicians Cynthia Kudji, Residency, daughter Jasmine Kudji, medical school  
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry. Is this reviewing a new category on YouPr0n?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I'm sorry. Is this reviewing a new category on YouPr0n?


From the picture I'd say yes, because they are both sexy as hell.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the lesson is, USE BIRTH CONTROL.
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't tell which is mother which is daughter. I think there is better lighting in my bunk...

/seriously, good on both of them
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surprised mom bothered once she was an RN. Most RNs I know consider themselves to be better than doctors already
 
bniath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Congrats to both.Great achievement. Why did the headline have to say black mother and daughter?
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: I'm sorry. Is this reviewing a new category on YouPr0n?


I farking hope so.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Headline: A double match: Black mother and daughter graduate together from medical school, placed at the same hospital

Is "Black" the only adjective they could come up with? Was it really necessary? What's wrong with "mother and daughter graduate together from medical school, placed at the same hospital" or something a bit more pithy, such as "Cor Blimey, Sizzling Hot Mother and Daughter Docs Will Give You a Fever!"
 
Mwah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: I'm surprised mom bothered once she was an RN. Most RNs I know consider themselves to be better than doctors already


Well, in my youth I paid my studies working as an (unqualified) assistant nurse in several geriatric hospitals with many nurses and doctors, and... no wonder.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bniath: Congrats to both.Great achievement. Why did the headline have to say black mother and daughter?


Was wondering same thing.  It would hold the same weight if just mother and daughter.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit.
THIS is why we want immigrants.
Well done, ladiesDoctors Kudji!

Our president* can whine all he wants about immigrants and refugees. They come here looking for a better life, and it's better than they ever dreamed.

Congratulations!
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: bniath: Congrats to both.Great achievement. Why did the headline have to say black mother and daughter?

Was wondering same thing.  It would hold the same weight if just mother and daughter.


Our local news announced the upcoming story while managing not to mention they were black, which i found refreshingly surprising.  Good for them!  What's especially cool is that even though they went to different medical schools, they matched at the same health care system for their residencies.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bniath: Congrats to both.Great achievement. Why did the headline have to say black mother and daughter?


Because we've spent so much time marking the first [insert demographic] to do [insert achievement] that it's habit on the part of the media.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Dammit.
THIS is why we want immigrants.
Well done, ladiesDoctors Kudji!

Our president* can whine all he wants about immigrants and refugees. They come here looking for a better life, and it's better than they ever dreamed.

Congratulations!


Wow, you took a nice story and then had to shiat all over it with a bunch of unrelated nonsense.

I bet you'd be fun at parties if you were invited to them.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: dkulprit: bniath: Congrats to both.Great achievement. Why did the headline have to say black mother and daughter?

Was wondering same thing.  It would hold the same weight if just mother and daughter.

Our local news announced the upcoming story while managing not to mention they were black, which i found refreshingly surprising.  Good for them!  What's especially cool is that even though they went to different medical schools, they matched at the same health care system for their residencies.


Wonder if HR got totally confused.

Actually, they usually are totally confused.
 
