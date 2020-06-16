 Skip to content
(gCaptain)   Next up for 2020: possible global seafarers strikes that could impact up to 90% of all world trade. Who knew that keeping 200,000 people at sea against their will was a bad idea?   (gcaptain.com) divider line
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be at the bar with Brandy
She's a fine girl
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat more Spinach

getdrawings.comView Full Size


/ Skiberdybibbidy hoopta doo scutterly wutterly doo
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The situation among seafarers is not good at all. There are crew members that have been on ships for over a year even though their hitch ended in February or March. These men have families and lives. It's terrible.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Eat more Spinach

[getdrawings.com image 425x717]

/ Skiberdybibbidy hoopta doo scutterly wutterly doo


That's supposed to be Popeye. I can't link anything anymore. The Internet has gone to hell.

/ I may as well be on a ship at sea.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only way politicians and the businesses that drive this stuff will learn anything is if they get a good smack in their wallets. Sucks for people like me who like getting things from other countries but if people are getting exploited for someone to sell me what I want then I'm more then happy to do without so those seafarers get better treatment and pay.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why did the seamen cross the road?
Because I wore the wrong socks.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Admiralty Law?

Break out the fringed flags, boys!
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The situation among seafarers is not good at all. There are crew members that have been on ships for over a year even though their hitch ended in February or March. These men have families and lives. It's terrible.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Could be worse.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
