(Business Insider)   They didn't want a large Farva. They wanted a liter of cola   (businessinsider.com) divider line
37
‘’ 8 hours ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Karma, fools - didja think you were exempt?

/of course they did
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said in a statement posted to Twitter that the officers discovered "a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages."

If they had better faith in Trump they would've have been immune.  Heretics
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All who believe the path toward better relations with law enforcement and among the humans of different pigmentation lies through poisoning of cops please raise your hands. Now, take that hand and slap the f*ck out of yourself with it.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA

"Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, said in a statement on Monday night that the three officers were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack."

How would he know that unless he was personally involved somehow?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think my computer had a seizure.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Chief Wiggum: Well, I can picture the cheese, but, uh, do they have Krusty partially gelatinated non-dairy gum-based beverages?

Lou: Mm-hmm. They call them shakes.

Eddie: Huh, shakes. You don't know what you're getting.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did they punchisize their face... for free?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Double baco chee. That's for a cop!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Imma call bullshiat.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It should be very easy to identify a caustic substance in a milkshake so I'd like to see the report on that, however cops have definitely lied before about being attacked, and it's a common right-wing deflective move to play the victim, so I'm reluctant to trust the initial report.

I think the fact that you can't 100% trust the US police forces speaks volumes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a hoax.  Maybe the pigs are looking for sympathy.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Leader O'Cola: Hmm


Handel Czechs out

/ Because it's homophonous, you see
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those guys got away easy. They were lucky Pookie was off that night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
\ You will be warned

Very NSFW

/ You were warned
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Detectives are currently running chemical analysis on the drinks, and results should be in soon. Let's check in on their progress...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BadReligion: Double baco chee. That's for a cop!


What the hell's that all about? You gonna spit in it now?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i call shenanigans
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be thoroughly investigated by the Shake Shack Internal Affairs department. Then after a few years of opaque process they can determine they've done nothing wrong.

/Real shame they have to experience discrimination and violence based on how they look to strangers, though. Real shame.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: All who believe the path toward better relations with law enforcement and among the humans of different pigmentation lies through poisoning of cops please raise your hands. Now, take that hand and slap the f*ck out of yourself with it.


Alternate take: as you sow, so shall you reap.

Sometimes the only way to stop someone from hitting you is to hit them back. Also, they're lying.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lol yeah sure. They didn't notice the smell of bleach, but were all three hospitalised after tasting the shake. Sure. Suuuuure.

Reminds me of that cement-milkshake hoax some cops and alt-righters tried on earlier. Pathetic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pkjun: lol yeah sure. They didn't notice the smell of bleach, but were all three hospitalised after tasting the shake. Sure. Suuuuure.

Reminds me of that cement-milkshake hoax some cops and alt-righters tried on earlier. Pathetic.


Follow-up... 6 months

All three have retired under disability with full pension.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This About That: All who believe the path toward better relations with law enforcement and among the humans of different pigmentation lies through poisoning of cops please raise your hands. Now, take that hand and slap the f*ck out of yourself with it.

Alternate take: as you sow, so shall you reap.

Sometimes the only way to stop someone from hitting you is to hit them back. Also, they're lying.


Valid take. Here's another. Doesn't it seem like everybody wants to go to war with everybody else? We have BLM wanting to "defund" the cops. We have the Fascist, Anarchist, and criminal elements mixing in with the demonstrators to further their various nefarious efforts. We have the white supremacists trying to start a race war. We have hostile foreign powers making whatever trouble they can, and succeeding to an astounding degree.. We have a POTUS who can't do much of anything except, for a while, artificially prop up the stock market, and who doesn't give a sh*t about you, me, or our nation. Does it all make you wonder, in case we reelect the Fat Orange One for another four years, whether the nation as we know it will survive? My take on it all is that we had better settle the f*ck down, because our national leadership sure as sh*t can't take care of it or fix it. Any of it. And nobody is going to be better off if it all continues down the road it's on now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like it was just a cleaning mishap, but that didn't stop the lying pig cops from causing a huge scene.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is true or not, it wouldn't be the first time a person has lied about fast food workers putting God only knows what in their food, but the idea that it could be true is disturbing. Poisoning police officers' food is not going to engender more people to take up the mantle of demanding police reform, whether in New York or elsewhere in the country. Just like assassinating presidents doesn't solve a country's ills, killing cops (or just making them sick) won't do it either.

To quote Tom Hanks from A League of Their Own, they need to use their heads. That's the lump that's three feet above their ass.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, pigs got the runs and made up a poisoning to get sympathy. Just like the dozens of other times pigs have been caught making shiat up for sympathy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I swear to god if I was a cop I would always bring a bag lunch.

I imagine the average cop eats a pint of burger flipper spittle a year. These days more & worse.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And it was all a LIE by the cops. Turns out it was an accident that happens more than you'd want to think. Workers didn't finish the cleaning process of the soda machines before "Karen" the manager screamed at them to start serving drinks NOW ready or not ( probably ). Busy place, things get forgotten, rush rush. And of course the cops go off the rails, blame AntiFa, BLM and Snowpiercers coming right for them with soft-drink machine cleaner. Alert the LEOs! Warn all cops! They're out to get you! Better shoot first!

/ #FTP
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This About That: Valid take. Here's another. Doesn't it seem like everybody wants to go to war with everybody else?


The police declared war on us. whether we want to go to war or not, we're in it now. So might as well play for keeps.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I wanted was a Pepsi, and you wouldn't give it to me!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Update: The cops lied

https://twitter.com/NYPDDetectives/st​a​tus/1272801631961260032

let me go find my shocked face
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Go eat shiat, NYPD blue Nazis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cops. Always. Lie.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Workers didn't finish the cleaning process of the soda machines


DING DING DING WE HAVE A WINNAH!

"'No criminality' after officers sickened by Shake Shack milkshakes, NYPD says"

FTA: "Detectives are looking into whether the shake machine was improperly cleaned, with cleaning fluid remnants remaining inside at the time the officers' shakes were prepared"
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would have thought someone working there had slipped it to em, but after reading through the threads on the multiple poc being found hung around the country I'm inclined to think they put they drugs in their food themselves. I mean the idea that someone else did this is clearly jumping to conclusions and fear mongering.
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shake Shack should sue the fark out of them.
 
