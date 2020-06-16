 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   2020 is already rehashing its greatest hits: lets have another war scare   (apnews.com) divider line
20
    More: News, North Korea, South Korea, North Korea's military, Kim Jong-il, Korean War, Kim Il-sung, inter-Korean peace agreements, rival South Korea  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2020 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the Norks can just chill until January?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Ann-Margaret isn't coming?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full Metal Jacket Intro - Hello Vietnam - 1080p Remastered Audio and Video
Youtube gnHNsG_s46w
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TRUST OR BELIEVE? SAME SIGNAL, FARK... CAN'T STOP THE...
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Norks know there will be another famine this year
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 is the Vanilla Ice box set.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
2020 is the year of the barefoot Lego
 
beoweasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, remember just a couple of years ago when Trump's supporters were demanding he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the Korean conflict and bringing peace to the peninsula?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Might as well act stupid. Everyone else is.
I assume that this is how they distract from their own Covid 19 situation.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile the dotard will continue to ignore it all or make it worse... and Moon will continue to try to suck up to Kim.

It can end really badly. Kim has dozens of nukes. With working ICBMs. And Mattis aint there to stop dotard's BS... At least Bolton aint there anymore but Miller is.

Lets hope Trump has reached peak stupidity and wont start a nuclear war by mistake.

/if any of you havent read the2020 commission, you should
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's just showing the world exactly how far and precisely WHAT he would do for a Klondike bar. We asked.
He's answering.

/Overly Dramatic Ice Cream Theater
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have we even figured out if Kim is playing Weekend at Bernie's or not?
 
Tenatra
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next month people will start seeing memories on FB from last year when they were ready to storm Area 51. They have the power in the streets to take it on now.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Have we even figured out if Kim is playing Weekend at Bernie's or not?


This definitely smells like something the sister would do. And wasn't she spouting her mouth off a few days ago?

/the women of the species are always more dangerous
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wondered if Un's statements over the last couple of weeks were just recorded statements. My guess is that Un died on the shiatter like Elvis, his sister Jong is in charge. Pretty soon they are going to announce that capitalists killed Un and Jong is the new official leader.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Best Korea being overly aggressive is a war scare now?

I thought it was just a day ending in -y.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did someone say war scare?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.timeso​f​india.com/india/violent-face-off-betwe​en-indian-chinese-troops-in-galwan-val​ley-key-points/amp_articleshow/7640224​1.cms
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.