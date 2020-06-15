 Skip to content
(Albuquerque Journal)   Fascists now shooting   (abqjournal.com)
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like two of them stayed behind in the photo where people are tending to the shot man.

Confusing times.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They might have mentioned just who the "New Mexico Civil Guard" is.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fascist? I'm confused.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Fascist? I'm confused.


I think the "NM Civil Guard" is just a bunch of militia shiatheads.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Paul Baumer: They might have mentioned just who the "New Mexico Civil Guard" is.


If you have to ask, you already know too much about something you should know nothing.

/About.
//I've said too much.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE
Youtube JE37e1eK2mY
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A militia called the New Mexico Civil Guard sends their greetings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just one of the many "well regulated" militias in america cosplaying at being men.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Paul Baumer: They might have mentioned just who the "New Mexico Civil Guard" is.

and five or six heavily armed New Mexico Civil Guard members, a civilian group, trying to protect the monument that features conquistador Juan de Oñate.


I think they're a bunch of cowboys who think they're protecting property from the antifa and BLM hordes that are rolling in on a bus, any minute now, to burn down your town
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One guy started his war today.

"The shooting occurred during a fight between a man in a blue shirt and people trying to pull down the statue. The man was pushed onto the street, pulled a can of mace from his pocket and sprayed it. At that point, the man in the blue shirt appeared to have pulled a gun and fired about five shots, wounding one."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ken S.: Just one of the many "well regulated" militias in america cosplaying at being men.

[Fark user image 425x283]


thorpe: A militia called the New Mexico Civil Guard sends their greetings.

[Fark user image 794x788]


These people are allowed to run around, open-carrying, showing off their guns...

Why is anyone surprised when one of them decides to use one?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One man, an EMT acting as a protest medic, said he had been one of the first to approach the wounded man. He said he had been shot one time.

At band camp?  Editors are truly extinct.  Dammit
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Nadie_AZ: Fascist? I'm confused.

I think the "NM Civil Guard" is just a bunch of militia shiatheads.


Got it
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the deal with the statue?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

think_balance: What's the deal with the statue?


LA JORNADA THE EPIC JOURNEY OF THE FIRST EUROPEAN COLONISTS TO THE SOUTHWEST
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: think_balance: What's the deal with the statue?

LA JORNADA THE EPIC JOURNEY OF THE FIRST EUROPEAN COLONISTS TO THE SOUTHWEST


And he massacred 800 people
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, thank you both!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shat will get out of hand....The cops need to be all over these white trash a-holes with guns.
When they start playing self appointed policing of things, that's when shat turns all Baghdad with
militias and crap fighting the actual government, each other, and the populace..Those are the a-holes
President yamface needs to be concerned about..These people are ignorant, angry and armed..
The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This shat will get out of hand....The cops need to be all over these white trash a-holes with guns.
When they start playing self appointed policing of things, that's when shat turns all Baghdad with
militias and crap fighting the actual government, each other, and the populace..Those are the a-holes
President yamface needs to be concerned about..These people are ignorant, angry and armed..
The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..


Several small towns in counties surrounding me have put together groups to go hang out downtown, armed.  You know, because busloads of BLM/antifa/chupacabras are headed there to raise hell.  Knowing full well that no one wants to come to their piss-ant town, for any reason.  Geniuses

/chupacabri?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..


OK.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This shat will get out of hand....The cops need to be all over these white trash a-holes with guns.
When they start playing self appointed policing of things, that's when shat turns all Baghdad with
militias and crap fighting the actual government, each other, and the populace..Those are the a-holes
President yamface needs to be concerned about..These people are ignorant, angry and armed..
The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..


We see you drinking the koolaid.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: What's the deal with the statue?


People in New Mexico aren't too thrilled about statues dedicated to Spanish conquistadors.  Mostly because the Spanish conquistadors rolled in to New Mexico, slaughtered many Pueblo people, took over the Pueblos, killed many through European diseases, enslaved the survivors via the Encomienda System, forced them to give up on native religions and native languages, and so thoroughly disrupted the Pueblo-Plains economy that the Apaches and Comanches and Navajo turned to raids instead of trade.  Creating centuries of conflict and death and slavery.

So the conquistadors are not very popular, especially with the Pueblo peoples.  The Hispanos (the pure-blood Spaniards and the we-don't-want-to-admit-our-ancestors-m​arried-natives Hispanics) are a bit unhappy that their personal heroes are considered villains by the Pueblo peoples.  For the past few decades, the Pueblo peoples, the Navajos, and the Apaches have been trying to get their stories heard, and have been fighting back against the conquistador worship that occurs in Santa Fe.  That conquistador worship has entailed dramatic reenactments of the conquistador invasions, reenactors in costumes, official municipal events celebrating the conquistadors, and living history groups showing up at schools to teach kids about the conquistadors (a bit like what the SCV does in the southeast).  There are strong parallels between the conquistador issue and the confederate statue issue, in that both serve to intimidate and suppress minorities.  What separates it is the fact that the Hispanos themselves are a minority in the country (but a local almost-majority within the state).  So for a while the conquistador worship was seen as a rebellion against the Anglos who invaded and took over in 1846, a point of pride that set them apart from the Anglo culture brought in from the eastern parts of the United States.

The Anglos for the most part have been observing and not participating in the fights, and tonight was a sudden departure from that.  This is quite troublesome.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This shat will get out of hand....The cops need to be all over these white trash a-holes with guns.
When they start playing self appointed policing of things, that's when shat turns all Baghdad with
militias and crap fighting the actual government, each other, and the populace..Those are the a-holes
President yamface needs to be concerned about..These people are ignorant, angry and armed..
The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..


The cops are white trash a-holes with guns, they're not going to go after their own unless forced to.
 
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go get em antifa
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My bad, farkers. Literally. I will attone for it. Artistically. OMGWhyTF wouldn't I. It's easy AF for me, GUYS! Chill, biatches and have Faith the Artist knows the Choreographer!

🤣😅😂😋😎😘🎶
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
conquistador Juan de Oñate

What, did they think it was a Confederate general or something?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, whoops meant to leave this here:

Btw, this is outside of CHOP (/AP)

https://twitter.com/F12_Antifascist/s​t​atus/1272749305271590917
 
Krieghund
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: Several small towns in counties surrounding me have put together groups to go hang out downtown, armed.  You know, because busloads of BLM/antifa/chupacabras are headed there to raise hell.  Knowing full well that no one wants to come to their piss-ant town, for any reason.  Geniuses


So they go downtown and the BLM/antifa/chupacabras never come.

So it must be working.

The Simpsons - Bear Patrol
Youtube EiUcY4dECqA
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: conquistador Juan de Oñate

What, did they think it was a Confederate general or something?


Killing injuns is an honorable profession to racist scumbags in the new world.
 
chadd911
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Just one of the many "well regulated" militias in america cosplaying at being men.

[Fark user image 425x283]


cos playing at being cops...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is video on Twitter of them meeting up with the police beforehand.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
..."The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard,' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force. To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry - with an implicit threat of violence - is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable."   -Gov. Grisham

No farking shiat, so what do you think you should have done about it? Maybe do that thing now instead of flapping your cock holster.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: My bad, farkers. Literally. I will attone for it. Artistically. OMGWhyTF wouldn't I. It's easy AF for me, GUYS! Chill, biatches and have Faith the Artist knows the Choreographer!

🤣😅😂😋😎😘🎶


Mix in a water
 
puffy999
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I miss the man in the yellow hat.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, we have different standards nowadays and it's unfair to judge people of 400 years ago by the mores of today. How bad could this man have been anyway?

Wikipedia: Of the 500 or so survivors, at a trial at Ohkay Owingeh, Oñate sentenced most to twenty years of forced "personal servitude" and additionally mandated that all men over the age of twenty-five have a foot cut off.

Jesus tapdancing Christ on a farking bike. There's a statue up to this man? Pass me a pickaxe.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunately many of you farkers don't meet the minimum weight and age requirements....
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If only there was someone from Albuquerque that could assist...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Just one of the many "well regulated" militias in america cosplaying at being men.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Now where have I seen something like that before...?

Oh yeah

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Gentlemen, we are farked
 
leonel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Mr. Shabooboo: This shat will get out of hand....The cops need to be all over these white trash a-holes with guns.
When they start playing self appointed policing of things, that's when shat turns all Baghdad with
militias and crap fighting the actual government, each other, and the populace..Those are the a-holes
President yamface needs to be concerned about..These people are ignorant, angry and armed..
The people in CHAZ in Seattle are a bunch of damned hippies who aren't hurting anything..

We see you drinking the koolaid.


What do you mean?
 
SteveGrogansGoat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The hell and horror of it is that the simple sumbiatches don't understand that the limp-wristed quiche eaters are now legally armed to the teeth, and not aging liberals like Biden but the Leftovers Children of the Recessions.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Show this picture to 1000 people and I'm not sure one person would be able to guess what the hell is going on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: think_balance: What's the deal with the statue?

People in New Mexico aren't too thrilled about statues dedicated to Spanish conquistadors.  Mostly because the Spanish conquistadors rolled in to New Mexico, slaughtered many Pueblo people, took over the Pueblos, killed many through European diseases, enslaved the survivors via the Encomienda System, forced them to give up on native religions and native languages, and so thoroughly disrupted the Pueblo-Plains economy that the Apaches and Comanches and Navajo turned to raids instead of trade.  Creating centuries of conflict and death and slavery.

So the conquistadors are not very popular, especially with the Pueblo peoples.  The Hispanos (the pure-blood Spaniards and the we-don't-want-to-admit-our-ancestors-m​arried-natives Hispanics) are a bit unhappy that their personal heroes are considered villains by the Pueblo peoples.  For the past few decades, the Pueblo peoples, the Navajos, and the Apaches have been trying to get their stories heard, and have been fighting back against the conquistador worship that occurs in Santa Fe.  That conquistador worship has entailed dramatic reenactments of the conquistador invasions, reenactors in costumes, official municipal events celebrating the conquistadors, and living history groups showing up at schools to teach kids about the conquistadors (a bit like what the SCV does in the southeast).  There are strong parallels between the conquistador issue and the confederate statue issue, in that both serve to intimidate and suppress minorities.  What separates it is the fact that the Hispanos themselves are a minority in the country (but a local almost-majority within the state).  So for a while the conquistador worship was seen as a rebellion against the Anglos who invaded and took over in 1846, a point of pride that set them apart from the Anglo culture brought in from the eastern parts of the United States.

The Anglos for the most part have been observing and not participating in the fights, and tonight was a sudden departure from that.  This is quite troublesome.


Wow.  Thank you, that was very helpful
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Getting really close to the point where the protesters are going to start arming themselves.

There'll be no putting that genie back in its bottle. :(
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You can't arrest me, my father is the BCSO (Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office)."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
